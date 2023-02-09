ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Music News

De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove Dies at 54

Trugoy the Dove, part of the influential hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died. The group emerged from Long Island in the late ’80s. A representative for the trio confirmed on February 12 that De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove had passed away at age 54. A cause of death has yet to be revealed, but the rapper had openly discussed his diagnosis of congestive heart failure in recent years.
Digital Music News

Grammy Winners See Increase in Music Consumption Following the Ceremony

Bonnie Raitt sees a 605% increase in album sales following her Grammy win on Sunday night, while several other big winners of the night have seen a rise in streaming numbers and album sales. While celebrating some of the biggest names and songs in modern music, the Grammy Awards significantly...

