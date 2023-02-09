ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The truth behind the ‘He Gets Us’ ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl

In between star-studded advertisements and a whole lot of football, this year’s Super Bowl watchers are being taken to church. “He Gets Us,” a campaign to promote Jesus and Christianity, is running two ads during the game as part of a staggering $100 million media investment. To many, the spots will be nothing new: “He Gets Us” content has been peppering TV screens, billboards and social media feeds since a national launch in 2022.
The week that tech became exciting again

Let’s be honest: For much of the past decade, tech events have been pretty boring. Executives in business casual wear trot up on stage and pretend a few tweaks to the camera and processor make this year’s phone profoundly different than last year’s phone or adding a touchscreen onto yet another product is bleeding edge.
Unusual discoveries shake up what we know about ancient diets

Buzz started to build about a decade ago around the meat-heavy paleo diet — an approach to eating that’s based on what our Stone Age relatives supposedly liked to consume. But the truth is that we know relatively little about what our earliest ancestors ate, and what we’ve learned in recent years suggests that there was more than just mammoth steak on the menu.
Meghan Markle planned everything from the very beginning | Opinion

Royal author Valentine Low revealed the results of his journalistic investigation. Low talked to a lot of people who worked on the staff of the Royal Family at the time when Meghan Markle lived with Prince Harry in London. And they almost unanimously stated that Meghan herself created a situation that allegedly forced her to leave Britain. And I did it quite deliberately. Low told about this in an interview he gave to the publication Express.co.uk.

