Oklahoma State

Large Herd Of Elk Cause Traffic Disruptions In Southwest Oklahoma

Oklahomans say three things to their loved ones before they head out on the road:. We all know someone who has either hit a deer or been hit by a deer while traveling down the Oklahoma highways. There are certain times of year where these accidents are more prevalent, usually in the colder months and through the spring time. But these types of accidents can happen year-round, they're usually not fatal, but they can be, and they most certainly cause a lot of damage.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Massive Blue Catfish Caught at Lake Lawtonka, Oklahoma

While everyone was focused on the Super Bowl, a pair of local anglers reeled in a rare massive blue catfish during a tournament this weekend. That's a 94.7-pound (94-pound, 11-ounce) behemoth of a blue. Biologist studies suggest it has likely been living in Lawtonka for +/-30 years. By any measure in the state of Oklahoma, that's a living dinosaur and far rarer than you'd expect.
LAWTON, OK
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma

It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Things That Goodwill Doesn’t Want You Donating

Goodwill has become quite the place to go picking over the years. While you can't find the stellar deals like we all used to, it's still a great resource for necessities and kitch-collectables and oddities. All the same, there are some things that Goodwill would rather you either keep, sell...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FEMA Classifies Southwest Oklahoma as Significant Earthquake Risk

While earthquakes in the Sooner State don't make headlines quite like they used to, FEMA has shifted the focused area of risk into the Southwest part of the state. For a very long time, Northern and Northwestern Oklahoma have been the earthquake hotspots in the Sooner State. There have been literally thousands of earthquakes in the state, and more specifically across that specific area since the 1890s.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Cemetery

The Sooner State certainly isn't lacking when it comes to scary ghost stories and haunted locations. However, there are places in Oklahoma that stand out as truly terrifying and this is definitely one of them. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST HAUNTED CEMETERY BELOW. Jesse Creek Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
