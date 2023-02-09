ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PennLive.com

4 dead, 5 injured in shootings during a violent overnight in Philly

Four men were killed and five other people were injured in multiple shootings in another violent overnight in Philadelphia. The deadly violence included a double homicide about 1:47 a.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street in North Philadelphia. There, police said, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly double shooting happened in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning, police say. It happened on West Sergeant Street near West Lehigh Avenue.Philadelphia police arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.Officials say both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they later died.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Shooter On The Loose In Camden Killing

A 38-year--old Camden man was shot to death early Sunday, Feb. 12, authorities said. At 4:15 a.m, Camden County Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Camden, for a report of a man who was shot. The shooting victim was identified as Dwayne Adkins. He was...
CAMDEN, NJ
KYW News Radio

Overnight hit-and-runs leave 2 dead

The first happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Princeton Avenue near Jackson Street when a black GMC truck struck and killed a 19-year-old. Not two hours later, a 2019 Kia struck a 32-year-old man in the crosswalk near 64th Street and Buist Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Overnights: 4 people dead, 2 people in critical condition, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent night leaves four people dead and two people in critical condition, police say. There is no word on any arrests.Two men were shot in the hallway of an apartment building in Holmesburg Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue around 10 p.m.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m. The other man, 18 years old, was shot once in the left abdomen. He is in critical condition at Episcopal Hospital. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shooting outside Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson Hospital

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown.  The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene. We'll update this page as more information comes into our newsroom. 
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect identified in deadly Allentown police chase

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police said it was around 8 p.m. Friday night when officers witnessed a person being assaulted in the area of 8th and Maple streets. According to Police, officers began chasing the suspect, who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at them. Police tell us an officer returned fire, striking the suspect. He later died at the hospital.
ALLENTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Killed In Hit and Run On Princeton Ave

Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver and vehicle that struck a 19 year old male and sped off. This happened at 11:48PM last evening on the 4500 block of Princeton Ave, police said. The weather was overcast and it was raining intermittently. As soon as the incident happened, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Burlington woman, 34, shot and killed in Trenton, officials say

TRENTON, N.J. - A 34-year-old Burlington County has been shot and killed in Trenton, Mercer County officials said. Trenton police responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., near Prospect Street and West Hanover Avenue. Officers found the 34-year-old woman, identified as Stephanie Vil, of...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in Camden Sunday morning, police say

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A 38-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Camden, police say. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street around 4 a.m.Authorities identified the man as Dwayne Adkins of Camden City. Police found Adkins suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m.Police are asking you to come forward with any information and call Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069, and Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947.
CAMDEN, NJ

