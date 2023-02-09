Read full article on original website
WTVM
2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks
(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. The recall was issued due to a “packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination,” the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
CNET
Check Your Fridge: Over 50,000 Pounds of Salami, Sausage Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
You might want to rethink that charcuterie board at your next dinner party. Cured meat producer Daniele International recalled approximately 52,914 pounds of sopressata, salami and other sausage products over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Sunday.
Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners Recalled Over Dangerous Bacteria Risk
Colgate-Palmolive is recalling nearly 5 million bottles of its popular Fabuloso cleaning products because they may contain a dangerous species of bacteria. In a recall notice published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company said the recall involves Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners in lavender, lemon, passion of fruits, spring fresh and ocean scents. The issue does not appear to have impacted Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products and these products are being recalled.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Included In Pine-Sol Cleaning Product Recall
A popular brand of household cleaning solution is involved in a recall effort. A large variety of Pine-Sol products is being recalled due to the potential that they are contaminated with bacteria.The Pine-Sol products were sold nationwide at major retails stores - including Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scope of this...
Colgate-Palmolive recalls 4.9M cleaners over bacteria risk
Millions of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products were recalled due to a exposure risk to bacteria, according to a warning notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Eye drops recall sparks alarm as doctors see infections linked to a dangerous bacteria
The FDA has warned that two over-the-counter eye drops, EzriCare Artificial Tears and Deslam Artificial Tears, could be contaminated with deadly bacteria that cause dangerous infections. NBC News’ Anne Thompson has more details on what you need to know.Feb. 9, 2023.
Fresh Ideation recalls hundreds of foods over listeria risk
More than 400 food items sold under dozens of brands names, including Bistro to Go and Fresh Creative Cuisine, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to manufacturer Fresh Ideation Food Group.The recalled items are from Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation and were sold from January 24 through January 30, the company said in a statement on Friday posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The products were sold in locations including retail stores and vending machines in nine states and the District of Columbia. The states are:ConnecticutMarylandMassachusettsNew JerseyNew York North CarolinaPennsylvaniaSouth CarolinaVirginiaAll the recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label...
CNET
Roughly 69,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Meats Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
Cured meat producer Daniele International recalled roughly 69,000 pounds of sopressata, salami and other sausage products over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in an updated release Friday. The USDA updated the number of contaminated meat products from 52,914 to 69,255 pounds of cured meat.
Popculture
Ready-to-Eat Chicken Product Recalled
Consumers should be wary of their next meal that contains chicken. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging consumers not to eat certain ready-to-eat (RTE) stuffed chicken products after it issued a health alert due to underprocessing concerns that may result in the product being undercooked, an issue that could result in serious illness.
Major recall announced for sausage, salami products
🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
Death, blindness, eye drops recall: bacterial infections in Florida, Texas, other states
California is one of the other 10 states touched by the outbreak linked to one brand of artificial tears. That brand and another from the same manufacturer have been recalled.
Fabuloso cleaning products recalled: These are the bottles you should toss out
Colgate-Palmolive has recalled about 5 million bottles of Fabuloso cleaning products due to bacterial contamination. The company recalled the multi-purpose cleaners because a preservative had not been “added at the intended levels during manufacturing.” This can cause the growth of a bacteria commonly found in soil and water.
wearebuffalo.net
Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York
If you are doing any cooking this weekend, double-check the butter in your fridge. There has been a major recall on butter that could impact cooks all over New York. Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter has been recalled due to chemicals found in the package have been banned in the states of California and New York.
WebMD
Hundreds of Prepared Food Products Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
Feb. 6, 2023 – Dozens of brands of prepared foods are being recalled due to possible contamination with the dangerous bacteria listeria. The products were sold at a wide variety of locations, including retail stores, on trains, and in vending machines. The recall lists more than 400 prepared food...
3 News Now
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
About 37 Million Popular Cleaning Products Sold In Minnesota Recalled
If you are looking for your favorite cleaning product on store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin and you can't find it, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Clorox recalled about 37 million cleaning products due to the possibility of harmful bacteria in the product that could cause a serious infection that could require medical treatment.
Popculture
Dog Food Recalled
Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and health officials are urging pet owners to "immediately" discontinue use of a certain dog food after it was recalled over toxicity concerns. The company on Wednesday, Feb. 8 voluntarily recalled select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food after it was found to possibly contain elevated levels of vitamin D, which could lead to elevated levels of vitamin D in dogs if consumed.
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
