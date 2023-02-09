Read full article on original website
Tel Aviv mayor: ‘Dictatorships only become democracies again with bloodshed’
Israel is headed towards dictatorship and bloodshed if the government moves forward with its judicial reform plan, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said on Monday. “Something we won’t let happen,” he added. “This is the history of the world. Countries become dictatorships through the use of democratic...
Jewish organizations band together to help Ukraine’s Jews survive Russia’s onslaught
“I see Israel!” Sergei exulted in Russian as the plane flew over the Mediterranean toward the looming beaches of the Jewish state. The chartered flight, with its 93 Ukrainian Jewish refugees on board, was made possible by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) and landed in Israel last Wednesday. The group joined more than 15,000 people who have already made aliyah since Russia launched a war against Ukraine almost exactly one year ago.
Surging costs and a dearth of hospitality personnel and experienced guides
What do Birthright Israel, Christian group Passages, Young Judaea, Chabad on Campus and 86 or so other organizations have in common? All are combating changes in logistics and the Israeli economy that are challenging the educational travel industry. Tal Gozani, executive director of the Israel Educational Travel Alliance (IETA) at...
Israel, Japan agree to deepen economic, security ties
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, who extended condolences for last week’s murder of three people by a terrorist in Jerusalem. The two leaders discussed the importance of advancing bilateral relations, in particular by deepening economic and security ties. Netanyahu and...
🔴 LIVE NOW: Israeli President Herzog delivers 'special address to the nation'
Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivers remarks in a "special address to the nation" from Jerusalem. Israeli president: ‘We are on the brink of constitutional and social collapse’. President Isaac Herzog proposed five principles on which to base negotiations over judicial reform. The post Israeli president: ‘We are on the...
‘Operation Olive Branches’: IDF team saves 19 in quake-struck Turkey
The Israel Defense Forces’ “Operation Olive Branches” in Turkey had as of Saturday rescued 19 people from the rubble caused by the massive earthquakes that killed more than 28,000 people in that country and Syria. The IDF’s 400-plus-strong delegation is being supported by emergency medical specialists from...
Abbas: Palestinians to seek full membership at United Nations
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday that Ramallah will seek the passage this week of a United Nations resolution granting “Palestine” full membership at the international body, according to the official Palestinian Wafa news agency. Speaking at an Arab League summit in Cairo, Abbas emphasized that...
Woman strips at Western Wall in protest of shelved Shas bill
A woman stripped to her underwear at the Western Wall plaza on Sunday in protest of a proposed law put forward by the Shas Party to criminalize “inappropriate behavior” at the holy site including immodest dress. Police detained the young woman for questioning and public indecency. The woman...
In rare move, Biden weighs in on Israeli judicial reform
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday weighed in on the showdown currently taking place in Israel over Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s judicial reform plan. In reply to a question from The New York Times‘ veteran columnist Thomas L. Friedman, Biden said that in order for any fundamental change to be sustainable, consensus was required.
Israeli rescue team evacuated from Turkey on Miriam Adelson’s plane amid ‘concrete and immediate threat’
(JTA) — One of the Israeli teams dispatched to Turkey to assist after the devastating earthquakes there has headed home after being informed about a “concrete and immediate threat” against them. United Hatzalah told its team of roughly two dozen personnel in Turkey to end their rescue...
United Hatzalah rescue team ends Turkey op amid security threat
Israel-based United Hatzalah ended its search and rescue mission in Turkey on Sunday amid an imminent security threat. The decision came following a situational assessment led by the head of the Israel Defense Forces’ 400-plus-strong humanitarian delegation sent to Turkey last week in the wake of the massive earthquakes that killed more than 28,000 people in that country and Syria.
Knesset panel backs bill to cancel Gaza disengagement law
The Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted on Sunday to provide government backing for a bill in the Knesset that would rescind the 2005 Disengagement Law for northern Samaria. The Disengagement Law led to the destruction and evacuation of four Jewish communities in northern Samaria—Sa-Nur, Homesh, Ganim and Kadim—and 21 in...
Israeli MKs call for sovereignty in the Jordan Valley
Leaders from across the Israeli political spectrum on Sunday called on the government to declare Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley. In a panel discussion organized by NGO “Ribonut” (sovereignty), Knesset member Dan Illuz (Likud) told JNS, “Sovereignty in the Jordan Valley is a crucial goal for the entire state of Israel,”
Descendants of Nazis organize marches for Israel
A Germany-based evangelical organization that commemorates the memory of the Holocaust by organizing marches around the world against antisemitism and in support of Israel is bringing 2,000 Christian supporters, including the descendants of Nazis, to Jerusalem this spring to mark the Jewish state’s 75th Independence Day. The gathering comes...
Biden weighs in on Israel’s proposed judiciary changes: ‘Genius’ of democracy includes ‘independent judiciary’
(JTA) — President Joe Biden has weighed in against the Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms, saying that an independent judiciary is part of “the genius of American democracy and Israeli democracy.”. Biden made the comments in a 46-word statement Saturday to New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman,...
Diaspora alarm over Israel: Your guide to what the critics are saying
(JTA) — I started reporting on North American Jews and Israel in the last century, and for years covered the debate over whether Jews in the Diaspora had a right to criticize the Israeli government in public. The debate sort of petered out in the early-1990s, when Israel itself began talking about a Palestinian state, and when right-wing groups then decided criticizing Israel was a mitzvah.
Netanyahu says opponents of judicial reform ‘crossing red lines’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned calls by opponents of his government’s judicial reform plan to break the law, and called on them to act responsibly. “I would like to strongly criticize the calls to break the law, for civil rebellion, to intentionally harm the economy, and...
Netanyahu: Knesset to pass law to revoke citizenship of, expel terrorists
Israel’s governing coalition will this week pass legislation in the Knesset to strip the citizenship of terrorists and expel them from the country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. The prime minister’s declaration comes after 6-year-old Yaakov Israel Paley and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman were killed on Friday...
