Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland admits Wales are in a 'bit of a hole'
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.
BBC
Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies
Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
BBC
Chris Hughton: Former Brighton manager named Ghana head coach
Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been appointed head coach of the Ghana national team. The 64-year-old has been working as a technical adviser for the Black Stars since February 2022. He replaces Otto Addo, who stepped down following the World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished bottom of Group...
BBC
Charlton Athletic 1-2 Fleetwood Town
A close-range Harrison Holgate header gave Fleetwood a much-needed 2-1 victory over lacklustre 10-man Charlton at The Valley. Holgate was left unmarked to nod in a Phoenix Patterson corner after 52 minutes to give Scott Brown's side their first league victory since New Year's Day. In spite of progressing to...
BBC
Six Nations: Finn Russell shines in Scotland's record win over Wales
With the touch of a magician, Finn Russell made all of rugby's problems disappear on Saturday evening, if only for a little while. All the concerns about tackle height and brain injury, all the controversies of governance and finance and myriad issues about where on earth this troubled sport is heading vanished for 40 breathless minutes as the one-time stonemason built an insurmountable lead for a record-busting Scotland.
Tony Mowbray explains bold Aji Alese tactical tweak that helped Sunderland beat Reading
Why did Aji Alese keep popping up in a centre forward position for Sunderland in the win over Reading?
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Postecoglou, Leeds, Rangers, Gunn
Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express) Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I...
BBC
Ian McCall: Partick Thistle announce departure of manager
Partick Thistle have sacked manager Ian McCall, along with coaches Alan Archibald and Neil Scally. The news of McCall's departure came just hours after an incident-packed 3-2 loss to Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup. The 58-year-old was in his second spell at Firhill, having returned to the Glasgow...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Scotland 35-7 Wales - Townsend's men earn bonus point
Try: Turner, Steyn 2, Kinghorn, M Fagerson Cons: Russell 2 Pens: Russell 2. A Finn Russell-inspired Scotland earned a record victory against Wales to continue a stunning start to their Six Nations with two wins from two. Two Russell penalties and a converted George Turner try saw Gregor Townsend's side...
Neil Warnock returns to management aged 74 with Huddersfield
Neil Warnock has come out of retirement and made a shock return to management at the struggling Championship club Huddersfield
BBC
Apprentice Reece Donnelly: I would chose health over wealth any day
Apprentice contestant Reece Donnelly has insisted he left the reality show on health grounds and had no regrets. Reece, 25, from Glasgow, was the first Scot to appear on the BBC programme for eight years. In Thursday's episode he was filmed at Heathrow with his fellow contestants before they caught...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England take on Ireland against backdrop of Women's Premier League auction
Date: Monday 13 February Venue: Boland Park, Paarl Time: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app. It is not often a World Cup fixture feels...
BBC
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
BBC
Alfred Schreuder: Dutchman out of running to take over as new Leeds United boss
Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is no longer in contention to become the new Leeds United boss. The 50-year-old Dutchman was one of a number of possible short-term candidates in contention for the role. Schreuder watched Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Elland Road and had been shown around...
BBC
Erling Haaland: Man City striker a doubt for Premier League trip to leaders Arsenal
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is a doubt for Wednesday's Premier League top-of-the table match at Arsenal after he was injured during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa. Haaland, who has scored 25 Premier League goals this season, came off at half-time on Sunday as City led 3-0. City boss...
BBC
LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets
A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
BBC
Skateboarding World Championships: Britain's Sky Brown wins park gold
Sky Brown has become Great Britain's first skateboarding world champion at the age of 14. Brown won gold in park skateboarding at the World Championships in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, with a best score of 90.83 from her three runs. That put her more than four points ahead of Japan's...
Liverpool v Everton: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Everton in the Premier League on Monday.
BBC
Camilla postpones West Midlands events over Covid
The Queen Consort has had to postpone a visit to the West Midlands after testing positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace says. Camilla had been due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on Tuesday as part of its centenary celebrations. She was later due to travel to a library in...
BBC
BBC: What's been 'occurring' in Wales for 100 years
It started with a sing-song as it so often does in Wales and part of its legacy is the phrase 'what's occurring?' and the world's most famous doctor. But the BBC in Wales hasn't just given us shows like Gavin and Stacey and Doctor Who, it's covered the most important events in the country's history.
Comments / 0