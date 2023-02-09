Read full article on original website
Related
Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO
Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
WMUR.com
Super Bowl babies: Wife of Chiefs lineman gives birth to twins ahead of the game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom got a little bit bigger on Super Bowl Sunday ahead of the team's big win. The wife of Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, Christina Allegretti, gave birth to twins on Super Bowl Sunday. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero broke the news on Twitter...
WMUR.com
How Rihanna stayed grounded, while so high in the air at the Super Bowl
Related video above: Rihanna says motherhood encouraged her to perform at the halftime show. Yes, the seven floating stages during Rihanna's Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show were theatrical and cool, but they also had a very practical purpose. And it had everything to do with the grass on...
Comments / 0