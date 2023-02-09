Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Was Spotted With A Girlfriend & Fans Are Crying Over Bry Burrows

After months of wondering if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was single, fans finally got their answer when he was recently spotted with his longtime "on-again-off-again" girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows.

The GF, who has long kept a quiet life on social media, made quite a public appearance alongside the NFL star following his team's NFC Championship win which sent them to Super Bowl 2023.

We don't know much about Burrows other than the fact that she and Hurts attended the University of Alabama together, she keeps a private Instagram page, and she works at IBM, according to her LinkedIn.

However, we know that hearts all over America broke when the couple made its first appearance on January 29.

Replying to @thatgirlll101 jalen gf Bry #jalenhurts

A TikTok clip of them from the postgame was shared by user @thatgirlll101, receiving over 824K views and hundreds of comments reacting to Hurts no longer being single.

Most women sounded off with their heartbreaking reactions to the news.

"Just fell down to my knees in the middle of Walmart," one person wrote in the comment section of the previously mentioned video. A few others said they are acting "blind" to the relationship and ignoring that it exists.

A few, however, even voiced their support for the couple.

"He did not disappoint!" a person commented. "Hold that hand tight, sis!"

Nonetheless, most users weren't quite happy seeing the pair walking the field hand in hand. Another TikTok post shows even the younger generation is also shaken up by this relationship.

@philadelphiaeagles her feelings are hurt but it’s still all about Jalen! LOL

TikTok mom LaCindra (@isaiah_momma) posted a clip of her young daughter in tears, which she said happened after she saw a picture of Hurts and Burrows together.

The post received over 450K views, and people are voicing their anger at the football star for — unintentionally — hurting the girl's feelings.

"I just want to know how he could do that to this girl. Her whole heart is broken," a person wrote in LaCindra’s video comment section.

We guess we will just have to wait and see if Burrows will be cheering the Eagles on at the Super Bowl this Sunday!