Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Stabbing death in SE Portland ruled a suicide, snow expected Monday nightEmily ScarviePortland, OR
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Two injured in shooting in downtown Oregon City
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Two people were injured in a shooting in downtown Oregon City on Sunday night, according to Oregon City Police. Officers were called to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Main Street around 8:30 p.m. Police tell KGW that two victims were found...
Man, woman injured in Oregon City parking lot shooting
A man and woman were injured in a shooting in an Oregon City parking lot Sunday night, authorities said.
PPB: Portland cop hits car theft suspect on head with gun
A Portland officer hit an accused car thief on the side of his head with a shotgun after the suspect allegedly reached for a replica gun, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
KGW
Portland’s broken window epidemic: Who’s behind the vandalism and what is going to stop it?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Every 42 minutes there is a report of vandalism in Portland — often involving broken windows. Some storefronts have been hit repeatedly. “We’ve seen a lot of it,” said landlord Matt Kaplan, as a repair crew worked to replace the broken glass outside of his Old Town building. It was the fifth time in three years vandals smashed the windows.
Southeast Portland stabbing ruled suicide, police say
Medical examiners ruled the stabbing death in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood Friday night a suicide, police said in a statement Sunday. Officers responded to a call at the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue around 7 p.m. They found the man dead outside a home with stab wounds, police said.
Chronicle
SW Washington Man Sentenced for Kidnapping, Torture; 50 Pellets Removed From Victim
A Vancouver man was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison Tuesday for kidnapping and torturing a man near Arnold Park. Jordan Spisla, 28, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault, under the torture prong. He originally appeared on an allegation of second-degree attempted murder.
WWEEK
Defendant in Beaverton Stabbing Spree, Long Deemed Too Mentally Ill, Will Now Face Trial
A man accused of killing a 72-year-old woman and critically injuring her daughter during a 2019 robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank in Beaverton is now competent to face trial, a judge ruled Feb. 2, overruling evaluators at Oregon State Hospital who say he’s still too mentally ill to assist in his own defense.
thereflector.com
Resident of Battle Ground celebrates 100th birthday
Grace Jemison-Martin reached the century milestone on Saturday, Feb. 11. Raised in the North Clark County area, Jemison-Martin has witnessed a lot of change in many aspects of her life. On Thursday, Feb. 9, a birthday party for Jemison-Martin was held at Battle Ground’s Mallard Landing Assisted Living facility where...
Chronicle
Death of Castle Rock Teen Highlights Need for Access to Mental Health Help in Schools
CASTLE ROCK — Alexis Doble will always remember when her nephew came to visit her in the hospital after the birth of her daughter. Kade Doble, 6 years old at the time, held the newborn tightly in his arms and told his aunt he could not wait to be a big brother.
Family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland school
A Portland family says their middle schooler was targeted in a racially-motivated attack during school -- and they want answers from the district.
thereflector.com
Area students compete at Southwest Washington Chess Championships at Centralia College
The 2023 Southwest Washington Scholastic Chess Championships were held at Centralia College on Saturday, Feb. 4, with organizers calling the event the largest chess tournament in Lewis County history. The regional qualifier tournament was attended by 210 chess players from 93 different schools in the areas to the south and...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Police will benefit from reimagined policing system
Republicans miss the mark by dismissing repeated police brutality against African Americans as evidence of a few bad apples. Only a wholesale transformation of policing in America will stem the tide of needless fatalities in the context of petty traffic offenses. Yes, African Americans disproportionately pay the ultimate price for militaristic and racist police tactics. But police also will benefit from a reimagined policing system.
kptv.com
Portland’s most dangerous streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Throughout January, the memorial for Amado Santos Tello grew almost daily, reflecting the love and support that was showered on his devastated family: dozens of flowers, candles, messages, photos and even the 24-year-old’s favorite snacks (Cheetos and REESE’S) and drinks (White Claws and beer).
‘Heard a pop’: 1 killed in NE Portland daytime shooting
A shooting in Northeast Portland Saturday afternoon left one person dead and the shooter or shooters at large.
Missing Silverton teen found more than a year after disappearance
SALEM, Ore. — More than a year after his disappearance, a missing Silverton teenager has returned home, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when he was last seen on Oct. 15, 2021. Early that day, he'd been dropped off for a morning shift at the Oregon Garden Resort in Silverton, his family told KGW in December of that year. Later in the day, Mayhugh texted his parents to say he was working a double. When they went to pick him up that night, he was not there.
kptv.com
1 dead in NE Portland shooting, no suspects yet
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot and killed. The person has not been identified.
Portland archbishop: Catholic schools to use birth names, genders
The guidelines set out by the archdiocese calls for Catholic schools to use language which is dependent on "biological sex" as opposed to "self-perceived gender identity."
Woman dies, numerous hospitalized after mass overdose in McMinnville
One person is dead and six more were hospitalized after a mass-overdose event that occurred in McMinnville on Feb. 10.
Tigard Police Log: Teens film themselves impersonating police, committing crimes
The Tigard Police Department responded to calls for service from Jan. 15-21, 2023.
Teen arrested for robbing Wells Fargo in Gresham, police say
Gresham police took a teenager into custody Wednesday following a robbery at Walls Fargo Bank on Tuesday.
Comments / 0