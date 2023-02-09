ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Reacts To Alabama Earning No. 1 Ranking

Monday, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) earned its first AP Top 25 ranking since the 2002-03 season and inaugural top spot in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Alabama jumped No. 2 Houston in the polls following an impressive thrashing of Florida and a road win over rival Auburn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Opens Regular Season This Week

No baseball fan particularly enjoys the offseason. Fortunately, the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team will finally take the diamond for the first time in 2023 on Feb. 17. Alabama has played plenty of intrasquad scrimmages, but now it'll be a different team playing in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Richmond Spiders, fresh...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

2023 Preseason Alabama Depth Chart Predictions (Defense)

The 2023-2024 Alabama defense will look quite different than the year prior, with tons of experience departing for the NFL. Alabama also loses its four-year defensive coordinator in Pete Golding, to be replaced by Kevin Steele who has vast experience in Nick Saban's defense. WARNING: This is not an official...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama to No. 1? Fans, media make the case for Crimson Tide after Purdue goes down

Alabama could be No. 1 in the next AP Poll following Purdue’s loss to Northwestern on Sunday night. The No. 3 Crimson Tide have won 4 in a row, including a pair of impressive victories this week against Florida and Auburn. Alabama nearly had enough votes to jump Houston last week, but another undefeated week vs. SEC opposition could put them into the No. 1 spot. It could also help Alabama’s case that it has a head-to-head win over the Cougars this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yellowhammer News

Yea Alabama unveiled as official University of Alabama NIL entity

Yea Alabama, the official name, image and likeness (NIL) entity of the University of Alabama, will serve as the gateway to link fans, donors and businesses with Crimson Tide student-athletes to facilitate NIL opportunities, university officials announced Thursday. “Yea Alabama’s approach is both cutting edge and sustainable in an ever-changing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Twitter Obliterates Auburn After Iron Bowl of Basketball

Saturday, the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) went into Neville Arena and defeated the Auburn Tigers (17-8, 7-5) by a score of 77-69. The Tide pulled away in the final minutes, knocking Auburn out of SEC contention and towards the bubble of NCAA Tournament consideration. Auburn fans, known...
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide on Top: Latest AP Poll Sees Alabama Rise

Monday, the Associated Press released its latest Top 25 rankings for the college basketball season. Alabama claims the No. 1 spot for the first time since the 2002 season, leapfrogging a Houston team it beat back in December by earning 1,523 points in the poll and 38 first-place votes. This...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

PHOTOS: Tide Hoops’ Epic Victory Over Auburn

Alabama went down to Lee County to face the Auburn Tigers in the IBOB - Iron Bowl of Basketball - on Saturday. In front of a raucous crowd, Alabama got punched in the mouth over, and over, and over again, hardly ever holding a lead over its arch-rival. Nevertheless, the...
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Stays Undefeated in SEC Play After Battle on The Plains

The Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) keeps it successful season going after traveling to Auburn and defeating the Tigers 77-69. Tide freshman Rylan Griffen proved to be the difference maker on Saturday as he led Alabama with 16 points off the bench. His block and subsequent 3-point make with five minutes remaining in the game stretched Alabama's lead out to four and helped ensure the Tide's victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Black History Makers Honors Antoine Pettway for his Role in UA Athletics

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Headed to New Program

Former Alabama defensive lineman Antonio Alfano is headed to a new program. He will be playing for Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Penn. The N.J. native is a former five-star recruit from the class of 2019, who ranked No. 5 nationally, No, 1 in defensive ends, and No. 1 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

200 students stage walkout at Alabama high school in protest over Black History Month program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa officer exchanges gunfire with domestic violence suspect following chase

The Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. Investigators say this started with a chase involving a domestic violence suspect. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jamarcus Garrett, crashed at McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident began...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
