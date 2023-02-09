ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO News

Threatening photo of Carroll High School student being investigated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Wayne Barker sent a letter and voicemail to parents, students, and staff Friday evening about a threatening photo circulating on social media. A release said that student safety continues to be a priority. Below is Barker’s letter,. Dear...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Homes near Homestead High School vandalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Neighbors in a southwest side neighborhood near Homestead High School woke up to graffiti on their garage doors Monday morning. Police say around 1 a.m., home video footage shows what appears to be a teenager wearing a white hoodie spray painting the garage door of a residence in The Homesteads addition, then running away.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

SACS Superintendent Responds To Blackface Controversy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Following the controversial Blackface photo last week posted on social media by a Homestead High School student, Southwest Allen County School Superintendent Park Ginder took to the Homestead High School Media YouTube channel on Sunday evening to address the issue. In a video that went for...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
963xke.com

Racist post sparks tension-filled day at Homestead HS

ALLEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two juveniles have been arrested in the fallout of a racist viral post at Homestead High School. One was from a different school district and is accused of posting on social media that they were armed and in the Homestead parking lot waiting for a student who allegedly wore ‘blackface’ in that original social media post.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

FWPD investigating morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a Monday morning crash. They responded to the scene at 3426 Wells Street 11:39 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Homestead freshman hopes protest leads to real change

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shanell Clark is 15 years old and a freshman at Homestead High School in Southwest Allen County Schools. She wants to be a surgeon some day. She also made the social media post that inspired a protest at the school to bring to light what students call ongoing racial tensions. […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Grimes inspires next generation to be ‘unapologetically you’

When Tiffini Grimes walks into a room, she carries a simple, but powerful message for the next generation of leaders, especially young women of color. “Walk to your own beat and be unapologetically you,” she says with a contagious smile. Grimes not only preaches it, she lives it. In her role as Deputy Athletics Director […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thurber Arrested After Alleged Domestic Incident Sends Woman To Hospital

WARSAW — A Fort Wayne man was recently arrested after allegedly battering a woman to a point where she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Adam C. Thurber, 42, Fort Wayne, is charged with domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Construction worker dies in accident in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A construction worker died Monday morning when a construction vehicle backed over him, police say. Fort Wayne Police Department was called to a fatal motor vehicle accident about 11:38 a.m. Monday at 3426 Wells St., the address of the Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream factory.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fundraising continues for Big Brothers Big Sisters VIP Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a few short weeks bowling alleys across northeast Indiana will be hosting Bowl for Kids’ Sake events to help support Big Brothers Big Sisters. A separate event for corporate sponsors is a VIP night. Former little and now VIP night bowler, Ryan Hellinger, stopped by WANE 15 to share more about his cause.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
max983.net

Two Peru Residents Arrested in Marshall County

Two Peru residents were arrested Friday, February 10 after a traffic stop. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy witnessed an SUV traveling at a rate of 95 mph while traveling southbound on U.S. 31 near 12th Road at 12:50 a.m. ET. The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated near 14C Road.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Semi-State Wrestling: Jay County, Snider, Bellmont finish in top five

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County, Snider, and Bellmont finished in the top five on the team leaderboard in the semi-state (New Haven) wrestling tournament. Jay County finished in third with 62 team points. Snider finished in fourth with 56.5 team points. Bellmont finished in fifth with 52.5. The...
JAY COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Lincoln Day speaker announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Republican Party continues its tradition of brining nationally prominent speakers to the annual Lincoln Day Dinner. ACGOP Chairman Steve Shine announced today that Chris Christie, former New Jersey Governor and regular panelist on ABC-TV’s “This Week”, will headline the dinner.
FORT WAYNE, IN

