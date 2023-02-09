Read full article on original website
4 dead, 5 injured in shootings during a violent overnight in Philly
Four men were killed and five other people were injured in multiple shootings in another violent overnight in Philadelphia. The deadly violence included a double homicide about 1:47 a.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street in North Philadelphia. There, police said, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.
Philadelphia police investigate after gunshot involving SEPTA bus in Germantown
A shot was heard by those on the bus. There were 25 passengers on board at the time.
Fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly double shooting happened in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning, police say. It happened on West Sergeant Street near West Lehigh Avenue.Philadelphia police arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.Officials say both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they later died.No arrests have been made.
Plymouth man sent to prison for role in multi-county gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Plymouth Township man will spend at least 18 years behind bars for his lead role in operating a multi-county gun trafficking organization that relied heavily on straw purchase schemes. Alexander Aaron Smith, 22, of the 3000 block of Jolly Road, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court...
Shooter On The Loose In Camden Killing
A 38-year--old Camden man was shot to death early Sunday, Feb. 12, authorities said. At 4:15 a.m, Camden County Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Camden, for a report of a man who was shot. The shooting victim was identified as Dwayne Adkins. He was...
Overnights: 4 people dead, 2 people in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent night leaves four people dead and two people in critical condition, police say. There is no word on any arrests.Two men were shot in the hallway of an apartment building in Holmesburg Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue around 10 p.m.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m. The other man, 18 years old, was shot once in the left abdomen. He is in critical condition at Episcopal Hospital. Police...
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
Man struck with ricocheted bullet in Pottstown Wawa parking lot
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police were called to a report of a shooting at a Pottstown gas station Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Wawa in the 1500 block of E. High Street at approximately 8:16 a.m. for a report of a man shot in the face.
Who killed Steven Peeples? $20,000 reward offered for info
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
Philadelphia's open-air drug market is 'a third-world country,' former resident and addict says
Frank Rodriguez, a recovering drug addict, compared Kensington — an open-air drug market in Philadelphia — to a third-world country on Fox and Friends First.
Burned car found after man killed in Southwest Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one man dead early Monday morning. The 32-year-old pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a 2019 Kia on the 6400 block of Buist Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police say the vehicle kept driving, leaving the fatally...
Suspect identified in deadly Allentown police chase
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police said it was around 8 p.m. Friday night when officers witnessed a person being assaulted in the area of 8th and Maple streets. According to Police, officers began chasing the suspect, who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at them. Police tell us an officer returned fire, striking the suspect. He later died at the hospital.
Former city council member David Oh announces candidacy for Philadelphia mayor
PHILADELPHIA - Former Philadelphia council member David Oh has announced his candidacy for Philadelphia mayor. Oh made the announcement Monday, making him a Republican in a crowded race with several Democrat candidates. His campaign alleges he has the most diverse supporters of any candidate in the race. Oh, a Philadelphia...
Male Killed In Hit and Run On Princeton Ave
Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver and vehicle that struck a 19 year old male and sped off. This happened at 11:48PM last evening on the 4500 block of Princeton Ave, police said. The weather was overcast and it was raining intermittently. As soon as the incident happened, a...
Burlington woman, 34, shot and killed in Trenton, officials say
TRENTON, N.J. - A 34-year-old Burlington County has been shot and killed in Trenton, Mercer County officials said. Trenton police responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., near Prospect Street and West Hanover Avenue. Officers found the 34-year-old woman, identified as Stephanie Vil, of...
Man shot, killed in Camden Sunday morning, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A 38-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Camden, police say. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street around 4 a.m.Authorities identified the man as Dwayne Adkins of Camden City. Police found Adkins suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m.Police are asking you to come forward with any information and call Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069, and Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947.
