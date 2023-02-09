ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

comomag.com

Drag as art: The Royal Court of Columbia

Under the dazzling stage lights in a room gone hazy from clouds of hair spray, a performer is giving it her all, furiously lip syncing to an Ariana Grande song. Audience members are transfixed, offering up their hard-earned cash as thanks for a performance that will not soon be forgotten. Here, she is treated with the kind of reverence that can only be offered to a queen. A drag queen, to be precise.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Lincoln’s birthday is a Missouri state and county holiday

Many of the approximately 14,000 state employees who work in Jefferson City have today off, to observe President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Lincoln’s birthday is a Missouri state and county holiday, but not a federal one. Banks and financial institutions are open today, and the U.S. Postal Service is providing regular mail delivery. Most state offices are closed today, except for emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol, state prisons and Fulton State Hospital. The state veterans home in mid-Missouri’s Mexico is also open and staffed today. County sheriff’s departments are also open today.
MISSOURI STATE
comomag.com

February business and community briefs

UScellular Delivers Donation to the Community Garden Coalition. UScellular has delivered a nearly $600 gift card to Community Garden Coalition, located at 711 Claudell Lane in Columbia. The nonprofit volunteer group provides support, supplies, and garden plots to community gardeners, seeking especially to help lower-income individuals, the elderly, people with disabilities, children, and others who might not be able to have a garden on their own.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Kirksville man life-flighted to Columbia after buggy is struck from behind

The operator of a stationary horse and buggy received serious injuries when the buggy was hit from behind by a pickup truck in southeastern Adair County. Forty-year-old Mervin Miller of Kirksville was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Larry Hamlin of Brashear, was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
comomag.com

Closer Look – Rise & Grind, Lumia Med Spa, and Nutrishop

Rise & Grind is a local bagel shop brought to you by The Grind Coffee House. The Grind Coffee House has four coffee shops throughout town (south, north, Forum, and campus – inside the J School at Mizzou). The shop decided to try something a little different and bring...
COLUMBIA, MO
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri

Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick

Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole. Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.
COLUMBIA, MO
kshb.com

Former Missouri standout Nick Bolton scores on fumble, Tiger community reacts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Jalen Hurts fumbled, linebacker Nick Bolton was there to collect the ball. From there, he took it to the house. His touchdown singlehandedly increased the Chiefs' win probability from 27% to 54%. Quickly, the second-year linebacker's former alma mater, the University of Missouri-Columbia, was...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52

The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
VERSAILLES, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia bridge murder suspect to appear in court on Friday

A man charged with throwing a Columbia woman to her death from the Highway 63 overpass over Clark lane in October is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for the horrific killing of 24-year-old Kaylen Ann Schmit. Columbia Police say Schmit was thrown to her death from the overpass, which is near the Clark lane Steak ‘n Shake and Bob Evans. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says the victim was thrown 38 feet to her death. Court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say Schmit suffered severe spine injuries and had internal bleeding.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Area Reaction From Lake Ozark Decision To Support Casino Bill

Reaction to the City of Lake Ozark going forward to adopt a resolution of support to Senate Judiciary Rule 14 to expand casino boat gambling and, presumably, land that boat along the Osage River in Lake Ozark is seemingly mixed. Speaking in favor of the concept during a special session...
LAKE OZARK, MO

