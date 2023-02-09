Read full article on original website
Apple Watch 7 just dropped to lowest price ever in Walmart clearance deal
Forget the Apple Watch 8 — the still-excellent Apple Watch 7 has slashed $90 off its price at Walmart.
Phone Arena
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra
Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1,200 off for the Super Bowl (Seriously)
There are a lot of great ways to watch the Super Bowl this year, but few are likely as satisfying as doing so with a huge discount on a new OLED TV. One of the best OLED TV deals is taking place at Samsung right now, where you can get the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV for just $1,800. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as it would regularly cost $3,000. If that final price is still a little high for you, the 55-inch model is also discounted right now, seeing a sale price of $1,450. Free shipping is included with both sizes, but the 65-inch will likely make a better window for Super Bowl guests to gather around.
The Verge
Apple could introduce a pricier iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024
Apple’s exploring the possibility of launching a more expensive iPhone “Ultra” above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman. The high-end device could arrive as soon as 2024 with the iPhone 16 lineup. Last September, Gurman predicted that an “Ultra” model...
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Why Apple's iPhone 15 Ultra display could be dazzling
Rumours about a so-called iPhone 15 'Ultra' have been gathering pace over the last few months. From a titanium body to USB-C support, it sounds like a rugged new iOS device could pack some features that have been topping fans' wishlists for a while. And new reports suggest the display could be incredible too.
This 85-inch Samsung 4K TV just dropped under $1,000 in big Super Bowl deal
Looking to go big for the Super Bowl this year? Best Buy has a deal on an 85-inch Samsung TV that’s now $999 ahead of the game.
Apple Insider
Baffling Apple Watch rumor expects expensive new lineup in 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A highly suspect report suggests that a 2.13-inch micro LEDApple Watch Ultra, bigger so-called Apple Watch Series X, and Apple Watch SE 3 with Series 8 design will launch in 2024. There has been...
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
The price isn't right for the Samsung Galaxy S23
It looks awfully like EU and UK buyers will pay more for Samsung's best new phones
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is here, but you can’t have it
Samsung presented its Unpacked event at the beginning of February, and it’s already announced a special Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition for its hard-core fans in South Korea. This model has similar specs to the Galaxy S23 Ultra but with a few tweaks. For example, it has a...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s best wireless soundbar system is $400 off today
One of the best soundbar deals around right now also happens to be on a truly high-end soundbar. Over at Samsung, you can buy the well-reviewed Samsung HW-Q990B soundbar with wireless Dolby Atmos sound and more for $1,500. That works out as a saving of $400 compared to the regular price so this is the ideal time to upgrade your home cinema setup and benefit from improved sound for less. If you’re not fully convinced, read on while we explain all about why it’s so great. Alternatively, hit the buy button below.
Fstoppers
How Good Is the New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cameraphone?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes a well-established platform and formula and builds upon it with a number of improvements and new features, one of the most notable being its 200-megapixel wide angle camera. This excellent video review takes a look at the new phone and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
TechRadar
The latest Apple rumor points to an OLED iPad Pro arriving in 2024
It's been rumored for several years that Apple is thinking about switching its iPad Pro tablets to OLED display technology, and the latest report from the supply chain says the first of these updated devices are due to arrive in 2024. This is from ET News (opens in new tab)...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung Odyssey G70A gaming monitor now 25% off on Amazon
Offering both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support, the 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G70A 4K UHD LED gaming monitor has a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms GtG response time, and delivers a DisplayHDR 400-level visual experience. The 25% ongoing discount takes the US$799.99 list price down to US$599.99. Released...
Leica set to blur the lines between professional cameras and smartphones
Leica's partnership with Xiaomi aims to bring DSLR-like image quality to phones with the Xiaomi 13 Pro
pocketnow.com
OnePlus Pad vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Comparing the Best Android Tablets
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Android tablet market has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, with major players such as Samsung, Lenovo, HUAWEI, and now OnePlus offering a range of options to choose from. The BBK-owned brand recently introduced its OnePlus Pad at its Cloud 11 event (we even went hands-on with the device) and in this article, we will put the OnePlus Pad to the test and compare it with the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. We will compare their features, capabilities, and performance to find out which one is the better investment for you.
TrustedReviews
Winners and Losers: Realme confirms 240W charging as Netflix cracks down on password sharers
OPINION: As the week draws to a close it’s time for us to choose our winner and loser from the last seven days in the world of tech. Aside from the exciting OnePlus 11 launch, the first week of February wasn’t exactly full of eye-grabbing headlines. This isn’t entirely surprising as with Mobile World Congress on the horizon, we’d expect many tech brands to be holding back their February announcements for the event.
