donna
3d ago
Medicare Advantage Programs are a disaster and should never get one. Get original Medicare with a supplement.
Reply(1)
3
Related
Why Millions Of Americans May Soon Lose Medicaid Coverage
The unwinding of Medicaid, which will begin March 31, 2023 and continue through the year, has the potential to leave millions of Americans without healthcare.
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
3 Signs You've Chosen the Wrong Medicare Advantage Plan -- and What to Do About It
The last thing you want is a health plan that isn't working for you.
Big changes are coming to U.S. health care as pandemic emergencies expire
HealthDay News -- Americans received unprecedented access to health care during the pandemic, including hassle-free public insurance and free tests, treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Now, they need to prepare for most of that to unwind, experts say. “Essentially, Congress and the administration moved to a model of universal health coverage for COVID vaccines, treatments and tests” during the pandemic, said Jennifer Kates, senior vice president with the Kaiser Family...
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Healthline
Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April
Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Social Security Payments Stop Now That Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Romney, Lee join Republican-backed Senate bill aims to permanently restrict federal abortion funding and services
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
Want the Max $4,555 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need
Think you can score the maximum Social Security check? Don't count on it.
Stimulus check update: Payment of $1,200 to each eligible American citizen
Many states are still reeling from the economic fallout of the 2009 coronavirus pandemic and are looking for ways to assist their residents, including providing a stimulus check. After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative efforts, the Working Families Tax Credit was launched Wednesday by the...
New bill would prevent Medicaid and CHIP paying for child and adult transgender surgeries
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill, if passed, would prohibit certain payments for transgender surgeries. HB 3097 was introduced on Friday, preventing Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) payments for certain prohibited medical practices. The bill would ban Medicaid and CHIP from paying for child and adult transgender surgeries.
NOLA.com
Letters: Insurers are not serving patients in Medicare Advantage plans
When senior citizens face a medical crisis, they need the right level of care at the right time. They shouldn’t have to fight an insurance company to get needed care. Fortunately, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a rule to protect more than 26 million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries by allowing them to receive the same level of medically necessary care as traditional Medicare.
WCNC
VERIFY: Millions of Americans will lose Medicaid, including some who are still eligible
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of Americans could be losing Medicaid coverage starting in April. This is because states will now have to begin checking enrollees' Medicaid eligibility, a process that was put on hold due to the pandemic. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 15 million...
Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
Medicare has changed for 2023. Here's what is new
A new year means changes to Medicare, including updated premiums and deductibles and sometimes big policy moves.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Seniors' Dental Care Declines After Medicare Kicks In
THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Without dental coverage, many American seniors on Medicare stop getting the fillings and crowns they may need, a new study finds. “Without dental coverage for adults who are eligible [for] Medicare, we are seeing a rise in loss of teeth after age 65 among nearly 1 in 20 adults, which represents millions of Americans,” said Dr. Lisa Simon, a resident in the Department of Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
