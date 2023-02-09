ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

South Jersey native suits up to play in Super Bowl

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

South Jersey native Isiah Pacheco suiting up for the Super Bowl 00:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey town has a personal stake in Super Bowl LVII.

Isiah Pacheco is #10 on the Chiefs and also happens to be from Vineland. #10 will be suiting up for the big game this Sunday.

Pacheco attended Vineland High School and went on to play football at Rutgers University. Kansas City drafted him in the seventh round.

Pacheco says he's trying to soak everything in amidst all the excitement.

"It happened so fast. It's a dream but for me to just work so hard at something that I do. And to finally be here, I had to soak it all in," Pacheco said. "I broke down the other night to my parents about it because it's so exciting and I'm so happy to be here."

Regardless of the team he plays for, CBS Philadelphia can always root for a Delaware Valley native.

