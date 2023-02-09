Read full article on original website
investing.com
Gold Futures Under Pressure: What to Expect in the Coming Week
Movements of the Gold Futures in the last two weeks indicate extreme weakness is likely to continue as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with other speakers, repeatedly mentions that interest rates will likely rise further. Since I wrote my last piece, gold futures started to slide from $1917. Last week,...
investing.com
Oil prices fall after additional U.S. crude reserve release announced
(Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it will release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and on other reports that more supply is coming into the market. Brent crude futures fell by 82 cents, or 1%, to $85.79...
investing.com
Gold inches up from over 1-month low as CPI data looms
Investing.com--Gold prices rose slightly from a one-month low on Tuesday, but saw little trading action as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of more economic cues from U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day. Most other metal prices also stuck to tight trading ranges, while the dollar steadied...
investing.com
Oil prices sink as markets look past Russia supply cut
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell on Monday amid anticipation of economic cues from key U.S. inflation data due this week, with markets largely looking past a cut in Russian supply as fears of a global economic slowdown and a staggered Chinese recovery persisted. Crude prices had rallied sharply last week,...
investing.com
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.11%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Gas & Water and General Financial sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 1.11%, while the SBF 120 index climbed 1.05%. The best performers of...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
investing.com
S&P 500 jumps as dip-buying tech emerges ahead of inflation report
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, the Dow...
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher on dip-buying in tech ahead of inflation data
Investing.com -- The Dow rallied to close higher Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
investing.com
Asia FX slips, dollar near 1-mth high as U.S. inflation looms
Investing.com -- Most Asian currencies weakened on Monday, while the dollar came close to an over one-month high as markets turned cautious ahead of hotly anticipated U.S. inflation data this week, while regional economic readings also came into focus. Risk-heavy Southeast Asian currencies were the worst performers for the day,...
investing.com
Bath & Body Works adds new director as Third Point pushes for changes
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bath & Body Works named a veteran consumer products executive as a new director on Monday as the specialty retailer faces pressure from hedge fund Third Point LLC to cut costs and refresh its board. Lucy Brady, a senior executive at Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), expands the board...
investing.com
FX Daily: Preparing for Deflation Reality Checks
A key takeaway from the recent fluctuations in major G10 pairs is that, at this stage, data matters much more than central bank communication. The mass of hawkish comments - ranging from modest to aggressive - seems rather predictable in light of the markets’ early February dovish run and strong jobs data in the US. However, more than providing direction to the market in terms of the next central bank moves, recent communication merely offered some tools to assess central bankers’ reaction function to data and reinforced the notion that data dependency is still the name of the game.
investing.com
U.S. stocks were rising as investors await Tuesday's CPI report
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising on Monday as investors tried to shrug off last week's losses. At 10:34 ET (15:34 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 256 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.7%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 0.8%. Growth stocks, which...
investing.com
U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses
(Reuters) - The U.S. government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Inc COVID-19 vaccine, the company said on Monday, adding that the modified agreement includes funds for development of an updated vaccine by fall this year. Sales of the company's vaccine have been hurt by...
investing.com
Brazil's Carrefour Brasil posts 28% drop in Q4 adjusted net profit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Carrefour (EPA:CARR) Brasil reported on Monday its fourth-quarter adjusted net profit decreased 28.2% from a year earlier to 550 million reais ($106.19 million), hit by a double digit increase in expenses. The Brazilian arm of French retailer Carrefour SA (OTC:CRRFY) said net sales rose 36.3% to...
investing.com
Top 5 things to watch in markets in the week ahead
Investing.com -- Investors will be closely watching Tuesday's U.S. inflation data for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Earnings season is winding down while the U.K. is set to release a deluge of economic data. Japan’s government is set to nominate a new central bank governor and the Eurozone is to release updated quarterly economic forecasts. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
investing.com
Crude oil lower ahead of U.S. CPI; retreating after last week's gains
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Monday, handing back some of the previous week’s outsized gains, as attention returned to the short-term demand outlook ahead of key U.S. inflation data. By 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.7% lower at $79.14 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell...
