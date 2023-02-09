ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Gears Up for Clash with Seton Hall on Monday

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – DePaul women's basketball will play its second game in a three-day span when the Blue Demons visit the Seton Hall Pirates on Monday evening at Walsh Gymnasium. The two squads will meet for the first time this season in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 28 but was postponed by the BIG EAST Conference as DePaul could not meet the conference-minimum seven scholarship players due to injury.
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Held Off by Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa. – DePaul men's tennis (5-3) was held off by Drake 0-4 on Friday night. The Blue Demons fought hard but the Bulldogs obtained all four points before DePaul could turn the match around. The competition started off with doubles at 6 p.m. CT. Jona Gitschel and...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Wins a Pair in Dramatic Fashion As Adix-Zins Earns 100th Career Victory

ROSEMONT, Ill. – There was no rest for the weary on day two of the DePaul Dome Tournament as the Blue Demons walked away with a pair of one-run victories over Bowling Green and Saint Louis to improve to 3-0 on the 2023 season. With the second win on the day, head coach Tracie Adix-Zins earned her 100th career win leading her alma mater.
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Falls to St. John’s on Saturday in Queens

QUEENS, N.Y.— A cold-shooting outing and an early first-quarter deficit that proved to be too much to overcome snapped DePaul's two-game win streak on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Demons dropped a 77-61 decision to St. John's after being quieted to just .333 percent shooting from the field and just two from behind the arc on 26 attempts while the Red Storm converted on 49-percent of their own tries.
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Omaha Pushes Past DePaul’s Doubles Win

OMAHA, Neb. – DePaul men's tennis (5-5) lost 4-2 to the University of Nebraska Omaha on Sunday morning. DePaul took the lead after winning the doubles point, but Omaha fought back on the singles side to capture the victory. All three doubles competitions played out. Shourya Verma and Sven...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons Begin East Coast Road Swing with St. John’s on Saturday

QUEENS, N.Y. – DePaul begins the first of two road trips remaining in the 2022-23 regular season with a visit to St. John's on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Blue Demons and Red Storm are set to tipoff at 3 p.m. CT inside Carnesecca Arena with coverage on the BIG EAST Digital Network carried by FloHoops. Austin Rooney (play-by-play) and Kim Adams (Analyst) will bring fans the action.
CHICAGO, IL

