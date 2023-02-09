Read full article on original website
Ames National (ATLO) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Ames National said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up
KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
RWWM Increases Position in Daily Journal (DJCO)
Fintel reports that RWWM has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). This represents 21.67% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.25MM shares and 18.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.46% and an increase in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 2/12/2023
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. MATADOR RESOURCES CO (MTDR) is a mid-cap value stock in...
Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)
On February 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19.
Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.56MM shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI). This represents 0.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 41.11MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in...
Corning (GLW) Declares $0.28 Dividend
Corning said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share price...
Best Stock To Buy: Ford Stock vs. GM Stock
Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) have decades of experience manufacturing and selling cars. That experience may serve as an advantage in the competition for electric vehicle (EV) dominance. This video will answer which stock is the better buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb....
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 06/16/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products...
Should Value Investors Buy Argo Group (ARGO) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
The biotech industry is home to many large and prominent corporations, but there are also smaller and lesser-known drugmakers that are worth investors' consideration. Take Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), two mid-cap biotechs with plenty to look forward to ahead. Axsome and Exelixis may not be household...
This Logistics Stock Is Grabbing Tons of Market Share. Time to Buy?
XPO (NYSE: XPO) has transformed itself over the last two years, spinning off both GXO Logistics, its former contract logistics segment, and RXO, its former truck brokerage. The company made those moves primarily to unlock shareholder value because Chairman Brad Jacobs had long argued that the stock was undervalued due to a "conglomerate discount," since the company had no true publicly traded peers on the market.
Nine Energy Service (NINE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nine Energy Service (NINE) closed at $10.92, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%. Coming into today, shares of the oilfield...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS: This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Top Analyst Reports for Intel, Synopsys & FedEx
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Intel Corporation (INTC), Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) and FedEx Corporation (FDX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in Morphic Holding (MORF)
Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in...
Is JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 05/11/2016, the JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based...
Analysts Anticipate 10% Upside For MDYG
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $77.17 per unit.
If You Invested $10,000 in Snowflake's 2020 IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Enterprise data company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) had its initial public offering (IPO) in Sept. 2020, and it may have been the buzziest IPO of all time. Consider that in 2019, Warren Buffett said his company Berkshire Hathaway wasn't buying Uber's IPO. As he told CNBC at the time, "In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue."
