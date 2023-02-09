ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox26houston.com

Houston named 7th most glamorous city in the US, according to survey

HOUSTON - Whoever thinks Houston isn't all that must not know, but the city was recently found to be one of the most glamorous cities in the U.S. According to a survey in LawnStarter, Houston was among the top 10 cities after researchers examined different glam factors including multi-million-dollar homes, exclusive yacht and country clubs as well as access to luxury vehicles.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked

When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Marfa Makes Texas Must See List With Super Weird Art Exhibit

A list of the top tourist attractions in Texas has a weird mini, fake store a couple of hours from El Paso on it but not any of the really cool things nearby. Marfa is home to a mini Prada store. Why is beyond me but it's there and, apparently, people flock to see it. It even made a list of Texas sites posted by theculturetrip.com.
MARFA, TX
ecowatch.com

Two Years After Its Historic Deep Freeze, Texas Is Increasingly Vulnerable to Cold Snaps – and There are More Solutions Than Just Building Power Plants

Texans like to think of their state as the energy capital of the world. But in mid-February 2021, the energy state ran short of energy. An intense winter weather outbreak, informally dubbed Winter Storm Uri by the Weather Channel, swept across the U.S., bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and frigid temperatures. Texas was hit especially hard, with all 254 counties under a winter storm warning at the same time.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report: Austin cafe named the best coffee shop in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to get your coffee-drinking socks on as it’s time to celebrate the delicious and artsy latte today!. Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Latte Day! “The best day to get a latte is on National Latte Day. Go to your favorite coffee shop and grab your favorite variation of this drink.”
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

The Lost Reservoir Inside Our Water Infrastructure

Texas could meet much of its future water need simply by plugging leaks. Water is shaping up to be a priority during the 88th Legislature. Texas weathered its fourth-most intense drought on record last year and entered 2023 with half the state still in drought. Spurred by this precarious situation, a group of House lawmakers recently formed the first bipartisan caucus on water issues. Among other options, they’re eyeing expensive proposals to try and expand the water supply by constructing new reservoirs or building desalination plants.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
