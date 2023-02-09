Despite well-documented surges in antisemitism in America, new data suggests official numbers dramatically undercount the problem’s scope. In 2022, more than one-quarter (26%) of U.S. Jews said they were targets of either physical or in-person or online verbal antisemitic attacks. Yet 84% of those targeted by antisemitic violence and 44% of those who experienced antisemitic remarks in person or online did not report the incident to police, social media companies nor Jewish organizations.

