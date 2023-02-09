ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Cam Johnson active for Nets' Saturday matchup versus 76ers

Brooklyn Nets small forward Cameron Johnson is available for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson will make his Brooklyn debut after he was included in Wednesday's blockbuster deal. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 23.3 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection includes 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Jeremy Sochan (back) on Saturday, Keita Bates-Diop to bench

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. After a four game absence, Sochan will join San Antonio's starting lineup after Keita Bates-Diop was benched on the road. In a matchup against a Hawks' team allowing 47.3 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Sochan to score 25.7 FanDuel points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Denver's Vlatko Cancar starting for injured Aaron Gordon (rib) on Saturday

Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Cancar will make his fourth start this season after Aaron Gordon was ruled out with a rib injury. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Cancar to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Cancar's projection includes 13.1 points,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Corey Kispert on Saturday, Deni Avdija to bench

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Kispert will make his 31st start after Deni Avdija was given bench duties at home. In 23.5 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 16.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 9.7 points, 2.7...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Saddiq Bey making first start for Hawks in place of John Collins (hip) Monday

The Atlanta Hawks will start Saddiq in place of John Collins (hip) for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bey will make his first start of the season for his new team after the Pistons traded him to the Hawks earlier this week. He'll fill in for John Collins, who is dealing with a hip flexor injury.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Chuma Okeke (knee) not listed for Magic on Monday

Orlando Magic foward Chuma Okeke is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okeke has missed the last 39 games dating back to November 21 due to a knee injury. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to make his long-awaited return.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Jalen Duren (ankle) back in for Pistons on Sunday

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren has returned to Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Duren was deemed questionable to return as he dealt with an ankle injury late in the second quarter. However, as the teams came out of the halftime break, Duren took the floor. He seems to be just fine.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Keita Bates-Diop starting for Spurs versus Cavs Monday

The San Antonio Spurs listed Keita Bates-Diop as a starter for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will join the starting five with Tre Jones sidelined by a sore foot. It will be his 22nd start of the season. Bates-Diop has a $5,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Cam Johnson starting in Brooklyn's Saturday lineup, Cam Thomas to bench

Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson will join Brooklyn's first unit after Cameron Thomas was sent to the bench. In a matchup against a Sixers' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Johnson to score 23.4 FanDuel points.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Jeremy Sochan (back) active on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is available for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Sochan will play in Atlanta after the Spurs' rookie was sidelined four games with a back ailment. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project Sochan to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Sochan's projection includes 12.1 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Charles Bassey (leg) available for San Antonio Monday night

San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bassey is dealing with lower left leg soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. In...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

C.J. McCollum (ankle) could miss Pelicans game Monday

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jose Alvarado will likely start if McCollum is ruled out and Kira Lewis Jr. would be in line for more work off the bench. numberFire's models project McCollum for 34.7 minutes and...
numberfire.com

Tyrese Haliburton (thigh) cleared Monday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (left thigh contusion) is available Monday against the Utah Jazz. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable. He will look to build off a strong showing after scoring 21 points (8-16 field goals) with 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 5 3-pointers over 35 minutes versus the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Orlando Magic scratch Cole Anthony (wrist) Monday

The Orlando Magic have scratched Cole Anthony (wrist pain) for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Anthony was a late scratch from the Magic's lineup due to wrist pain, something he did not appear on any earlier injury reports with. Anthony has averaged 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Shake Milton (eye) available for 76ers on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton will play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Milton was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up despite left eye soreness. Our models project Milton for 3.8 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 7.6 FanDuel points across 10.2...

