“I see Israel!” Sergei exulted in Russian as the plane flew over the Mediterranean toward the looming beaches of the Jewish state. The chartered flight, with its 93 Ukrainian Jewish refugees on board, was made possible by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) and landed in Israel last Wednesday. The group joined more than 15,000 people who have already made aliyah since Russia launched a war against Ukraine almost exactly one year ago.

17 HOURS AGO