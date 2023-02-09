Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
Narcity USA

Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Was Spotted With A Girlfriend & Fans Are Crying Over Bry Burrows

By Brittany Cristiano,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNpE3_0kiEolMK00

After months of wondering if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was single, fans finally got their answer when he was recently spotted with his longtime "on-again-off-again" girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows.

The GF, who has long kept a quiet life on social media, made quite a public appearance alongside the NFL star following his team's NFC Championship win which sent them to Super Bowl 2023.

We don't know much about Burrows other than the fact that she and Hurts attended the University of Alabama together, she keeps a private Instagram page, and she works at IBM, according to her LinkedIn.

However, we know that hearts all over America broke when the couple made its first appearance on January 29.

Replying to @thatgirlll101 jalen gf Bry #jalenhurts

A TikTok clip of them from the postgame was shared by user @thatgirlll101, receiving over 824K views and hundreds of comments reacting to Hurts no longer being single.

Most women sounded off with their heartbreaking reactions to the news.

"Just fell down to my knees in the middle of Walmart," one person wrote in the comment section of the previously mentioned video. A few others said they are acting "blind" to the relationship and ignoring that it exists.

A few, however, even voiced their support for the couple.

"He did not disappoint!" a person commented. "Hold that hand tight, sis!"

Nonetheless, most users weren't quite happy seeing the pair walking the field hand in hand. Another TikTok post shows even the younger generation is also shaken up by this relationship.

@philadelphiaeagles her feelings are hurt but it’s still all about Jalen! LOL

TikTok mom LaCindra (@isaiah_momma) posted a clip of her young daughter in tears, which she said happened after she saw a picture of Hurts and Burrows together.

The post received over 450K views, and people are voicing their anger at the football star for — unintentionally — hurting the girl's feelings.

"I just want to know how he could do that to this girl. Her whole heart is broken," a person wrote in LaCindra’s video comment section.

We guess we will just have to wait and see if Burrows will be cheering the Eagles on at the Super Bowl this Sunday!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia, PA23 days ago
Tom Brady Addresses Controversial Call at End of Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes won’t let Jalen Hurts’ ascension go unnoticed
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Most Popular
Dallas Stars fan punched in face after saying N-word
Dallas, TX8 days ago
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Los Angeles, CA10 days ago
A$AP Rocky, Chris Brown & JAY-Z React To Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance
Glendale, AZ4 days ago
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Hotel ordered to turn over video from Michael Irvin exchange
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
Kansas City, MO15 days ago
Falcons Ex Arrested on RICO, Trafficking Charges
Atlanta, GA11 hours ago
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" Star
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Warriors Land Lakers’ LeBron James In Bold Trade Scenario
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Pair of Chiefs players had a little too much fun at Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
7 Cheap Solo Dates In Miami That Will Make You So Happy You're Single
Miami, FL7 days ago
Blue Ivy Carter Serves Cool Girl Style in Tupac T-Shirt & Sneakers With Dad Jay-Z at Super Bow 2023
Glendale, AZ5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy