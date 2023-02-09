Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Name Credited For ‘Creating Positive Changes’ In Wrestling
Pat McAfee has become one of the most popular names in WWE since his addition to the SmackDown broadcast team alongside Michael Cole back in June 2021. McAfee’s infectious energy has helped elevate both the product as a whole, and also Michael Cole, but it’s not just in WWE that McAfee’s energy has helped raise the commentary for.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On The Usos’ Elimination Chamber Status
WWE is set to hold it’s Elimination Chamber premium live event next weekend, the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania. The main event of the show is the highly anticipated clash between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. One big question mark has...
wrestletalk.com
Impact Champion Names Dream Opponents
An Impact Wrestling Champion has named their choice of dream opponents that they’d like to face, including a current WWE name. Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion after defeating Moose in April 2022. In an interview with Sportskeeda’s Max Everett, Alexander spoke about his path in wrestling,...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Names WWE Champion For Singles Match
An AEW star has named a WWE champion who they see as a potential opponent they’d like to face in a dream singles match. Speak on the FTR with Dax podcast, Dax Harwood revealed the name of the WWE star he’d like to face, saying:. “I would say...
wrestletalk.com
Current Champion Wants Dream Match With WWE’s Charlotte Flair
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille has commented on the possibility of a match with WWE star Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women’s Championship since defeating Serena Deeb for the gold in June 2021 at the When Our Shadows Fall event. One of the most dominant...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says ‘A Lot’ Of AEW Stars Have Alleged That WWE Has Contacted Them
AEW President Tony Khan has said that a number of names have alleged that WWE has reached out to them while under contract with AEW. Speaking on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Khan noted that he cannot confirm these allegations himself, but stated that ‘a lot’ of wrestlers have approached him about WWE allegedly asking them to break their contracts.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Whether Mercedes Mone’ Will Main Event NJPW Battle In The Valley
Mercedes Mone’ is set for her first match since her WWE departure this weekend. Mercedes will face a former WWE rival, KAIRI, for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the NJPW Battle In The Valley event in San Jose, California on February 18. Recently, fans of Mercedes Mone’ have...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Reveals Impact On AEW House Show Plans Of WWE Hall Of Famer
Tony Khan recently discussed the launch of the House Rules series of AEW house shows and the impact a WWE Hall of Famer has had on plans. The first of the House Rules shows will take place in Troy, Ohio on March 18, following up on the first non-televised event AEW ran in April 2021 called The House Always Wins.
wrestletalk.com
Shocking Result Of NJPW ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ Match
Here’s what happened in the ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ match that took place at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. During Saturday’s (February 11) show, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White faced off against ex-Bullet Club member Hikuleo in a match with major stipulations. Following White’s...
wrestletalk.com
Feud Heats Up On SmackDown
A SmackDown feud continued to heat up in the tag division on tonight’s edition of the show (February 10) between two big teams. After a fairly mundane match with Hit Row, a new set of challengers revealed themselves for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. During a quick match that was...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Rampage Gets Special Timeslot Change
The February 17 episode of AEW Rampage is getting a special early evening timeslot on TNT due to preemption. The episode, which has been dubbed “Rampage: Slam Dunk” has two matches scheduled to appear. Ricky Starks will take on Daniel Garcia. Swerve Strickland will face Dustin Rhodes. With...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says His Creative Ideas ‘Aren’t Always Processed’
AEW star Malakai Black has opened up about creative control within the company, giving insight on his level of input. Speaking on the HardLore Stories podcast, Black noted that not all of his ideas are ‘processed’ by AEW. Grateful that his character can be mostly what he wants...
wrestletalk.com
Dijak Selling NXT Vengeance Day Gear To Raise Money For Jay Briscoe’s Family
WWE NXT star Dijak is putting his entrance jacket from NXT Vengeance Day up for auction for the Pugh family. At the February 4 special, Dijak unsuccessfully challenged for Wes Lee’s NXT North American Championship. During his entrance, Dijak wore a jacket with the words ‘reach for the sky’...
wrestletalk.com
Latest On Jay White Amid WWE Interest Rumors
An update has emerged on Jay White, following his ‘loser leaves Japan’ match at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. During the February 11 show, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was defeated by ex-Bullet Club member Hikuleo. Per the stipulation of the bout, White now has to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Hoping To Work With Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams
Since the change from NXT Black and Gold to NXT 2.0 back in 2021, there have been many new prospects that have show significant potential on the WWE main roster. One of the top names on the brand is Carmelo Hayes, a former two-time North American Champion, who seems set to take on NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver event on WrestleMania weekend.
Comments / 0