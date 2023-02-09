ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

'Neuroprotectant' Drug Could Boost Outcomes After a Stroke

By Denise Mann
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjXzS_0kiEqgjJ00

THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Using a "neuroprotectant" drug alongside the standard surgical removal of a clot may slash the risk of death and disability following a stroke, a new study finds.

The new medication, called ApTOLL, shields brain tissue from continuing damage by cooling down inflammation, the researchers said.

A stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is blocked by a clot or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. Ischemic strokes, which are far more common, occur when a blood clot cuts off blood supply to the brain.

Still, more research is needed before ApTOLL is ready for prime time.

“We need confirmatory studies in larger populations, and we are aiming to start those in the last quarter of 2023,” said study author Dr. Marc Ribó , an interventional neurologist at Hospital Vall d'Hebron in Barcelona, Spain. "If everything goes well and we replicate these findings in larger studies, the drug may be available in a couple of years.”

For the study, more than 150 people who had an ischemic stroke (average age, 70) were treated in 15 hospitals in France and Spain between July 2021 and April 2022. Patients received either 0.05 mg/kg of ApTOLL, 0.2 mg/kg of ApTOLL, or a placebo medication.

Everyone in the study also underwent mechanical blood clot removal to restore blood flow to their brain within six hours of the onset of stroke symptoms.

The result? The risk of dying from the stroke was four times lower among folks who received the higher dose of the drug when compared to those who received a placebo.

What’s more, brain scans showed that the area of damaged brain tissue was reduced by 40% among those who received the higher dose of ApTOLL within 72 hours of treatment, compared to the placebo group.

Fully 64% of people who received the higher dose of ApTOLL didn’t show signs of disability 90 days after their stroke. By contrast, this dipped to 47% among people in the placebo group, the researchers found.

“For the first time, a medicine studied as a neuroprotectant demonstrated not only a biological benefit by reducing the volume of damaged brain tissue, but also a reduction in long-term disability and risk of death,” Ribó reported.

Some people also received tissue-plasminogen activator (tPA) to help dissolve the blood clot in their brain. This drug is extremely effective at preventing lasting disability such as paralysis or speech issues after a stroke, but only if given within 4.5 hours of stroke onset, and the sooner, the better.

The new drug essentially hits pause on the damage cascade, widening the window in which tPA or surgery to remove the clot can be performed, Ribó noted. The goal is still to treat strokes as quickly as possible to stave off death and disability. Ribó explained that “tPA is fantastic, but time-dependent, and [it] does not affect muscle and tissues.”

The study was funded by AptaTargets S.L., which manufactures the drug. The findings were presented Wednesday at the American Stroke Association conference in Dallas. Such research should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Stroke experts cautioned that this drug has many more hurdles to clear before, or if, it becomes readily available.

“Countless early-phase neuroprotective agents have failed to show benefit in larger, late-phase clinical trials,” said Dr. Andrew Russman , head of the Cleveland Clinic Stroke Program in Ohio. “The potential for this new medication remains unproven, [and] it will be several years before larger, definitive clinical trials are completed.”

If further studies validate the early findings, the drug may be an option for people who have had a stroke that blocks a major artery supplying blood to their brain and who are planning to undergo clot retrieval. The neuroprotectant would be given within six hours of the onset of symptoms in those scenarios, Russman said.

This agent needs to be tested more extensively before entering routine clinical care, agreed Dr. Joe Broderick , a professor of neurology and rehabilitation medicine at the University of Cincinnati's Gardner Neuroscience Institute, in Ohio.

"The data warrants further study in a phase 3 study, but differences seen in this trial may be due to small number of patients and imbalances in factors related to outcome," Broderick said, adding that a much larger trial would be needed to confirm the findings.

Dr. Deepak Bhatt , director of Mount Sinai Heart and professor of cardiovascular medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City, concurred.

“If a large confirmatory study is positive and shows this drug reduces death and disability from stroke in a much larger number of patients, it might be available in the future,” Bhatt said.

More information

Learn to recognize stroke symptoms quickly at the American Stroke Association.

SOURCES: Marc Ribó, MD, interventional neurologist, Hospital Vall d’Hebron, Barcelona, Spain; Deepak Bhatt, MD, MPH, director, Mount Sinai Heart, Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Health System, New York City; Andrew Russman, DO, head, Cleveland Clinic Stroke Program, Cleveland, Ohio; Joe Broderick, MD, professor, neurology and rehabilitation medicine, University of Cincinnati, Gardner Neuroscience Institute, Cincinnati, Ohio; Feb. 8, 2023, presentation, American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference, Dallas

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Who Benefits Most From COVID Boosters? New Study Gives Answers

MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 booster shots appear to benefit folks 50 and older but less so for younger people, a new study suggests. For the study, researchers ran a statistical analysis using death rates from COVID, and looked at the vaccines' effectiveness in protecting people from dying of the disease. While they were found to be very effective among older people, the study noted that boosters made little difference in younger folks because they're least likely to die from the infection...
Wyoming News

AHA News: To Improve Maternal Health, Report Says to Start Before Pregnancy

MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- A woman's heart health prior to becoming pregnant greatly affects her risk for pregnancy-related complications and the long-term cardiovascular health of both mother and child, according to a new report that calls for greater attention to the issue. Improving maternal heart health during this critical period could help break the generational cycle of poor cardiovascular health that has become a growing problem in the U.S., particularly among women whose health is affected by structural racism and...
Wyoming News

Wildfire Smoke May Send Pregnant Women Into Premature Labor

MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to wildfire smoke can increase the risk of premature birth, new research suggests. For the study, the researchers reviewed birth certificates and hospital delivery data for more than 2.5 million pregnant women in California from 2007 to 2012, and used satellite images and ZIP codes to compare daily estimates of wildfire smoke intensity. The study found that from the four weeks prior...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

Texas Lawsuit Threatens Access to Abortion Pill Nationally

MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Access to medication abortion could be at risk nationwide because of a Texas lawsuit working its way through the court system. Alliance Defending Freedom, the group involved in the case in Mississippi that led to the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, also filed this lawsuit. The case will be decided by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was appointed...
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

Paxlovid Remains Potent Against Omicron COVID Cases

MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid continues to work against Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, new research shows. Researchers decided to study Paxlovid’s impact against severe illness and death because doctors have fewer treatment options for high-risk patients as the virus evolves. “We are really struggling with maintaining effective therapeutic options for high-risk patients with COVID-19,” said Dr. Adit Ginde, a professor of emergency...
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming News

Kids Visiting ER in Mental Crisis Often Get No Follow-Up

MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A growing number of U.S. kids are landing in hospital emergency rooms for a mental health crisis. Now a new study finds that many do not get follow-up care after they're discharged. Experts said the findings, published Feb. 13 in the journal Pediatrics, are yet more evidence of the cracks in the nation's mental health care system -- especially when it comes to helping kids. ...
Wyoming News

Suspect science and claims at center of abortion-pill lawsuit

Emergency rooms across America are teeming with women and girls bleeding from abortion drugs in such copious amounts that it’s exacerbating the national blood shortage. Or, at least, that’s the grim – but false – narrative a group of small conservative Christian medical associations have painted for a federal judge in Texas. Their mountain of evidence, they say, shows abortion via a specific drug regimen is incredibly dangerous and should never have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration more than 20 years ago. ...
INDIANA STATE
Wyoming News

Looking for Love on V-Day? All That Swiping May Not Help

MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you're one of the millions seeking The One this Valentine’s Day, here’s a tip: Try swiping less. This is the main message from a new study that found excessive swiping on dating apps can cause partner choice overload, among other issues. “Dating apps may give us the impression that there is always someone better just around the corner, so we keep on...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy