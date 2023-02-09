More than 400 food items sold under dozens of brands names, including Bistro to Go and Fresh Creative Cuisine, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to manufacturer Fresh Ideation Food Group.The recalled items are from Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation and were sold from January 24 through January 30, the company said in a statement on Friday posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The products were sold in locations including retail stores and vending machines in nine states and the District of Columbia. The states are:ConnecticutMarylandMassachusettsNew JerseyNew York North CarolinaPennsylvaniaSouth CarolinaVirginiaAll the recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label...

7 DAYS AGO