WOWO News
Threatening photo of Carroll High School student being investigated
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Wayne Barker sent a letter and voicemail to parents, students, and staff Friday evening about a threatening photo circulating on social media. A release said that student safety continues to be a priority. Below is Barker’s letter,. Dear...
WANE-TV
Homes near Homestead High School vandalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Neighbors in a southwest side neighborhood near Homestead High School woke up to graffiti on their garage doors Monday morning. Police say around 1 a.m., home video footage shows what appears to be a teenager wearing a white hoodie spray painting the garage door of a residence in The Homesteads addition, then running away.
WOWO News
SACS Superintendent Responds To Blackface Controversy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Following the controversial Blackface photo last week posted on social media by a Homestead High School student, Southwest Allen County School Superintendent Park Ginder took to the Homestead High School Media YouTube channel on Sunday evening to address the issue. In a video that went for...
963xke.com
Racist post sparks tension-filled day at Homestead HS
ALLEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two juveniles have been arrested in the fallout of a racist viral post at Homestead High School. One was from a different school district and is accused of posting on social media that they were armed and in the Homestead parking lot waiting for a student who allegedly wore ‘blackface’ in that original social media post.
WISH-TV
Social media post of student wearing blackface leads to protest at Homestead High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WIBC) – There were protests at a high school in Fort Wayne Thursday after a social media post of a student wearing blackface went viral. The post was originally made over the summer but went viral this week. Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Superintendent Dr. Park...
wfft.com
FWPD investigating morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a Monday morning crash. They responded to the scene at 3426 Wells Street 11:39 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Homestead freshman hopes protest leads to real change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shanell Clark is 15 years old and a freshman at Homestead High School in Southwest Allen County Schools. She wants to be a surgeon some day. She also made the social media post that inspired a protest at the school to bring to light what students call ongoing racial tensions. […]
Grimes inspires next generation to be ‘unapologetically you’
When Tiffini Grimes walks into a room, she carries a simple, but powerful message for the next generation of leaders, especially young women of color. “Walk to your own beat and be unapologetically you,” she says with a contagious smile. Grimes not only preaches it, she lives it. In her role as Deputy Athletics Director […]
WISH-TV
Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl from Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for a 12-year-old girl missing from Elkhart County. Aleeyah Cockburn was last seen at 9:54 p.m. Friday in Middlebury and police believe she is in extreme danger. Middlebury is 160 miles north of Indianapolis. Cockburn was described...
inkfreenews.com
Thurber Arrested After Alleged Domestic Incident Sends Woman To Hospital
WARSAW — A Fort Wayne man was recently arrested after allegedly battering a woman to a point where she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Adam C. Thurber, 42, Fort Wayne, is charged with domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies.
WISH-TV
Construction worker dies in accident in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A construction worker died Monday morning when a construction vehicle backed over him, police say. Fort Wayne Police Department was called to a fatal motor vehicle accident about 11:38 a.m. Monday at 3426 Wells St., the address of the Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream factory.
WANE-TV
Fundraising continues for Big Brothers Big Sisters VIP Night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a few short weeks bowling alleys across northeast Indiana will be hosting Bowl for Kids’ Sake events to help support Big Brothers Big Sisters. A separate event for corporate sponsors is a VIP night. Former little and now VIP night bowler, Ryan Hellinger, stopped by WANE 15 to share more about his cause.
WANE-TV
Man fatally hit by construction vehicle at Edy’s plant in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A worker who was fatally hit Monday at the Edy’s plant in Fort Wayne was on his phone and unaware of a construction vehicle backing up toward him, police determined. Around 11:38 a.m., police and paramedics responded to a crash at the Edy’s...
Ocampo, Snider, Jay County shine at IHSAA Wrestling semi-state
Snider sophomore Julianna Ocampo beat nearly all the boys in her bracket to clinch back-to-back trips to the IHSAA State Finals.
wfft.com
Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
max983.net
Two Peru Residents Arrested in Marshall County
Two Peru residents were arrested Friday, February 10 after a traffic stop. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy witnessed an SUV traveling at a rate of 95 mph while traveling southbound on U.S. 31 near 12th Road at 12:50 a.m. ET. The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated near 14C Road.
wfft.com
Semi-State Wrestling: Jay County, Snider, Bellmont finish in top five
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County, Snider, and Bellmont finished in the top five on the team leaderboard in the semi-state (New Haven) wrestling tournament. Jay County finished in third with 62 team points. Snider finished in fourth with 56.5 team points. Bellmont finished in fifth with 52.5. The...
WTHR
Indiana kidnapping suspect released in North Carolina
Sheila York was arrested in Asheville after she was charged in Delaware County last month. She was supposed to return to Muncie.
wfft.com
Troopers arrest man accused of driving drunk with pregnant wife, kids in car
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana State Police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk this morning with his family in the car. Troopers say 31-year-old Alex James Kincaid of Akron, Ohio had a blood-alcohol concentration of .21, nearly three times the Indiana legal limit of .08. Kincaid is...
WOWO News
Lincoln Day speaker announced
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Republican Party continues its tradition of brining nationally prominent speakers to the annual Lincoln Day Dinner. ACGOP Chairman Steve Shine announced today that Chris Christie, former New Jersey Governor and regular panelist on ABC-TV’s “This Week”, will headline the dinner.
