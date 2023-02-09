ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Top 10 Thom Yorke Songs—from Solo Hits to Radiohead to The Smile

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUU5v_0kiELjqD00

British-born singer Thom Yorke is generally considered to be a musical genius. In addition to his solo work, the Radiohead frontman even started a new project, The Smile, in 2020. Perhaps for no other reason than to tamp down the rampant fervor of his other, more famous band, Radiohead.

Born on October 7, 1968, Yorke is known for his falsetto voice, and guitar-and piano-playing skills. He formed Radiohead with school friends in 1991 and the band released its debut single, “Creep,” in 1992. “Creep” is a song that has lived on and is today covered by countless artists, though Yorke, himself, has distanced himself from the track.

As a solo artist, he often employs electronic music, though he has also performed solo work acoustic with just a piano. His debut solo album, The Eraser, dropped in 2006. In 2019, Yorke was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And in 2023, his band, The Smile which is comprised of Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead along with drummer Tom Skinner, will drop its second live EP after releasing one earlier last year. The Smile’s debut studio LP was released first digitally in May of 2022 with a physical release later in June.

Here, we will dive into Yorke’s top 10 songs from his illustrious career. So, without further ado, let’s do just that.

1. “House Of Cards” (Radiohead)

Featured on the band’s 2007 album, In Rainbows, this song features Yorke’s falsetto voice combined with reverb. It begins with unassuming electric guitar from Yorke and some vocal soaring. It’s a mesmerizing song that’s unassuming, subtle, and brilliant. The song was also recorded as part of the band’s collection, From the Basement, which was released shortly after In Rainbows.

2. “Paranoid Android” (Radiohead)

Released as the lead single from the band’s 1997 third studio album OK Computer, this track showcases the band’s earlier aesthetic, which is more frantic and frenetic than, say, the more serene “House of Cards.”

3. “The Eraser” (Solo)

From the 2006 solo album by Yorke of the same name, this song helped the album rocket up the charts and hit No. 2 in the United States on the Billboard Top 200. “The Eraser” combines acoustic instrumentation with electronic production.

4. “Fake Plastic Trees” (Radiohead)

From the group’s second studio album, The Bends, this song was released in 1995 as the third single from the band in the U.K. and first in the U.S. Offering an acoustic foundation, this song showcases Yorke’s beautiful singing voice, displaying the fact that he and the band can be experimental and traditional in sound.

5. “The Clock” (Solo)

Also from Yorke’s 2006 solo album, “The Clock” is a driving tune, propelled by the acoustic, which Yorke plays in a pounding way that displays, somehow, a traditional Irish folk music feel.

6. “High And Dry” (Radiohead)

Released in 1995, “High and Dry” appears on the 1995 album from Radiohead, The Bends. The track was recorded as a demo during sessions the band had for its debut LP, Pablo Honey, in 1993.

7. “Reckoner” (Radiohead)

From In Rainbows in 2007, this song, which is also part of the From the Basement release, is melancholy and cerebral—two words that often accurately describe Radiohead as a group, too. The song was almost universally acclaimed as one of the best songs from the early 2000s. Simply put, it’s a masterpiece of guitar, vocals, and percussion.

8. “The Smoke” (The Smile)

From Yorke’s new side project The Smile, “The Smoke” was released on January 27, 2002. The second single from the group’s debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, the track features nearly 90 seconds of captivating instrumentals before Yorke’s ethereal vocals enter and transport the listener to another place.

9. “Karma Police” (Radiohead)

Perhaps Radiohead’s most famous song, “Karma Police” comes from the band’s 1997 album, OK Computer. The song hit No. 1 in Iceland and No. 8 on the U.K. Singles Chart. It peaked at No. 14 in the U.S. on the Alternative Songs chart. It includes the line we’ve all sung: Karma Police / Arrest this man!

10. “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” (Radiohead)

Also from In Rainbows in 2007 and From the Basement, this song is a faster-paced track than the others from those collections on this list. But it’s no less delicious sonically. Dynamic and delightful, this song will live in your ears. Just watch Yorke jam out below.

Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

6 Bands With Lead Singers Who Died Way Too Early

When considering the most famous bands in the history of popular music, the task can get melancholy quickly. Sadly, death is seemingly almost as much a part of fame and fortune as anything else. In music, of course, there is the famous “27 Club,” which includes artists like Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, and Jimi Hendrix—artists who died at the young age of 27 years old. There is also the consequence of excess—for that, just look at the likes of Elvis Presley, who died at 42 years old.
American Songwriter

Top 10 De La Soul Songs

Trugoy the Dove, a co-founder and one-third of the legendary rap group De La Soul, has died. The Long Island, New York, native, whose born name was David Jude Jolicoeur, was 54. The hip-hop trio, which formed in 1988, is known for bridging jazz and rap music. Trugoy is survived...
Variety

Nearly Four Decades in, Yo La Tengo Reach a New Peak With ‘This Stupid World’: Album Review

Way back in 1985, when Yo La Tengo released their first single, “River of Water,” even they probably didn’t imagine they would become, in a characteristically low-key way, one of the most vital and longest-lasting outfits of that generation. While it’s hardly a classic, that single bears many of the trademarks the group has had ever since: Ira Kaplan’s driving guitar and murmured vocals, low-key humor in the title, and an impressively well-chosen cover on the B-side, Love’s “A House Is Not a Motel.” The band got a lot better quickly and began churning out great albums, pushing at the...
American Songwriter

Dolly Parton to Launch Monthly Vinyl Club

Dolly Parton is committing her voice to vinyl and sharing it with fans. The music legend has teamed up with Vinyl Me, Please to form a monthly vinyl club called Vinyl Me, Parton wherein subscribers will receive one record from Parton’s expansive catalog each month over the course of 12 months. Encompassing her extensive catalog, the series launches in April 2023 with the 50th anniversary of Parton’s 1973 concept album, My Tennessee Mountain Home, which she wrote about her childhood growing up in the mountains of her rural East Tennessee town.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Cheap Trick

Melding Beatles-esque pop and heavy power chords, Cheap Trick bridged the gap between ’60s pop and the burgeoning punk movement in the ’70s. Their sound remained deeply influential for groups decades after they first launched onto the world’s stage. Their tongue-in-cheek, eclectic style is anything but two-bit,...
ILLINOIS STATE
American Songwriter

Meaning Behind the Song “Baby Shark”: How a Campfire Chant Swept the Globe

For years, it has been inescapable, the doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doos finding their way into every aspect of life. No one anticipated the children’s song “Baby Shark” would take the world by storm, but when it did, the chipper tune infiltrated every day. It became a meme, a regular sports anthem, and eventually went on to soundtrack a revolution. But where did the song begin and how did it catch on the way it did?
American Songwriter

4 Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Pink Floyd

From rappers to their fellow rock stars to musical composers, Pink Floyd’s catalog has been reworked countless times over the years. The group’s experimental tendencies have resulted in many meandering soundscapes primed and ready for interpolation. From Salt-N-Pepa to Wiz Khalifa, find four songs that you didn’t know borrowed from Pink Floyd below.
American Songwriter

Meet the Writers Behind the ‘Gilmore Girls’ Theme Song

Was one of the most popular teen shows of the early 2000s, and the theme song, “Where You Lead,” was written by one of the best songwriters in modern history, Carole King. As one of the most successful female songwriters of the 20th century, King’s name is behind more than 100 hit songs. She first rose to fame in the 1960s when she and her then-husband Gerry Goffin were a powerhouse songwriting duo, penning notable hits such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, “Pleasant Valley Sunday” by The Monkees, Herman’s Hermits’ “I’m Into Something Good,” the Chiffons’ “One Fine Day” and countless others. King’s musical prowess has earned her a series of distinguished honors, including induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, as both a songwriter and performer, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She’s also the first woman to receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Uriah Heep

In Charles Dickens’ 1950 novel, David Copperfield, the antagonist, Uriah Heep, was a bonafide sycophant. Using his innate flatterer to his advantage, Heep blackmailed lawyer and businessman Mr. Wickfield in the story. The name was often referenced as a byword for a “humble hypocrite,” and the most detestable fictional...
The Independent

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Top 10 21 Savage Songs

In 2015, 21 Savage hit the underground scene in Atlanta with two mixtapes. A year later, he gained even more attention with his 2016 collaborative EP, Savage Mode, and singles “X,” featuring Future, and “No Heart” with regular collaborator Metro Boomin. A year after being featured...
American Songwriter

Beck Has Love on the Brain in New Song “Thinking About You”

Without much warning, Beck released a surprise new single Thursday night (Feb. 9), something not necessarily out of character for the anti-folk hero. The acoustic tune, titled “Thinking About You,” takes a step back, away from the pop sensibilities he has layered into much of his recent work. The song is stripped bare to reveal Beck’s roots as the mellow, moody songsmith that made listeners fall in love with him in the 1990s.
MARYLAND STATE
American Songwriter

Is a New Foo Fighters Album on the Way?

Is there a new Foo Fighters album coming next month?. That’s been the question since U.K. radio DJ Chris Moyles, a host for Radio X, mentioned he was “very much looking forward” to the album coming in March. Moyles shared the news after he played “Walk” from the Foo Fighters’ 2011 album, Wasting Light.
American Songwriter

10 Essential Crowded House Songs

Crowded House is a band that initially won listeners over with their undeniable wit and oddball charm. The Australian-New Zealander outfit, formed in 1985, was originally composed of frontman Neil Finn, drummer Paul Hester, and bassist Nick Seymour. However, Crowded House is a band with staying power, keeping fans coming back for the fine-tuned lyrics and irresistible melodies.
BC Heights

Yo La Tengo Brings Shoegaze To Modern Listeners With ‘This Stupid World’

Active since 1984, Yo La Tengo was indie before indie was a thing. Influenced by British alternative bands such as The Velvet Underground and The Kinks, Yo La Tengo introduced the dreamy shoegaze genre to American audiences. Shoegaze, an offshoot of alternative rock, is characterized by obscured vocals, murky guitar,...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy