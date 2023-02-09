While today we mourn the loss of movie stars, we still have a select group of directors who can inspire an audience to see a film based on their name alone. Filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Jordan Peele, and Quentin Tarantino have inspired loyal followings based on their track records and showmanship. The precedent for this trend was set decades earlier by the great Alfred Hitchock, who was often more famous than the stars that he cast to lead his films. By the time that Psycho was released in 1960, Hitchcock loomed over the poster larger than Janet Leigh or Anthony Perkins. However, one of Hitchcock’s most inventive endeavors was one that no one came to see. Hitchcock had the foresight to see the 3D trend coming, but his 3D film Dial M for Murder was strangely ignored upon its initial release in 1954.

2 DAYS AGO