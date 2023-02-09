Biden had a sick burn in his State of the Union speech. 'Lots of luck' explaining it

Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden 'Furious' Wife Jill Doesn't 'Believe In Him' To Win 2024 Election, Insider Claims: 'His Time Has Come & Gone'
Even though President Joe Biden hasn't announced he is running for president again in 2024, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is against the idea, an insider claimed. “Joe thinks he’s doing a good job!” a source spilled. “He’s furious with Jill for not believing in him! But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It’s just his time has come and gone. Jill can read the lack of support among Democratic leaders and the public and urged Joe to let it go — for the sake of his health AND his reputation!”“Jill wants Joe to leave the White...
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
Biden plans a trip to Poland ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
President Biden is set to make a brief trip to Poland in the days leading up to the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. Biden will leave Washington on Monday, Feb. 20 and return on Feb 22. He will meet with Polish President Andrejz Duda as well as leaders of eastern flank allies known as the "Bucharest 9," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Biden and Lula are meeting to discuss Brazil's democracy and climate change
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's new leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is paying a quick visit to the White House on Friday. His trip to Washington is being billed as a celebration of democracy — but economic development and migration will also be discussed, a senior administration official says. The two leaders have lofty goals, including tackling climate change. And they have a lot in common after recent events in both countries.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Biden and Brazil's Lula find common ground against violent extremism
RIO DE JANEIRO — President Joe Biden and Brazil's new leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, have a lot in common these days. "Both our democracies have been tested of late," said Biden during a sit-down in the Oval Office. It was just over a month ago that...
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Haley signals a new direction for the GOP's national ticket
Republican women are poised to play a larger role than ever in the process that chooses their party's national ticket for 2024. The most immediate symbol of this is Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, who is expected to announce her candidacy for president on Wednesday. After her planned event in South Carolina, where she was governor from 2011 to 2017, Haley will spend the next two days in New Hampshire, the state that has held the first presidential preference primaries every four years since 1920.
Republicans say they won't cut Social Security. So why does it keep coming up?
There's a saying that Social Security is the third rail of American politics. Just look at the fallout from President Biden's State of the Union address, in which he accused some Republicans — "not a majority" — of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare. It enraged Republicans,...
Week in politics: Mike Pence served a subpoena; State of the Union makes an impact
Former Vice President Mike Pence is served a subpoena. And the President Biden's State of the Union Address is making an impact around the country. We turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Ron, thanks very much. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON:...
Politics chat: Biden on Social Security; DeSantis' battle with Disney
Some political items of note, including President Biden capitalizing on Republican calls to cut Social Security and Medicare, and Gov. Ron DeSantis' battle with Disney. It's Super Bowl Sunday, and one tradition is getting skipped this year. Typically, presidents sit down for an interview ahead of the big game, but it seems President Biden and the network airing this year's game, Fox, are at an impasse. And that's where we'll start with NPR White House correspondent Scott Detrow. Good morning, Scott.
FBI finds an additional classified document during 'consensual' search of Pence's home
The FBI confirmed it found an additional classified document during a search Friday at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence. The search for classified documents as well as materials that aren't classified but are subject to the Presidential Records Act lasted about five hours. Agents removed one document with classified markings plus six additional pages without classification markings.
FBI conducts 'consensual' search on Mike Pence's Indiana home
The FBI is searching former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home for classified materials, according to a source familiar with the matter as well as a Justice Department official. Both spoke on a condition on anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter. The consensual search follows a discovery,...
Halyna Hutchins' Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin over her death on 'Rust' set
SANTA FE, N.M. — Ukrainian relatives of a slain cinematographer are seeking damages in her death from actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie, under a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles. The new lawsuit against Baldwin was filed...
China accuses U.S. of flying spy balloons into Chinese airspace more than 10 times
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China claimed Monday that the United States flew spy balloons into Chinese airspace more than 10 times since January 2022 without Beijing's permission, accusations that further ratcheted up tensions between the two countries amid mutual allegations of surveillance. U.S.-China relations are already on edge after the...
