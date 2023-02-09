Read full article on original website
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
comomag.com
Drag as art: The Royal Court of Columbia
Under the dazzling stage lights in a room gone hazy from clouds of hair spray, a performer is giving it her all, furiously lip syncing to an Ariana Grande song. Audience members are transfixed, offering up their hard-earned cash as thanks for a performance that will not soon be forgotten. Here, she is treated with the kind of reverence that can only be offered to a queen. A drag queen, to be precise.
themaneater.com
Columbia community remembers the life of Harlan
Students and community members have made gestures remembering the Great Pyrenees after he passed away Feb. 7. The MU and Columbia community is remembering the life of Harlan, a Great Pyrenees and beloved MU celebrity, who passed away Feb. 7 following a stroke. Students created a small memorial for Harlan...
krcgtv.com
Capital West Christian Church hosts "Night to Shine" prom
JEFFERSON CITY — Friday evening, the Tim Tebow Foundation "Night to shine" prom was held at the Capital West Christian Church Event Center in Jefferson City. Todd Tellman, Director for the prom, said this is the seventh year that the city has hosted the event. Tellman said the purpose...
comomag.com
Closer Look – Rise & Grind, Lumia Med Spa, and Nutrishop
Rise & Grind is a local bagel shop brought to you by The Grind Coffee House. The Grind Coffee House has four coffee shops throughout town (south, north, Forum, and campus – inside the J School at Mizzou). The shop decided to try something a little different and bring...
kttn.com
Kirksville man life-flighted to Columbia after buggy is struck from behind
The operator of a stationary horse and buggy received serious injuries when the buggy was hit from behind by a pickup truck in southeastern Adair County. Forty-year-old Mervin Miller of Kirksville was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Larry Hamlin of Brashear, was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.
kwos.com
Lincoln’s birthday is a Missouri state and county holiday
Many of the approximately 14,000 state employees who work in Jefferson City have today off, to observe President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Lincoln’s birthday is a Missouri state and county holiday, but not a federal one. Banks and financial institutions are open today, and the U.S. Postal Service is providing regular mail delivery. Most state offices are closed today, except for emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol, state prisons and Fulton State Hospital. The state veterans home in mid-Missouri’s Mexico is also open and staffed today. County sheriff’s departments are also open today.
Family wants new prosecutor after man who killed their son in Fayette released on bond
FAYETTE — Tears ran down Torrance Evans Sr.’s face, as he watched the freezing January rain pour down outside the Howard County Courthouse. “This isn’t justice,” he said, pausing to catch his breath, “for killing my son.” Moments before, a judge had allowed his son’s killer to get out on bond and leave town while […] The post Family wants new prosecutor after man who killed their son in Fayette released on bond appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Versailles switches to four-day school week next year
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KMIZ) The Morgan County R-2 School District will be moving to a four-day school week next year. Superintendent Steven Barnes confirmed the changed to ABC 17 News. The district posted next school year’s calendar to its website on Jan. 3. Monday is the day of the week that has been cut from most The post Versailles switches to four-day school week next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION TO HOLD PRESCRIBED BURN WORKSHOP IN TIPTON
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting landowners to learn the basics of conducting a prescribed burn for habitat management. The workshop will be held at the Co-Mo Electric Cooperative in Tipton, located at 29868 Highway 5. The workshop is open to the public and will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
A&E to profile mid-Missouri’s Lynlee Renick case tonight
A high-profile mid-Missouri murder case with ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and New Florence will receive national attention again on Thursday evening. Former Columbia spa owner Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2017 death of her husband Ben, who was shot to death in his Montgomery County snake barn. The scene was so horrific that Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies first thought Ben Renick had been attacked by anacondas.
lakeexpo.com
At Long Last, Yuengling Comes To Missouri. Here's Where To Find It At Lake Of The Ozarks
Yuengling, the oldest brewing company in the United States, has recently expanded into Missouri-- And Lake of the Ozarks!. Yuengling (pronounced ying-ling) is based in Pottsville, Pennyslvania and is known for its traditional lager, black and tan, and limited-time Hershey's Chocolate Porter. Yuengling had previously only been available on the East Coast and in the southern United States. But in a Twitter post in October, Yuengling announced that they would be expanding into Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas in early 2023, and that time has finally arrived.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52
The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
kshb.com
Former Missouri standout Nick Bolton scores on fumble, Tiger community reacts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Jalen Hurts fumbled, linebacker Nick Bolton was there to collect the ball. From there, he took it to the house. His touchdown singlehandedly increased the Chiefs' win probability from 27% to 54%. Quickly, the second-year linebacker's former alma mater, the University of Missouri-Columbia, was...
Warsaw Man Struck by Car
A Warsaw man was struck by a car Saturday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Devin M. Miller of Warsaw, was walking near the edge of the roadway on Highway 65 south of Honda Road, around 8:15 p.m., when he was struck by a northbound 2022 Ford Maverick, driven by 82-year-old John Yardley of Warsaw.
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Reaction From Lake Ozark Decision To Support Casino Bill
Reaction to the City of Lake Ozark going forward to adopt a resolution of support to Senate Judiciary Rule 14 to expand casino boat gambling and, presumably, land that boat along the Osage River in Lake Ozark is seemingly mixed. Speaking in favor of the concept during a special session...
Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia
Sheriff's deputies and police found a woman who had been stabbed on the side of Highway 63 on Friday morning. The post Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
showmeinstitute.org
On Property Taxation
Of all the positions I hold, the one that probably surprises people the most is my opposition to changes to the property tax system that would cap the rate of increase in home values, particularly the proposals that would favor senior citizens over everyone else. This year in Jefferson City...
kjluradio.com
Audrain County business closed after woman drives vehicle into building
An elderly woman drives into a building in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says offices were called to Scooter’s Coffee in the 2900 block of S. Clark, Sunday afternoon, regarding a vehicle driving into the building. Betsy Cline, 73, from Mexico, attempted to leave and drove...
