XPO (NYSE: XPO) has transformed itself over the last two years, spinning off both GXO Logistics, its former contract logistics segment, and RXO, its former truck brokerage. The company made those moves primarily to unlock shareholder value because Chairman Brad Jacobs had long argued that the stock was undervalued due to a "conglomerate discount," since the company had no true publicly traded peers on the market.

12 HOURS AGO