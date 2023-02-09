The Utah Jazz traded for Russell Westbrook. Let's file that under sentences no NBA fan ever thought would be written. Despite rumors of this trade being around for over a year, it still feels weird to say that Russell Westbrook is a member of the Utah Jazz. The Utah Jazz franchise, players, and especially the fans have had an antagonistic relationship with Westbrook for years. Most have assumed, and reputable NBA journalists have reported, that Westbrook would likely be bought out after being traded to Utah. That was until yesterday when Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it clear that a buyout is not the only course they could take.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO