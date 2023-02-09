Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
numberfire.com
Cam Johnson active for Nets' Saturday matchup versus 76ers
Brooklyn Nets small forward Cameron Johnson is available for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson will make his Brooklyn debut after he was included in Wednesday's blockbuster deal. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 23.3 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection includes 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Jeremy Sochan (back) on Saturday, Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. After a four game absence, Sochan will join San Antonio's starting lineup after Keita Bates-Diop was benched on the road. In a matchup against a Hawks' team allowing 47.3 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Sochan to score 25.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Vlatko Cancar starting for injured Aaron Gordon (rib) on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Cancar will make his fourth start this season after Aaron Gordon was ruled out with a rib injury. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Cancar to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Cancar's projection includes 13.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Brandon Boston Jr. starting on Friday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard (injury management)
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston will get the start on Friday with Kawhi Leonard sidelined due to injury management. Our models expect Boston to play 20.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Boston's Friday projection includes 9.6...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Corey Kispert on Saturday, Deni Avdija to bench
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Kispert will make his 31st start after Deni Avdija was given bench duties at home. In 23.5 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 16.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 9.7 points, 2.7...
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey making first start for Hawks in place of John Collins (hip) Monday
The Atlanta Hawks will start Saddiq in place of John Collins (hip) for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bey will make his first start of the season for his new team after the Pistons traded him to the Hawks earlier this week. He'll fill in for John Collins, who is dealing with a hip flexor injury.
numberfire.com
Chuma Okeke (knee) not listed for Magic on Monday
Orlando Magic foward Chuma Okeke is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okeke has missed the last 39 games dating back to November 21 due to a knee injury. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to make his long-awaited return.
numberfire.com
Jalen Duren (ankle) back in for Pistons on Sunday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren has returned to Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Duren was deemed questionable to return as he dealt with an ankle injury late in the second quarter. However, as the teams came out of the halftime break, Duren took the floor. He seems to be just fine.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop starting for Spurs versus Cavs Monday
The San Antonio Spurs listed Keita Bates-Diop as a starter for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will join the starting five with Tre Jones sidelined by a sore foot. It will be his 22nd start of the season. Bates-Diop has a $5,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
numberfire.com
Cam Johnson starting in Brooklyn's Saturday lineup, Cam Thomas to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson will join Brooklyn's first unit after Cameron Thomas was sent to the bench. In a matchup against a Sixers' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Johnson to score 23.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Jeremy Sochan (back) active on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is available for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Sochan will play in Atlanta after the Spurs' rookie was sidelined four games with a back ailment. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project Sochan to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Sochan's projection includes 12.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Charles Bassey (leg) available for San Antonio Monday night
San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bassey is dealing with lower left leg soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. In...
numberfire.com
C.J. McCollum (ankle) could miss Pelicans game Monday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jose Alvarado will likely start if McCollum is ruled out and Kira Lewis Jr. would be in line for more work off the bench. numberFire's models project McCollum for 34.7 minutes and...
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (thigh) cleared Monday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (left thigh contusion) is available Monday against the Utah Jazz. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable. He will look to build off a strong showing after scoring 21 points (8-16 field goals) with 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 5 3-pointers over 35 minutes versus the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Orlando Magic scratch Cole Anthony (wrist) Monday
The Orlando Magic have scratched Cole Anthony (wrist pain) for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Anthony was a late scratch from the Magic's lineup due to wrist pain, something he did not appear on any earlier injury reports with. Anthony has averaged 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists...
numberfire.com
Shake Milton (eye) available for 76ers on Monday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton will play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Milton was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up despite left eye soreness. Our models project Milton for 3.8 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 7.6 FanDuel points across 10.2...
