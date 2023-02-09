Open in App
Columbus, OH
Ohio State offers 2025 South Carolina defensive lineman

By Michael Chen,

8 days ago
It may seem like the Ohio State football staff took a bit of a break from sending out offers but they were back at it again on Thursday morning.

Defensive line coach Larry johnson seems to be spearheading the recruitment of Amare Adams, a 2025 defensive line recruit from South Carolina. The lineman is viewed as one of the top 50 players in the country at this early stage according to 247Sports.

Although Adams reports just seven offers, they are big ones which include Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, South Carolina and now the Buckeyes. This list should continue to grow as more schools follow these elite programs in offering him.

Adams is a large three-sport athlete, standing 6-foo, 6-inches, and 280-pounds, which makes it easy to see why these top schools are on him so early. Just scrubbing his Twitter it looks like Adams definitely likes Georgia along with his home state school of choice, South Carolina. The Buckeyes have entered the mix but it looks to be a big battle for them to land the talented lineman from the East coast.

