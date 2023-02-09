Read full article on original website
Related
Tony Khan Says There’s A ‘Real War’ Between WWE & AEW
When Triple H took over as the head of WWE creative back in July, speculation begun about which former WWE stars would return to the company. While numerous free agents have since returned to WWE, other names speculated were names that are currently contracted to All Elite Wrestling. This led...
WWE Name Released Chickens Under The Ring To Prank Former WWE Star
Former WWE star Hornswoggle had a number of roles throughout his WWE career. The leprechaun turned illegitimate McMahon turned DX member turned Anonymous Raw General Manager turned member of 3MB was introduced to the WWE audience alongside Finlay. Despite being in the wrestling business, Hornswoggle apparently has a fear of...
AEW Rampage Gets Special Timeslot Change
The February 17 episode of AEW Rampage is getting a special early evening timeslot on TNT due to preemption. The episode, which has been dubbed “Rampage: Slam Dunk” has two matches scheduled to appear. Ricky Starks will take on Daniel Garcia. Swerve Strickland will face Dustin Rhodes. With...
Tony Khan Says ‘A Lot’ Of AEW Stars Have Alleged That WWE Has Contacted Them
AEW President Tony Khan has said that a number of names have alleged that WWE has reached out to them while under contract with AEW. Speaking on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Khan noted that he cannot confirm these allegations himself, but stated that ‘a lot’ of wrestlers have approached him about WWE allegedly asking them to break their contracts.
Mark Briscoe Reignites Former Feud On AEW Rampage
Mark Briscoe made his first appearance on AEW Rampage after having previously appeared in tribute of his brother Jay. After the shocking loss of Jay Briscoe, his brother Mark continues their Dem Boys legacy on tonight’s AEW Rampage. While Mark beginning a promo, he was promptly interrupted by Mark...
Notable WWE Name Says There’s ‘No Feud’ Between Him & Roman Reigns
WWE official Adam Pearce has clarified whether or not there is intended to be an ongoing onscreen feud between himself and Roman Reigns. Pearce, the resident authority figure for WWE Raw and SmackDown, has had his fair share of run ins with the Tribal Chief in the past. Their animosity...
Spoiler On Sami Zayn’s Status For February 13 WWE Raw
There has been a potential spoiler on Sami Zayn’s status for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw (February 13). Sami is set to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown of Montreal this Saturday (February 18). Paul Heyman appeared on last week’s episode...
AEW Star Files Trademark On Nickname
An AEW star has filed to trademark his nickname. AEW star Satnam Singh has been a part of a group with Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt since his debut in the company. Satnam recently filed to trademark his ‘One In A Billion’ nickname for the following uses:
Potential Spoiler On Big Return For WWE Raw Tonight (February 13)
WWE Raw tonight is the last episode before Elimination Chamber, and there could be a spoiler on a big return set for tonight’s show. Tonight’s rumored return would likely tie in to a huge match being made for Elimination Chamber this Saturday as well. Click ahead to the...
Current Champion Wants Dream Match With WWE’s Charlotte Flair
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille has commented on the possibility of a match with WWE star Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women’s Championship since defeating Serena Deeb for the gold in June 2021 at the When Our Shadows Fall event. One of the most dominant...
Popular NJPW Tag Team Have ‘No Contracted Deals’
A social media post from a popular wrestler has suggested that a popular NJPW tag team are no longer paired in the company. Aussie Open had made appearances in New Japan Pro-Wrestling starting at NJPW Royal Quest in August 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had made it difficult for the pair...
Impact Champion Names Dream Opponents
An Impact Wrestling Champion has named their choice of dream opponents that they’d like to face, including a current WWE name. Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion after defeating Moose in April 2022. In an interview with Sportskeeda’s Max Everett, Alexander spoke about his path in wrestling,...
Shocking Result Of NJPW ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ Match
Here’s what happened in the ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ match that took place at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. During Saturday’s (February 11) show, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White faced off against ex-Bullet Club member Hikuleo in a match with major stipulations. Following White’s...
Former WWE Star Details Scrapped Return Plans
Former WWE star Matt “The Blueprint” Morgan has revealed that he was planned to return to the company at the 2014 Royal Rumble. Morgan, who began his career with WWE as a contestant in the company’s Tough Enough television show, wrestled as part of the SmackDown roster from 2003 to 2005.
Triple H ‘Gives Up’ On WWE Star’s Push, Felt It Wasn’t Working
Since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July, various members of the WWE roster have undergone character changes. One such name was Baron Corbin, who was moved over to the Raw roster, reverted to his ‘Baron’ first name rather than ‘Happy’, and was paired up with WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield.
WWE Star Teasing Face Turn Following SmackDown?
Rey Mysterio was in action on last night’s episode of SmackDown, and while he came up short in earning his shot at the Intercontinental Championship, he shared a respectful moment backstage after the show. Rey was a part of the four-way main event with Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross and...
Former WWE Star Filming Documentary About His Addiction Recovery
Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez has revealed that he has been filming a documentary focusing on his addiction recovery. Rodriguez, best known by WWE fans as the former ring announcer for Alberto Del Rio, has now confirmed that a documentary on his recovery from alcoholism will be released this year.
Update On Rumors Of Triple H Not Happy With WWE Star
An update has emerged on rumors going around that Paul Levesque (Triple H) and WWE haven’t been happy with SmackDown’s Lacey Evans. Evans has had a weird few months on TV, having been repackaged numerous times, first by the Vince McMahon regime, and then again by the Levesque regime.
Tony Khan Reveals Impact On AEW House Show Plans Of WWE Hall Of Famer
Tony Khan recently discussed the launch of the House Rules series of AEW house shows and the impact a WWE Hall of Famer has had on plans. The first of the House Rules shows will take place in Troy, Ohio on March 18, following up on the first non-televised event AEW ran in April 2021 called The House Always Wins.
Tony Khan Addresses Becoming On-Screen Heel In AEW
Although he has appeared on television a few times, Tony Khan has no desire to be an on-screen character, although there is a possibility. Appearing on the Jon Chuckery Show, Tony Khan recently addressed his on-screen presence, saying:. “First of all, I really don’t want to do that. I don’t...
