Atlanta, GA

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s brutal loss to Georgia

And the hits keep coming for the Kentucky Wildcats, who just dropped their second-straight game and their ninth of the season, putting them officially on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament, as they fall to the Georgia Bulldogs, 75-68. Again, it was another horrid offensive performance from the...
LEXINGTON, KY
ACC men’s basketball power rankings: Duke doesn’t get a call??

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team got a second straight road win last week, so where will they land in this week’s TNIAAM ACC Power Rankings?. Don’t ask us to explain our ratings system- just be grateful that the Fake Nunes Statistical Index staff are keeping busy this winter.
Purdue Basketball: To Adjust or Not to Adjust?...That Is The Question

Let’s start off by acknowledging that college basketball, by its nature, is chaotic. Purdue ran into a determined team on the road with a solid game plan and lost. That’s happens on occasion. This game feels different though. It’s not that Purdue lost, like I said, sometimes that happens on the road. It’s how they lost that concerns me. I’ve seen this before in March.
Let’s talk about Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz traded for Russell Westbrook. Let's file that under sentences no NBA fan ever thought would be written. Despite rumors of this trade being around for over a year, it still feels weird to say that Russell Westbrook is a member of the Utah Jazz. The Utah Jazz franchise, players, and especially the fans have had an antagonistic relationship with Westbrook for years. Most have assumed, and reputable NBA journalists have reported, that Westbrook would likely be bought out after being traded to Utah. That was until yesterday when Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it clear that a buyout is not the only course they could take.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Farewell, Serge Ibaka

All acquisitions come at a cost, and when the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Jae Crowder from Phoenix (via Brooklyn), three chairs on the bench, three lockers in the locker room, a large wing, a veteran guard and a backup center all departed. Crowder will replace, and I'm sure he will surpass (if possible), the efforts of the maligned Jordan Nwora. But for now, the spot for backup big is vacant, the spot left by Serge Ibaka.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tigers Tussle with Temple Sunday Morning at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With only four home games remaining in the regular season, the Memphis Tigers are back at FedExForum Sunday for an early morning tipoff against Temple. Game time is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2. Memphis (18-6, 8-3 American Athletic Conference) bounced back from its first home...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bulls might be able to solve point-guard problem in buyout market

CLEVELAND — By late Thursday, the only thing Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas was interested in was sleep. Two consecutive days of working the phones and still being unable to get a deal done by the trade deadline left him a bit worn-down. Not that...
CHICAGO, IL
Braves players optimistic about upcoming rule changes

When the 2023 MLB season gets underway, there will be a number of new rules that will be in place, and all teams are going to have to get acquainted with them in a hurry. In addition to the new pitch clock, there will be restrictions on the defensive shift, which has become near-ubiquitous over the last few years. The league has also made an attempt to jumpstart the running game with bigger bases and limited pickoff attempts.
Your 2023 White Sox schedule breakdown!

Hello and Happy New Year, White Sox fans! Well, you made it to the new baseball season. We all made it, actually, as 2022, the Year of Our Lord and Savior Jason Benetti, is finally over and we can all finally let the tepid, unpleasant odor that only the most mid of baseball records can produce blow away in the stiff and formidable Midwestern breeze.
CHICAGO, IL

