Report: Panthers will not bring back OC Ben McAdoo for 2023

Well, now we know the Carolina Panthers will definitely have a new offensive coordinator for 2023.

As reported by Will Kunkel of FOX Charlotte on Thursday, Ben McAdoo—in an expected development—will not be returning to the team this upcoming season.

McAdoo, as part of a personnel makeover from last offseason, was officially hired by the Panthers and former head coach Matt Rhule back on Jan. 24, 2022. With some reported pressure on Rhule to make a “rockstar” hire at the position, Carolina brought in the experienced play caller to help jumpstart their lost offense.

Unfortunately for McAdoo, he didn’t have a whole lot to work with this past year—specifically under center. The Panthers started three different quarterbacks in 2022—the failed project in Baker Mayfield, the backup’s backup PJ Walker and a rehash in Sam Darnold.

Carolina finished having averaged 306.2 total yards (29th) and 20.4 points per game (20th).

The impending change was an obvious one, as new head coach Frank Reich was courted to lead an offensive resurgence. Reich, who is still on the lookout for an offensive coordinator, did not rule out calling plays himself in 2023.