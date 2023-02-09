ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO

Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WMUR.com

How Rihanna stayed grounded, while so high in the air at the Super Bowl

Related video above: Rihanna says motherhood encouraged her to perform at the halftime show. Yes, the seven floating stages during Rihanna's Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show were theatrical and cool, but they also had a very practical purpose. And it had everything to do with the grass on...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy