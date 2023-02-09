Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Twitter Reacts To Alabama Earning No. 1 Ranking
Monday, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) earned its first AP Top 25 ranking since the 2002-03 season and inaugural top spot in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Alabama jumped No. 2 Houston in the polls following an impressive thrashing of Florida and a road win over rival Auburn.
Alabama Baseball Opens Regular Season This Week
No baseball fan particularly enjoys the offseason. Fortunately, the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team will finally take the diamond for the first time in 2023 on Feb. 17. Alabama has played plenty of intrasquad scrimmages, but now it'll be a different team playing in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Richmond Spiders, fresh...
2023 Preseason Alabama Depth Chart Predictions (Defense)
The 2023-2024 Alabama defense will look quite different than the year prior, with tons of experience departing for the NFL. Alabama also loses its four-year defensive coordinator in Pete Golding, to be replaced by Kevin Steele who has vast experience in Nick Saban's defense. WARNING: This is not an official...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama to No. 1? Fans, media make the case for Crimson Tide after Purdue goes down
Alabama could be No. 1 in the next AP Poll following Purdue’s loss to Northwestern on Sunday night. The No. 3 Crimson Tide have won 4 in a row, including a pair of impressive victories this week against Florida and Auburn. Alabama nearly had enough votes to jump Houston last week, but another undefeated week vs. SEC opposition could put them into the No. 1 spot. It could also help Alabama’s case that it has a head-to-head win over the Cougars this season.
Yellowhammer News
Yea Alabama unveiled as official University of Alabama NIL entity
Yea Alabama, the official name, image and likeness (NIL) entity of the University of Alabama, will serve as the gateway to link fans, donors and businesses with Crimson Tide student-athletes to facilitate NIL opportunities, university officials announced Thursday. “Yea Alabama’s approach is both cutting edge and sustainable in an ever-changing...
Twitter Obliterates Auburn After Iron Bowl of Basketball
Saturday, the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) went into Neville Arena and defeated the Auburn Tigers (17-8, 7-5) by a score of 77-69. The Tide pulled away in the final minutes, knocking Auburn out of SEC contention and towards the bubble of NCAA Tournament consideration. Auburn fans, known...
Tide on Top: Latest AP Poll Sees Alabama Rise
Monday, the Associated Press released its latest Top 25 rankings for the college basketball season. Alabama claims the No. 1 spot for the first time since the 2002 season, leapfrogging a Houston team it beat back in December by earning 1,523 points in the poll and 38 first-place votes. This...
PHOTOS: Tide Hoops’ Epic Victory Over Auburn
Alabama went down to Lee County to face the Auburn Tigers in the IBOB - Iron Bowl of Basketball - on Saturday. In front of a raucous crowd, Alabama got punched in the mouth over, and over, and over again, hardly ever holding a lead over its arch-rival. Nevertheless, the...
Auburn fan’s sign on ESPN’s College Gameday makes apparent reference to Darius Miles
A sign being held up by an Auburn fan making an apparent reference to a capital murder charge against former Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was shown Saturday on ESPN. “Bama has more players in court than on the court!,” the sign read. The network’s “College Gameday”...
Alabama Stays Undefeated in SEC Play After Battle on The Plains
The Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) keeps it successful season going after traveling to Auburn and defeating the Tigers 77-69. Tide freshman Rylan Griffen proved to be the difference maker on Saturday as he led Alabama with 16 points off the bench. His block and subsequent 3-point make with five minutes remaining in the game stretched Alabama's lead out to four and helped ensure the Tide's victory.
Black History Makers Honors Antoine Pettway for his Role in UA Athletics
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Headed to New Program
Former Alabama defensive lineman Antonio Alfano is headed to a new program. He will be playing for Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Penn. The N.J. native is a former five-star recruit from the class of 2019, who ranked No. 5 nationally, No, 1 in defensive ends, and No. 1 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas believed to be in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police in a small town outside Houston believe a woman accused of abandoning her two children in September could be in the Mobile area. Raven Forest Police said in a Facebook post that they are working with Mobile Police on the case. RFPD said a warrant has been issued for Raven […]
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
200 students stage walkout at Alabama high school in protest over Black History Month program
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
40-year-old man killed in Pickens County crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred about 7 p.m. Friday killed an Aliceville man.
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
A video obtained by CBS 42 contradicts police statements that Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail.
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa officer exchanges gunfire with domestic violence suspect following chase
The Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. Investigators say this started with a chase involving a domestic violence suspect. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jamarcus Garrett, crashed at McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident began...
