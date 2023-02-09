ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTVM

2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks

(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. The recall was issued due to a “packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination,” the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
CNET

Check Your Fridge: Over 50,000 Pounds of Salami, Sausage Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

You might want to rethink that charcuterie board at your next dinner party. Cured meat producer Daniele International recalled approximately 52,914 pounds of sopressata, salami and other sausage products over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Sunday.
NBC Chicago

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners Recalled Over Dangerous Bacteria Risk

Colgate-Palmolive is recalling nearly 5 million bottles of its popular Fabuloso cleaning products because they may contain a dangerous species of bacteria. In a recall notice published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company said the recall involves Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners in lavender, lemon, passion of fruits, spring fresh and ocean scents. The issue does not appear to have impacted Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products and these products are being recalled.
CBS News

Fresh Ideation recalls hundreds of foods over listeria risk

More than 400 food items sold under dozens of brands names, including Bistro to Go and Fresh Creative Cuisine, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to manufacturer Fresh Ideation Food Group.The recalled items are from Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation and were sold from January 24 through January 30, the company said in a statement on Friday posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The products were sold in locations including retail stores and vending machines in nine states and the District of Columbia. The states are:ConnecticutMarylandMassachusettsNew JerseyNew York North CarolinaPennsylvaniaSouth CarolinaVirginiaAll the recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label...
CNET

Roughly 69,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Meats Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

Cured meat producer Daniele International recalled roughly 69,000 pounds of sopressata, salami and other sausage products over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in an updated release Friday. The USDA updated the number of contaminated meat products from 52,914 to 69,255 pounds of cured meat.
Popculture

Ready-to-Eat Chicken Product Recalled

Consumers should be wary of their next meal that contains chicken. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging consumers not to eat certain ready-to-eat (RTE) stuffed chicken products after it issued a health alert due to underprocessing concerns that may result in the product being undercooked, an issue that could result in serious illness.
FLORIDA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Major recall announced for sausage, salami products

🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
wearebuffalo.net

Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York

If you are doing any cooking this weekend, double-check the butter in your fridge. There has been a major recall on butter that could impact cooks all over New York. Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter has been recalled due to chemicals found in the package have been banned in the states of California and New York.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KROC News

About 37 Million Popular Cleaning Products Sold In Minnesota Recalled

If you are looking for your favorite cleaning product on store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin and you can't find it, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Clorox recalled about 37 million cleaning products due to the possibility of harmful bacteria in the product that could cause a serious infection that could require medical treatment.
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

Dog Food Recalled

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and health officials are urging pet owners to "immediately" discontinue use of a certain dog food after it was recalled over toxicity concerns. The company on Wednesday, Feb. 8 voluntarily recalled select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food after it was found to possibly contain elevated levels of vitamin D, which could lead to elevated levels of vitamin D in dogs if consumed.
medtechdive.com

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.

