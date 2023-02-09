ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Biden had a sick burn in his State of the Union speech. 'Lots of luck' explaining it

By Tamara Keith
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden 'Furious' Wife Jill Doesn't 'Believe In Him' To Win 2024 Election, Insider Claims: 'His Time Has Come & Gone'

Even though President Joe Biden hasn't announced he is running for president again in 2024, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is against the idea, an insider claimed. “Joe thinks he’s doing a good job!” a source spilled. “He’s furious with Jill for not believing in him! But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It’s just his time has come and gone. Jill can read the lack of support among Democratic leaders and the public and urged Joe to let it go — for the sake of his health AND his reputation!”“Jill wants Joe to leave the White...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Biden plans a trip to Poland ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

President Biden is set to make a brief trip to Poland in the days leading up to the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. Biden will leave Washington on Monday, Feb. 20 and return on Feb 22. He will meet with Polish President Andrejz Duda as well as leaders of eastern flank allies known as the "Bucharest 9," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
WASHINGTON STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Biden and Lula are meeting to discuss Brazil's democracy and climate change

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's new leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is paying a quick visit to the White House on Friday. His trip to Washington is being billed as a celebration of democracy — but economic development and migration will also be discussed, a senior administration official says. The two leaders have lofty goals, including tackling climate change. And they have a lot in common after recent events in both countries.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Haley signals a new direction for the GOP's national ticket

Republican women are poised to play a larger role than ever in the process that chooses their party's national ticket for 2024. The most immediate symbol of this is Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, who is expected to announce her candidacy for president on Wednesday. After her planned event in South Carolina, where she was governor from 2011 to 2017, Haley will spend the next two days in New Hampshire, the state that has held the first presidential preference primaries every four years since 1920.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Politics chat: Biden on Social Security; DeSantis' battle with Disney

Some political items of note, including President Biden capitalizing on Republican calls to cut Social Security and Medicare, and Gov. Ron DeSantis' battle with Disney. It's Super Bowl Sunday, and one tradition is getting skipped this year. Typically, presidents sit down for an interview ahead of the big game, but it seems President Biden and the network airing this year's game, Fox, are at an impasse. And that's where we'll start with NPR White House correspondent Scott Detrow. Good morning, Scott.
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

FBI finds an additional classified document during 'consensual' search of Pence's home

The FBI confirmed it found an additional classified document during a search Friday at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence. The search for classified documents as well as materials that aren't classified but are subject to the Presidential Records Act lasted about five hours. Agents removed one document with classified markings plus six additional pages without classification markings.
INDIANA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

China accuses U.S. of flying spy balloons into Chinese airspace more than 10 times

TAIPEI, Taiwan — China claimed Monday that the United States flew spy balloons into Chinese airspace more than 10 times since January 2022 without Beijing's permission, accusations that further ratcheted up tensions between the two countries amid mutual allegations of surveillance. U.S.-China relations are already on edge after the...
MONTANA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
35K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy