Inside Pulse
Everyone will know your name when Cheers: The Complete Series comes to Blu-ray in April
Cheers was the prime sitcom of the ’80s. The series about a basement bar in Boston went from barely surviving its first season to becoming such a success that airport bars were made to look like Cheers. Fans were eager to shout, “Norm!” and “Cliff!” when they came through the front door. The show lasted 11 seasons and went out on top. Regulars of the show are going to see even more of their favorite watering hole when Cheers: The Complete Series comes out on Blu-ray. You might finally figure out what is hanging on the walls. The boxset is due out April 25. We’ll have an update when bonus features are announced. Here’s the press release from CBS Home Entertainment:
New Movies On Streaming: ‘Skinamarink’ + More
In Home Alone, young Kevin McCallister could not have been happier to learn that his family went on vacation without him: “I made my parents disappear – eyebrow eyebrow!” Skinamarink, which is one of this week’s new movies on VOD, takes that idea of disappearing parents and turns it into pure horror, with the mysterious and terrifying vanishing of the parents of two young kids. If you do not delight in low-budget horror, and you happen to have one moment (in time) to spare, you can also check out the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which...
allhiphop.com
Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40
Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ fanatics weep tears of joy after Batman finally gets a blue suit
It’s perverse that the most hyped thing about The Flash‘s long-awaited solo movie is Batman. After all, since 1989 we’ve been inundated with big-screen variations on the Dark Knight, so it’s a little disappointing that Barry Allen’s moment in the spotlight will be so bat-focused.
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu
So the time's come to watch a new scary movie? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount. The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Smashes Oscar...
12 Recent Horror Movies That Flew Under The Radar (And How To Watch Them)
The best recent horror movies you may not have heard of.
digitalspy.com
Harrison Ford reveals Indiana Jones 5 removed a lot of "old jokes"
Harrison Ford has revealed how his upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny differs stylistically from previous instalments. Speaking about reprising his iconic role in the upcoming film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford discussed how this film differs from 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — including removing several "old Indy" jokes from the script.
"Little House on the Prairie" and the "Sylvia" Episode
Little House on the Prairie remains one of television's most beloved family shows. But it also reigns in the history of TV as presenting a realistic adaptation of the original Laura Ingall novels on which he's based.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dread-laden horror pits psychosis against the supernatural in streaming isolation
Atmosphere has always been one of the most important elements in horror, even if it’s slowly being forgotten about as the focus continues to shift towards jump scares, gore, and shocking twists. However, 2021’s Shepherd lathers on the dread so thickly that it becomes almost impenetrable, yielding an underrated gem as a result.
tvinsider.com
Melanie Lynskey Fires Back at Adrianne Curry After ‘Last of Us’ Body Shaming Tweet
Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey has hit back at comments made by model Adrianne Curry about her body shape in HBO‘s The Last of Us. Curry, a former America’s Next Top Model contestant, made the remarks in a now-deleted tweet, where she said that Lynskey didn’t make a good fit for the role of Kathleen, the ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City, Missouri.
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
Roseanne Barr Absolutely Unleashes on ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff ‘The Conners’
Refusing to hold back her criticism, Roseanne Barr absolutely unleashes on Roseanne spinoff The Conners. While speaking to TVLine, Barr called out The Conners cast over the decision to kill off her character prior to the TV show’s 2018 opening episode. “It didn’t faze them to murder [Roseanne],” Barr declared. “They s— on my contribution to television and the show itself.”
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
John Cena Undergoes Drastic Transformation for New Movie Role
John Cena, 45, is nearly unrecognizable for his latest movie role!. The star was photographed on set in Melbourne with almost clown-like makeup, including a powder-white face, black drawn-on eyebrows, and red lips. His costume consisted of a baggy shirt, loose vest, and dark pants. DaillyMail.com reports his wife Shay...
Collider
Alfred Hitchcock Made a 3D Movie, and Nobody Came
While today we mourn the loss of movie stars, we still have a select group of directors who can inspire an audience to see a film based on their name alone. Filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Jordan Peele, and Quentin Tarantino have inspired loyal followings based on their track records and showmanship. The precedent for this trend was set decades earlier by the great Alfred Hitchock, who was often more famous than the stars that he cast to lead his films. By the time that Psycho was released in 1960, Hitchcock loomed over the poster larger than Janet Leigh or Anthony Perkins. However, one of Hitchcock’s most inventive endeavors was one that no one came to see. Hitchcock had the foresight to see the 3D trend coming, but his 3D film Dial M for Murder was strangely ignored upon its initial release in 1954.
One Of Netflix’s Canceled One-Season Shows Just Got Saved By Showtime
After getting the axe at Netflix, a one-season series has been revived by Showtime.
wegotthiscovered.com
A top tier creature feature that was almost completely buried keeps on crawling towards classic status
It goes without saying that the entire entertainment industry was ravaged beyond recognition by the onset of the pandemic, with so many top-tier movies being buried, lost, forgotten, or abandoned as a result. One of the biggest casualties – at least if we’re talking in terms of sheer quality – was director Michael Matthews’ Love and Monsters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Supergirl star understandably freaks out over ‘The Flash’ trailer
It’s been a long and controversial road, but The Flash will finally speed into theaters this summer. The long-awaited solo outing for Ezra Miller’s DCU hero looks set to take Barry Allen across the multiverse, with the Super Bowl trailer revealing that his screwing with the fabric of space and time has resulted in an alternative Earth with no metahumans on it.
