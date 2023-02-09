Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?
When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
Is This Lubbock Store the Perfect Place for Adventurous Shoppers?
I am sure many of you have come across a video online where people go to a giant warehouse to go diving into boxes/bins to find things that were returned to Amazon and get a good deal. Unfortunately, those types of stores only exist in big cities like Los Angeles, or so many of us in the South Plains thought.
Gross! What Is This Disgusting Toxic Meltdown In A Lubbock Refrigerator?
It seems like every office has a least one extremely questionable food item, which has been there since the Eisenhower administration. This is especially true in radio stations, since we are generally extremely disgusting humanoids. This past Christmas, we had a small gathering of employees around here, which led to...
5 Reasons Why Lubbock Is A Fantastic, Incredible Place To Live
We have got to turn the Lubbock bus around and get it headed back to Positiveville (I just invented that place). Lubbock has taken some hits recently, including being called the "Third Most Dangerous City In Texas". I saw another stat the other day and I just shook my head and thought, "I can't do this again". I know we can do better, and one of the best ways to get there is to show a little gratitude for the things we have. I hope you'll agree that these five things make Lubbock pretty darn special, even if in tiny little ways.
Lost Chicken Spotted Hanging Out At Levelland Burger King
Is anybody in Levelland missing a chicken? A stray chicken has been spotted several times over the past couple of days, standing around in the parking lot. I don't think she's there for a flame-broiled burger. Either this little lady is lost, or those delicious Burger King chicken sandwiches are much fresher than we realize...
This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock
Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
A Beloved Lubbock Food Truck Is Opening a Flagship Store Later This Year
With all of the amazing local businesses here in the Hub City, you’d think we’d have every type of store and restaurant out there. Well, one thing we’ve been missing is a ‘sip and shop’ option, and a beloved Lubbock food truck is about to make that happen.
Java This Way With A New Local Lubbock Coffee Shop Offering Great Service
A new local coffee shop just popped up and it is a great place to go try. Plus it's all drive-thru!. It all started with Java Jet becoming a mobile coffee truck that runs weekly routes in various areas of Lubbock. It generally goes to different offices and businesses throughout the day where they go inside with a tablet and a card reader, take orders and payment, then deliver the orders back inside. If you are a business that wants this, they will still be offering it and you can reach out directly.
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face
Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
Food Network says this Lubbock pizza place has the best pizza in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having the best pizza you’ve ever had is always subjective as people claim so many spots around Texas, the US, and even the world, but who truly holds on to the top spot?. The world may never know, but we have an idea of the...
'The Biggest Damn Texas Roadhouse In The World' Is Now Right Here In Texas
A new and improved Texas Roadhouse has earned the title of Biggest Texas Roadhouse in the World!
How Difficult Is It To Get An Abandoned Car Towed Away In Lubbock?
From time to time, it happens that a car will experience a mechanical issue, or a flat tire and need to be left behind while we go get help, or call for a tow, but what happens when someone leaves their vehicle in a state of disrepair on a city street, and casually forgets about it?
Hey Lubbock! Learn How To Keep Your Own Chickens With Flock Talk
Everyone in Lubbock knows that eggs are considered a delicacy food due to inflation. Sort of. This has lead to many people asking how they can save money on buying eggs, like maybe owning their own chickens. There have been a few news outlets cautioning people against salmonella that can be found in backyard poultry such as chickens but that has actually always been the case when it comes to having your own birds.
Foodies Claim These Are The Best Lubbock Restaurants To Get A Chicken-Fried Steak
West Texas is known for having some really delicious chicken-fried steaks, and Lubbock is an excellent place to get one. We have tons of great restaurants around here that really take pride in making them just like your grandma did. I asked local foodies to tell me their absolute favorite...
17 Lubbock Restaurants You Should Try on National Pizza Day
It is February 9th which means we are so close to the big NFL game and Valentines day but also pizza day? February 9th is in fact National Pizza day across the land so it is so hard to not be tempted to just forget about the day and go off in search of the best pizza Lubbock has to offer. Lubbock was recently listed very high on the list of Best Cities for Pizza Lovers which if you think about it is no shocker there.
Too Kind, Too Long: Meet The Texas Nurse Who Snapped And Killed 10
Driving from my hometown of Lubbock to anywhere else on God's green earth means passing through a gauntlet of small to absolutely minuscule Texas towns. Some are quite charming, have a nice Dairy Queen or large gas station, and merit a stop for a spell to stretch my legs and pick up a diet Dr. Pepper.
KCBD
Lubbock police investigating downtown shooting overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a gunshot victim driven to an area hospital overnight after a shooting in downtown Lubbock. Just before 2:05 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of Buddy Holly Ave. Police say while officers were on scene investigating, they were told a gunshot victim had been taken to Covenant Medical Center by private vehicle.
Are More Texas Roadhouse Locations Coming To Lubbock?
The new Texas Roadhouse location has just opened in Lubbock and I can't wait to swing by and get a rib-eye and roll or two... or three. When we first told you that Texas Roadhouse was moving, we told you that it would be bigger and better, and it is. In fact, according to KAMC, the new Texas Roadhouse location in Lubbock is the world's largest location.
floydcountyrecord.com
Floydada Volunteer Fire Department Responds to Six Fires
FLOYDADA, TX – Though most of the month was quiet, the Floydada Volunteer Fire Department had a busy ending. A grass fire 4 miles west on FM784 was the first call of the month (January 2nd), then nearly three weeks later, a second call for a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence at 407 W. Missouri (January 21st).
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0