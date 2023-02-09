Yuengling, the oldest brewing company in the United States, has recently expanded into Missouri-- And Lake of the Ozarks!. Yuengling (pronounced ying-ling) is based in Pottsville, Pennyslvania and is known for its traditional lager, black and tan, and limited-time Hershey's Chocolate Porter. Yuengling had previously only been available on the East Coast and in the southern United States. But in a Twitter post in October, Yuengling announced that they would be expanding into Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas in early 2023, and that time has finally arrived.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO