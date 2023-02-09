Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli Cabinet to mull new counterterrorism measures after deadly Jerusalem attack
Israel’s Cabinet was set to meet on Sunday to discuss the possible implementation of a series of counter-terrorism measures in the wake of Friday’s deadly terror attack in Jerusalem. Among the measures being considered are seizing assets belonging to the families of terrorists, erecting barriers at bus stops...
Cleveland Jewish News
Antisemitism dramatically undercounted in 2022, AJC report says
Despite well-documented surges in antisemitism in America, new data suggests official numbers dramatically undercount the problem’s scope. In 2022, more than one-quarter (26%) of U.S. Jews said they were targets of either physical or in-person or online verbal antisemitic attacks. Yet 84% of those targeted by antisemitic violence and 44% of those who experienced antisemitic remarks in person or online did not report the incident to police, social media companies nor Jewish organizations.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Knesset to pass law to revoke citizenship of, expel terrorists
Israel’s governing coalition will this week pass legislation in the Knesset to strip the citizenship of terrorists and expel them from the country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. The prime minister’s declaration comes after 6-year-old Yaakov Israel Paley and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman were killed on Friday...
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset panel backs bill to cancel Gaza disengagement law
The Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted on Sunday to provide government backing for a bill in the Knesset that would rescind the 2005 Disengagement Law for northern Samaria. The Disengagement Law led to the destruction and evacuation of four Jewish communities in northern Samaria—Sa-Nur, Homesh, Ganim and Kadim—and 21 in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Tel Aviv mayor: ‘Dictatorships only become democracies again with bloodshed’
Israel is headed towards dictatorship and bloodshed if the government moves forward with its judicial reform plan, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said on Monday. “Something we won’t let happen,” he added. “This is the history of the world. Countries become dictatorships through the use of democratic...
Cleveland Jewish News
Woman strips at Western Wall in protest of shelved Shas bill
A woman stripped to her underwear at the Western Wall plaza on Sunday in protest of a proposed law put forward by the Shas Party to criminalize “inappropriate behavior” at the holy site including immodest dress. Police detained the young woman for questioning and public indecency. The woman...
Cleveland Jewish News
🔴 LIVE NOW: Israeli President Herzog delivers 'special address to the nation'
Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivers remarks in a "special address to the nation" from Jerusalem. Israeli president: ‘We are on the brink of constitutional and social collapse’. President Isaac Herzog proposed five principles on which to base negotiations over judicial reform. The post Israeli president: ‘We are on the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Diaspora alarm over Israel: Your guide to what the critics are saying
(JTA) — I started reporting on North American Jews and Israel in the last century, and for years covered the debate over whether Jews in the Diaspora had a right to criticize the Israeli government in public. The debate sort of petered out in the early-1990s, when Israel itself began talking about a Palestinian state, and when right-wing groups then decided criticizing Israel was a mitzvah.
Cleveland Jewish News
In rare move, Biden weighs in on Israeli judicial reform
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday weighed in on the showdown currently taking place in Israel over Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s judicial reform plan. In reply to a question from The New York Times‘ veteran columnist Thomas L. Friedman, Biden said that in order for any fundamental change to be sustainable, consensus was required.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli rescue team evacuated from Turkey on Miriam Adelson’s plane amid ‘concrete and immediate threat’
(JTA) — One of the Israeli teams dispatched to Turkey to assist after the devastating earthquakes there has headed home after being informed about a “concrete and immediate threat” against them. United Hatzalah told its team of roughly two dozen personnel in Turkey to end their rescue...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden weighs in on Israel’s proposed judiciary changes: ‘Genius’ of democracy includes ‘independent judiciary’
(JTA) — President Joe Biden has weighed in against the Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms, saying that an independent judiciary is part of “the genius of American democracy and Israeli democracy.”. Biden made the comments in a 46-word statement Saturday to New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman,...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Operation Olive Branches’: IDF team saves 19 in quake-struck Turkey
The Israel Defense Forces’ “Operation Olive Branches” in Turkey had as of Saturday rescued 19 people from the rubble caused by the massive earthquakes that killed more than 28,000 people in that country and Syria. The IDF’s 400-plus-strong delegation is being supported by emergency medical specialists from...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, Japan agree to deepen economic, security ties
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, who extended condolences for last week’s murder of three people by a terrorist in Jerusalem. The two leaders discussed the importance of advancing bilateral relations, in particular by deepening economic and security ties. Netanyahu and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fearing ‘constitutional and social collapse,’ Israel’s president begs for compromise on judicial reform
(JTA) — Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, issued a stern warning to Israelis on Sunday night: The country is “on the brink of constitutional and social collapse” over proposed judicial reforms that would give lawmakers veto power over the Supreme Court. In a televised address on the...
Cleveland Jewish News
U.S. ‘deeply troubled’ by Israel’s decision to advance settlements
Washington is “deeply troubled” by Israel’s decision yesterday to “advance reportedly nearly 10,000 settlement units and to begin a process to retroactively legalize nine outposts in the West Bank that were previously illegal under Israeli law,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.
Cleveland Jewish News
In first, Polish priest sentenced on charges of spreading antisemitic hate speech
(JTA) — A Polish priest with a long track record of antisemitic comments has been sentenced to community service after being convicted of insulting Jews and inciting hatred against them, in what his critics say is a landmark case. Father Michał Woźnicki, a Catholic priest from the city of...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘The hardest part of rescue work is the things that remind you of home’
The media coverage of the devastation caused by the Turkey earthquakes did not prepare the Israeli search-and-rescue team for the shocking reality on the ground. Entire apartment buildings in ruins, layers upon layers of concrete, with the personal belongings of the deceased strewn about. I arrived in Turkey on Wednesday—two...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu to opposition: ‘Stop deliberately dragging the country into anarchy’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called on opposition leaders to stop leading Israel into chaos after a tempestuous Knesset committee meeting and a mass demonstration outside the Knesset in Jerusalem. “I call on the leaders of the opposition: Stop this. Stop deliberately dragging the country into anarchy. Get over...
Comments / 0