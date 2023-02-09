Former Hamilton man admits lying to receive Social Security Administration benefits

Read full article on original website
Missoula fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 46 months in prison after investigation of overdose death
MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills in the community after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death was sentenced today to 46 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views
You can have your religious beliefs, just don’t put them into practice. That’s what realtors and advocates told Montana lawmakers Friday morning at a hearing on a bill that would require multiple listing services in the state to open their service to real estate agents who are not members of the National Association of Realtors. […] The post ‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Area Officers Praised for Dedication, Faith and Service
With phrases like faithful, sincerity, and integrity, a handful of Missoula area law enforcement personnel are being honored as "Officers of the Year" in a ceremony that has paid tribute to hundreds of their colleagues for half a century. Thursday night, members of the Exchange Club of Missoula gathered with...
Missing 6-year-old found safe
The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office has safely located Kimberly Chiefstick, according to the Montana Department of Justice. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled. UPDATE: 7:12 A.M. The following is an updated Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice:. Update for the Missing Endangered Person...
Missoula surgeon stresses importance of American Heart Month
We sat down with a heart surgeon in Missoula to see what people can do to prevent becoming a patient on her operating table.
Former Missoula City Councilor’s Bill Would Lower Property Taxes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Former Missoula City Councilor Jesse Ramos appeared at a Montana legislative hearing on Thursday to promote a new bill that will help reduce the rapidly increasing property taxes for all Montanans. Ramos called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Thursday to share the concept...
Bitterroot to see new military-style program for teens this spring
A group of veterans in the Bitterroot Valley are creating a new program for kids to teach them leadership skills, survival skills, military history, and much more.
Southgate Mall | Shopping mall in Missoula, Montana
Southgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Missoula, Montana. The shopping center originally opened in August 1978 with Hart-Albin, Hennessy's, Nordstrom Place Two and Sears as anchor stores. Today, the mall is anchored by AMC Theatres, two Dillard's stores, and Scheels All Sports. An adjacent strip mall is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, Bob Ward's and Cost Plus World Market.
Ticketing changes at AMC will change movie-going experience, Billings media professor says
Movie goers to AMC Theaters will see a ticket price increase for the “best seats in the house” in coming months. The AMC Theaters in Billings, Great Falls and Missoula sometime this year will be offering tiered-pricing for theater seats, with the “preferred seats” in the middle rows costing more. The price for standard seats won’t change and matinees and other discount programs will remain the same.
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Man Wandering Missoula Apartments Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:19 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving a complaint about a person needing to be removed from the premises. The complainant stated that a male was inside behaving strangely. The complainant said the male was looking at a particular door inside the apartment complex asking, “Are you in there?”
Missoula's Empanada Joint announces plans to close
The Empanada Joint on East Main Street in Missoula will permanently close its doors on Saturday, March 4.
Missoula Man Dies in Accident During Couple’s Mexico Vacation
It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Changes To One of The Most Fun Runs In Missoula
Missoula is a running community. It has been for years. It took the creation of the Missoula Marathon to put Missoula on the running map globally, but there are plenty of other runs to choose from that happen all year long. Not everyone can run a full marathon or even half a marathon, that is why there are so many other options. Some running events are serious, while others; are more fun for everyone.
