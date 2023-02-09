Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Related
comomag.com
Drag as art: The Royal Court of Columbia
Under the dazzling stage lights in a room gone hazy from clouds of hair spray, a performer is giving it her all, furiously lip syncing to an Ariana Grande song. Audience members are transfixed, offering up their hard-earned cash as thanks for a performance that will not soon be forgotten. Here, she is treated with the kind of reverence that can only be offered to a queen. A drag queen, to be precise.
kwos.com
Lincoln’s birthday is a Missouri state and county holiday
Many of the approximately 14,000 state employees who work in Jefferson City have today off, to observe President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Lincoln’s birthday is a Missouri state and county holiday, but not a federal one. Banks and financial institutions are open today, and the U.S. Postal Service is providing regular mail delivery. Most state offices are closed today, except for emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol, state prisons and Fulton State Hospital. The state veterans home in mid-Missouri’s Mexico is also open and staffed today. County sheriff’s departments are also open today.
Black market remains after Missouri marijuana legalization
Although marijuana is now legal in Missouri, illegal black market sales continue to happen, along with the dangers of street-level drug dealing. The post Black market remains after Missouri marijuana legalization appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
comomag.com
February business and community briefs
UScellular Delivers Donation to the Community Garden Coalition. UScellular has delivered a nearly $600 gift card to Community Garden Coalition, located at 711 Claudell Lane in Columbia. The nonprofit volunteer group provides support, supplies, and garden plots to community gardeners, seeking especially to help lower-income individuals, the elderly, people with disabilities, children, and others who might not be able to have a garden on their own.
Yellowstone Star Coming to Missouri – Everything You Need to Know
One of the biggest shows on TV right now is Yellowstone, and one of the lead actors will be coming to Missouri. Forrie J Smith who plays Llyod Pierce will be coming to Missouri and not that far from the Tri-States. On his personal Facebook page, he made the big announcement and the times and locations where you can meet him.
kttn.com
Kirksville man life-flighted to Columbia after buggy is struck from behind
The operator of a stationary horse and buggy received serious injuries when the buggy was hit from behind by a pickup truck in southeastern Adair County. Forty-year-old Mervin Miller of Kirksville was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Larry Hamlin of Brashear, was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.
Watch Elk Hunter Become the Hunted By a Fierce Mountain Lion
There have been numerous mountain lion sightings recently in Missouri. Most are short encounters where the cats flee back into the woods as soon as they're seen. One elk hunter recently learned the hard way that he had become the hunted - stalked by a fierce mountain lion. In Missouri,...
comomag.com
Closer Look – Rise & Grind, Lumia Med Spa, and Nutrishop
Rise & Grind is a local bagel shop brought to you by The Grind Coffee House. The Grind Coffee House has four coffee shops throughout town (south, north, Forum, and campus – inside the J School at Mizzou). The shop decided to try something a little different and bring...
One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri
Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick
Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole. Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.
kshb.com
Former Missouri standout Nick Bolton scores on fumble, Tiger community reacts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Jalen Hurts fumbled, linebacker Nick Bolton was there to collect the ball. From there, he took it to the house. His touchdown singlehandedly increased the Chiefs' win probability from 27% to 54%. Quickly, the second-year linebacker's former alma mater, the University of Missouri-Columbia, was...
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52
The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
939theeagle.com
Columbia bridge murder suspect to appear in court on Friday
A man charged with throwing a Columbia woman to her death from the Highway 63 overpass over Clark lane in October is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for the horrific killing of 24-year-old Kaylen Ann Schmit. Columbia Police say Schmit was thrown to her death from the overpass, which is near the Clark lane Steak ‘n Shake and Bob Evans. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says the victim was thrown 38 feet to her death. Court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say Schmit suffered severe spine injuries and had internal bleeding.
Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia
Sheriff's deputies and police found a woman who had been stabbed on the side of Highway 63 on Friday morning. The post Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County intersection reopens after crash
State troopers asked drivers to avoid a Callaway County intersection Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash. The post Callaway County intersection reopens after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man identified & arrested as person who stabbed woman found along Highway 63
Columbia Police arrest a man suspected of causing serious stab wounds to a woman early Friday morning. Police reported Saturday that after Ian Frantz, 21, of Columbia, was identified as the suspect, they quickly located him and took him into custody. Franz is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault resulting...
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Reaction From Lake Ozark Decision To Support Casino Bill
Reaction to the City of Lake Ozark going forward to adopt a resolution of support to Senate Judiciary Rule 14 to expand casino boat gambling and, presumably, land that boat along the Osage River in Lake Ozark is seemingly mixed. Speaking in favor of the concept during a special session...
kjluradio.com
Audrain County business closed after woman drives vehicle into building
An elderly woman drives into a building in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says offices were called to Scooter’s Coffee in the 2900 block of S. Clark, Sunday afternoon, regarding a vehicle driving into the building. Betsy Cline, 73, from Mexico, attempted to leave and drove...
Comments / 0