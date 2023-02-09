ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WJOD

Increased Police Presence At Dubuque Hempstead Following Threats

According to a report from the Dubuque Police Department, at around 6:45 am the Dubuque 911 Center received an additional call reporting threats of violence today at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Police believe this call is related to a similar report made on Monday morning. While there is currently nothing to support this new reported threat, there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day. Classes will run as scheduled. The Dubuque Police Department is actively investigating the source of both calls.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

NICC Brings Back “Beginning Beekeeping” Course

Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will be bringing back a popular course. It will be taught by a farm-owner who produces more than 20 different flavors of honey. NICC announced that their "Beginning Beekeeping" course would be returning to the campus curriculum in February 2023. Bill Johnson of Johnson Honey Farm in Guttenberg, IA will teach the class, as his him and his wife Louise have run their own operation since 1993.
CALMAR, IA
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy