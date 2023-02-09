Alabama could be No. 1 in the next AP Poll following Purdue’s loss to Northwestern on Sunday night. The No. 3 Crimson Tide have won 4 in a row, including a pair of impressive victories this week against Florida and Auburn. Alabama nearly had enough votes to jump Houston last week, but another undefeated week vs. SEC opposition could put them into the No. 1 spot. It could also help Alabama’s case that it has a head-to-head win over the Cougars this season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO