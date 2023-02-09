When the 2023 MLB season gets underway, there will be a number of new rules that will be in place, and all teams are going to have to get acquainted with them in a hurry. In addition to the new pitch clock, there will be restrictions on the defensive shift, which has become near-ubiquitous over the last few years. The league has also made an attempt to jumpstart the running game with bigger bases and limited pickoff attempts.

1 DAY AGO