Trugoy the Dove, part of the influential hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died. The group emerged from Long Island in the late ’80s. A representative for the trio confirmed on February 12 that De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove had passed away at age 54. A cause of death has yet to be revealed, but the rapper had openly discussed his diagnosis of congestive heart failure in recent years.

18 HOURS AGO