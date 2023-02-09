Read full article on original website
Related
Who Are The Top 10 Largest Land Owners in The State Of Texas?
Texas is a big state. Vast. From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed-filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned, with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country. Fun tidbit, by contrast, Nevada is 80%...
fox26houston.com
Houston named 7th most glamorous city in the US, according to survey
HOUSTON - Whoever thinks Houston isn't all that must not know, but the city was recently found to be one of the most glamorous cities in the U.S. According to a survey in LawnStarter, Houston was among the top 10 cities after researchers examined different glam factors including multi-million-dollar homes, exclusive yacht and country clubs as well as access to luxury vehicles.
San Antonio eatery ranked the best restaurant for Valentine’s Day in Texas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you feel it? Yes, love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is almost here and you need to make sure that the romance is flowing in Texas. One of the best ways to get the job done is to take your significant other out to a romantic dinner and enjoy some quality time together. But what are the most romantic restaurants in the country?
10 Texas Towns That Will Impress Texans If You Pronounce Correctly
If you are not from Texas, you may not know how to pronounce these places, so here is your Texas Town Pronunciation Lesson. This is actually the birthplace of Anna Nicole Smith, she of course, never wanted anyone to know about the little Texas town she was from but don't call it "MEX-ee-uh."
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked
When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
4 new routes announced for Austin airport, including 2 new international destinations
Four new flights will soon be offered from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, with two new international destinations added to the schedule this summer.
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem
Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States. Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas
Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
Behind the Scenes at H-E-B: 7 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know
Everyone in Texas loves H-E-B- but how much do you actually know about the company?. I have recently written many articles about the expansion of H-E-B and the opening of new stores, so today, I thought we could take a look at a few lesser known facts about the Texan grocery chain.
Marfa Makes Texas Must See List With Super Weird Art Exhibit
A list of the top tourist attractions in Texas has a weird mini, fake store a couple of hours from El Paso on it but not any of the really cool things nearby. Marfa is home to a mini Prada store. Why is beyond me but it's there and, apparently, people flock to see it. It even made a list of Texas sites posted by theculturetrip.com.
ecowatch.com
Two Years After Its Historic Deep Freeze, Texas Is Increasingly Vulnerable to Cold Snaps – and There are More Solutions Than Just Building Power Plants
Texans like to think of their state as the energy capital of the world. But in mid-February 2021, the energy state ran short of energy. An intense winter weather outbreak, informally dubbed Winter Storm Uri by the Weather Channel, swept across the U.S., bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and frigid temperatures. Texas was hit especially hard, with all 254 counties under a winter storm warning at the same time.
flicksandfood.com
You’re Sure to Have a Smashin’ Good Time at this Great Cajun Eatery
You’re Sure to Have Fun on Fat Tuesday in the Alamo City with this Cajun Cuisine. Yes, you are sure to experience an authentic Fat Tuesday in San Antonio as Smashin’ Crab, a local seafood restaurant, brings a taste of NOLA to our city. Smashin’ Crab, with three...
Austin coffee shop named among the best in the country
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover has named its favorite coffee shops in the country, and an Austin company made the cut.
Report: Austin cafe named the best coffee shop in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to get your coffee-drinking socks on as it’s time to celebrate the delicious and artsy latte today!. Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Latte Day! “The best day to get a latte is on National Latte Day. Go to your favorite coffee shop and grab your favorite variation of this drink.”
These stunning Texas state parks near San Antonio are worth visiting
Learn more about the state's history and natural resources at these Texas treasures.
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
The Lost Reservoir Inside Our Water Infrastructure
Texas could meet much of its future water need simply by plugging leaks. Water is shaping up to be a priority during the 88th Legislature. Texas weathered its fourth-most intense drought on record last year and entered 2023 with half the state still in drought. Spurred by this precarious situation, a group of House lawmakers recently formed the first bipartisan caucus on water issues. Among other options, they’re eyeing expensive proposals to try and expand the water supply by constructing new reservoirs or building desalination plants.
Which East Texas town is the oldest in Texas?
The city's official nickname is even "The Oldest Town in Texas."
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 1