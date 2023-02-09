Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Ranking the priciest rental listings in Dallas
The usual suspects come to mind when thinking of luxury in the Dallas market: Highland Park, Park Cities and Lakewood, to name a few. But a hidden gem is tied for the title of most-expensive rental in Dallas. It sits on nearly 10 acres adjacent to O’Guinn Creek, with hills, trees and room for about 10 cars in the garage. Located just a few miles west of the ongoing Redbird Mall redevelopment, the stark white mansion at 5656 Cedar Ridge Drive encompasses nearly 8,000 square feet, plus a 2,000-square-foot guest house. A reminder that bigger is better in Texas.
therealdeal.com
KDC plans $200M Uptown Dallas office tower
A local developer’s plans to build a high-rise tower in Uptown Dallas will cost at least $200 million. Dallas-based KDC is set to start construction in May on the 30-story Parkside Uptown at 1919 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, and complete the project by 2026, the Dallas Business Journal reported. The first phase of construction, 113,000 out of 493,000 square feet, carries the $200 million price tag.
