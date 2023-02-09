QUEENS, N.Y.— A cold-shooting outing and an early first-quarter deficit that proved to be too much to overcome snapped DePaul's two-game win streak on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Demons dropped a 77-61 decision to St. John's after being quieted to just .333 percent shooting from the field and just two from behind the arc on 26 attempts while the Red Storm converted on 49-percent of their own tries.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO