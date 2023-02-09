There are a lot of great ways to watch the Super Bowl this year, but few are likely as satisfying as doing so with a huge discount on a new OLED TV. One of the best OLED TV deals is taking place at Samsung right now, where you can get the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV for just $1,800. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as it would regularly cost $3,000. If that final price is still a little high for you, the 55-inch model is also discounted right now, seeing a sale price of $1,450. Free shipping is included with both sizes, but the 65-inch will likely make a better window for Super Bowl guests to gather around.

7 DAYS AGO