Ridgefield, WA

Two injured in shooting in downtown Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Two people were injured in a shooting in downtown Oregon City on Sunday night, according to Oregon City Police. Officers were called to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Main Street around 8:30 p.m. Police tell KGW that two victims were found...
Southeast Portland stabbing ruled suicide, police say

Medical examiners ruled the stabbing death in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood Friday night a suicide, police said in a statement Sunday. Officers responded to a call at the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue around 7 p.m. They found the man dead outside a home with stab wounds, police said.
Resident of Battle Ground celebrates 100th birthday

Grace Jemison-Martin reached the century milestone on Saturday, Feb. 11. Raised in the North Clark County area, Jemison-Martin has witnessed a lot of change in many aspects of her life. On Thursday, Feb. 9, a birthday party for Jemison-Martin was held at Battle Ground’s Mallard Landing Assisted Living facility where...
Letter to the editor: Police will benefit from reimagined policing system

Republicans miss the mark by dismissing repeated police brutality against African Americans as evidence of a few bad apples. Only a wholesale transformation of policing in America will stem the tide of needless fatalities in the context of petty traffic offenses. Yes, African Americans disproportionately pay the ultimate price for militaristic and racist police tactics. But police also will benefit from a reimagined policing system.
Portland’s most dangerous streets

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Throughout January, the memorial for Amado Santos Tello grew almost daily, reflecting the love and support that was showered on his devastated family: dozens of flowers, candles, messages, photos and even the 24-year-old’s favorite snacks (Cheetos and REESE’S) and drinks (White Claws and beer).
Missing Silverton teen found more than a year after disappearance

SALEM, Ore. — More than a year after his disappearance, a missing Silverton teenager has returned home, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when he was last seen on Oct. 15, 2021. Early that day, he'd been dropped off for a morning shift at the Oregon Garden Resort in Silverton, his family told KGW in December of that year. Later in the day, Mayhugh texted his parents to say he was working a double. When they went to pick him up that night, he was not there.
1 dead in NE Portland shooting, no suspects yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot and killed. The person has not been identified.
