SALEM, Ore. — More than a year after his disappearance, a missing Silverton teenager has returned home, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when he was last seen on Oct. 15, 2021. Early that day, he'd been dropped off for a morning shift at the Oregon Garden Resort in Silverton, his family told KGW in December of that year. Later in the day, Mayhugh texted his parents to say he was working a double. When they went to pick him up that night, he was not there.

SILVERTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO