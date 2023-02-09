The usual suspects come to mind when thinking of luxury in the Dallas market: Highland Park, Park Cities and Lakewood, to name a few. But a hidden gem is tied for the title of most-expensive rental in Dallas. It sits on nearly 10 acres adjacent to O’Guinn Creek, with hills, trees and room for about 10 cars in the garage. Located just a few miles west of the ongoing Redbird Mall redevelopment, the stark white mansion at 5656 Cedar Ridge Drive encompasses nearly 8,000 square feet, plus a 2,000-square-foot guest house. A reminder that bigger is better in Texas.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO