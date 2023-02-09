Read full article on original website
Eva Mendes’ $10 Trick for Easy Exfoliation Tackles Alligator Skin and Ingrown Hairs
Skin — just like life — can get rough. Ugh. And while yes, things can get very bumpy along the way (hey, the hurdles only make us stronger, right?), your skin doesn't have to be thanks to a genius Eva Mendes hack. Mendes was the latest to dish out all the things she can’t live without to The Strategist, calling out a slew of hero products that are 100 percent worth adding to your lineup, like the True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Face Oil that so many celebs swear by and a Kora Organics Body Scrub Mendes always makes sure she has on hand. But the standout was an unexpected and affordable Amazon product that she says beats every other exfoliation product on the market (read: loofahs, bathing clothes, brushes, etc.): these Korean exfoliating mitts.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Ben Affleck Admits Some Dunkin' Donuts Customers Were Not Pleased He Was Serving Them, And It's Giving Peak Boston Vibes
Ben Affleck recalls being cursed out while filming that Dunkin' ad for the Super Bowl.
Deal-Breaker? Dakota Johnson Pushing For Kids With Longtime BF Chris Martin After 5 Years Together, But Coldplay Crooner Keeps 'Tabling The Discussion'
Actress Dakota Johnson is ready to expand her family with longtime boyfriend Chris Martin, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, and it may lead to a breaking point if he doesn't get on board with the idea five years into their relationship.Although the daughter of powerhouses Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson has pushed for building a brood of her own, it appears Martin may have cold feet."Chris keeps tabling the discussion, but fact is, he fears he's too old to go down that road again as a new father," a pal alleged, noting the Coldplay crooner, 45, already shares 18-year-old daughter Apple...
Celebrity Astrologer Says Meghan Markle Likely to Make ‘Impulsive Decisions’ While Prince Harry Is More Calculated: Are They Compatible?
A celebrity astrologer looked at whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are compatible, noting how their differences ultimately make them a “strong couple.” Meghan has a sign that’s tied to more “impulsive decisions,” while Harry is likely to calculate risks. Are Prince Harry and Meghan...
Kendall Vertes Revealed How She Was Really Chosen for ‘Dance Moms’
Kendall Vertes explained the real way she actually joined the 'Dance Moms' cast in season 2.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
A New Path! Find Out What ‘Darcey and Stacey’ Star Florian Sukaj Does for a Living in 2023
Stepping up to the plate. Darcey & Stacey star Florian Sukaj is known for his modeling days, but it seems like the Albania native is going to have to find a new job if he wants to be with wife Stacey Silva. Keep reading to find out everything we know about what he does for a living.
Joanna Gaines Responds to Negative Comments About Her Latest Design
Joanna Gaines' new home renovation project included giving a bedroom new wallpaper that made it look more like a bathroom. Her Instagram followers were quick to point it out, pushing Gaines to respond by shrugging off the negative reviews in an Instagram Story post on Monday. The design falls into line with the "modern farmhouse" aesthetic that made Gaines a household name.
'Sister Wives' Star Won't Appear Much Next Season
According to The Sun, one of the ex-wives of Kody Brown won't be seen on the show much next season. The source told the outlet that Meri Brown will "hardly make any appearances" in the upcoming season following her split from Kody and the rest of the Brown family.
Tom Schwartz Reveals He “Strayed a Few Times” While Married to Katie
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere pulled back the curtain on Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce, and he got even more candid about the split during a subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. After Tom shared an update on how things are between him...
ALS explained after Dr. Jessica Waldron’s touching tribute on Christina in the Country
Christina in The Country left fans heartbroken in the most recent episode after she renovated a house for Dr. Jessica Waldron, to make it accessible as she suffered from ALS. Unfortunately, Dr. Jessica Waldron sadly passed away before renovations were done. After a battle with ALS, Jessica died in November 2022. The finished renovations were shown to Christina in The Country viewers and were described as ‘exactly what Jessica would have wanted.’
Kimberly Stewart & Benicio del Toro Pose with Daughter In Rare Photo Alongside Grandpa Rod Stewart
Kimberly Stewart shared a sweet family photo from her recent trip to Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 9. The actress, 43, shared a photo of herself posing alongside her daughter Delilah Genoveva, 11, her dad Rod Stewart, 78, and Delilah’s dad Benicio del Toro, 55. The whole family smiled in the sweet shot from Kimberly’s Instagram, which she captioned with a heart emoji.
Kyle Richards Breaks Down Exactly What She Eats in a Day & Her Workout Routine
After addressing weight-loss rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is sharing all the details on her meals and exercise regimen. On the January 23 episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, Kyle Richards explained why she doesn’t typically post about her workouts on social media. “It’s not my brand,” she said. “And I’ve had such major body issues my whole life, I don’t like to focus on that.”
Chris Appleton gives 3 women hot new hairstyles: See the results!
Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton gives mane makeovers to three lucky ladies looking for a new style. See before and after the makeovers!
See the Tear-Jerking Moment Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Son Matteo in Person
Watch: Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Matteo In-Person. If you thought seeing Nikki Bella walking down the aisle was going to be an emotional moment, wait until you watch this. While Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella head off to Paris in part three of E!'s four-part wedding special...
The Best NYFW Hair Trends So Far—From Lattice Braids to Extreme Bobs
New York Fashion Week is in full swing once again, and this season has delivered a much-needed dose of beauty inspiration. Over the last few days, we've watched models grace the runway with gorgeous makeup looks, glamorous nail sets, and game-changing hairdos. In terms of the latter, it seems there was a heightened sense of creativity and playfulness this season. From floral-inspired buns to extreme bobs, plenty of hair trends have caught our eye. Keep scrolling to take a look at them all. P.S. We'll be updating this list as Fashion Week Fall/Winter '23 continues.
Rita Ora Brings Back This Controversial "Ugly" Shoe Trend From the 2000s
Rita Ora is starting spring off early, wearing white platform UGG slides while out and about in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old "You Only Love Me" singer rocked all of the classics: a white cotton crop top, low-rise boyfriend jeans, a leather jacket, and a black Miu Miu bag, accessorized with sunglasses and a chunky silver chain choker around her neck. But her UGG Aww Yeah sandals were what stood out — and though February may be the coldest month of the year, she's clearly not letting a midwinter chill ruin her vibe, proving that winter whites refer to more than just cozy sweaters and scarves. In fact, on a mild morning in LA, it can be completely comfortable to slip your pedicured toes into open-toe shoes.
