ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?

When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

5 Reasons Why Lubbock Is A Fantastic, Incredible Place To Live

We have got to turn the Lubbock bus around and get it headed back to Positiveville (I just invented that place). Lubbock has taken some hits recently, including being called the "Third Most Dangerous City In Texas". I saw another stat the other day and I just shook my head and thought, "I can't do this again". I know we can do better, and one of the best ways to get there is to show a little gratitude for the things we have. I hope you'll agree that these five things make Lubbock pretty darn special, even if in tiny little ways.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lost Chicken Spotted Hanging Out At Levelland Burger King

Is anybody in Levelland missing a chicken? A stray chicken has been spotted several times over the past couple of days, standing around in the parking lot. I don't think she's there for a flame-broiled burger. Either this little lady is lost, or those delicious Burger King chicken sandwiches are much fresher than we realize...
LEVELLAND, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock

Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Java This Way With A New Local Lubbock Coffee Shop Offering Great Service

A new local coffee shop just popped up and it is a great place to go try. Plus it's all drive-thru!. It all started with Java Jet becoming a mobile coffee truck that runs weekly routes in various areas of Lubbock. It generally goes to different offices and businesses throughout the day where they go inside with a tablet and a card reader, take orders and payment, then deliver the orders back inside. If you are a business that wants this, they will still be offering it and you can reach out directly.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face

Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Hey Lubbock! Learn How To Keep Your Own Chickens With Flock Talk

Everyone in Lubbock knows that eggs are considered a delicacy food due to inflation. Sort of. This has lead to many people asking how they can save money on buying eggs, like maybe owning their own chickens. There have been a few news outlets cautioning people against salmonella that can be found in backyard poultry such as chickens but that has actually always been the case when it comes to having your own birds.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

17 Lubbock Restaurants You Should Try on National Pizza Day

It is February 9th which means we are so close to the big NFL game and Valentines day but also pizza day? February 9th is in fact National Pizza day across the land so it is so hard to not be tempted to just forget about the day and go off in search of the best pizza Lubbock has to offer. Lubbock was recently listed very high on the list of Best Cities for Pizza Lovers which if you think about it is no shocker there.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock police investigating downtown shooting overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a gunshot victim driven to an area hospital overnight after a shooting in downtown Lubbock. Just before 2:05 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of Buddy Holly Ave. Police say while officers were on scene investigating, they were told a gunshot victim had been taken to Covenant Medical Center by private vehicle.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Are More Texas Roadhouse Locations Coming To Lubbock?

The new Texas Roadhouse location has just opened in Lubbock and I can't wait to swing by and get a rib-eye and roll or two... or three. When we first told you that Texas Roadhouse was moving, we told you that it would be bigger and better, and it is. In fact, according to KAMC, the new Texas Roadhouse location in Lubbock is the world's largest location.
LUBBOCK, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Floydada Volunteer Fire Department Responds to Six Fires

FLOYDADA, TX – Though most of the month was quiet, the Floydada Volunteer Fire Department had a busy ending. A grass fire 4 miles west on FM784 was the first call of the month (January 2nd), then nearly three weeks later, a second call for a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence at 407 W. Missouri (January 21st).
FLOYDADA, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy