Getting involved through Club Rush

Utah Valley University’s club representatives gathered from all kinds of communities, hobbies and professional groups to set up booths in the Grand Ballroom, located in the Sorensen Center. The event was open for all students to attend and offered ways for them to connect both on and off campus.
The importance of self-love

Have you loved yourself today? February is here, which means Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. As you enjoy the month and the holiday of love, remember that loving who you are is what matters most. Only you are yourself; there is no need to shrink, compromise or change on behalf of others.
“Show up for us”: UVU student speaks out against racial discrimination

A UVU student, Will Sintyl, has gone viral on social media for speaking out against the alleged racial discrimination he recently faced. On Jan. 25, 2023, a two-part video call-out lit up social media pages from video creators @blackmenaces. With 36.5 thousand followers on Instagram and 722.1 thousand on TikTok, The Black Menaces are a coalition of students and influencers who fight “to empower marginalized communities through social media.”
Athletics questioned on finances by student council, possible split of student fee

The athletics department presented again to the student council upon their request about their financial situation and to give more detailed information on how student fees were used; the council also mentions the possibility of creating a new fee to support The Den. Representatives from the athletics department spoke again...
