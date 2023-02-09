Read full article on original website
no name 79
3d ago
Another lying Republican. Scott bought trumps playbook on how to lie n believe his own lies.
Florida may be a red state, but that didn’t stop 3.2 million people from signing up for Obamacare | Opinion
Healthcare is nonpartisan, it turns out. A kid’s broken arm has a way of obliterating political differences, the Editorial Board says.
Tucker Carlson hit with fact-check after complaining that Biden is keeping white men off courts
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Michael Steele recently shared a critical reaction to Fox News' Tucker Carlson's latest racist, on-air rant. During his Monday evening segment of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the far-right conservative host took aim at President Joe Biden as he criticized...
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Jim Jordan Gets Fact-Checked To His Face In Combative NBC News Interview
"Biden didn't defy a subpoena, congressman," Chuck Todd told the Ohio lawmaker.
Voices: Is the Republican Party going to regret letting Marjorie Taylor Greene act like that?
Ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he did not want Republicans to misbehave during the speech, telling members “cameras are on” and “the mics are hot.”Mr McCarthy had tried to pre-empt the president by delivering an address on Monday laying out his terms for debt ceiling negotiations. Save for saying that Social Security and Medicare are “off the table,” after years of conservatives saying they needed to be reformed and made solvent, it was mostly typical Republican fare about fiscal responsibility.Mr McCarthy’s hopes of GOP civility went up in smoke as...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
'Embarrassing:' Biden proclaims himself the 'nightmare' to Republicans' 'dream' of cutting SS, Medicare
President Biden once again accused Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare in a ridiculed tweet on Thursday after previously being debunked.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Josh Hawley Introduces 'Pelosi Act' Bill to Ban Congress Members From Owning Stocks
It may be tough to get bipartisan support for this bill.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
'Disturbing and sad': Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blasts Republicans who shouted at Biden during State of the Union
Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema blasted Republicans who heckled at President Biden during State of the Union speech and called him a liar.
GOP Rep. Andy Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
WASHINGTON — Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Wednesday that he's filing articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has faced demands from top Republicans to resign over his handling of the southern border. Biggs announced the move at a press conference flanked by several Republicans, including...
Joe Biden Has Plans to Change Social Security: Is Congress on Board?
Biden's four-point proposal is designed to reverse Social Security's more than $20 trillion estimated funding shortfall.
The real reasons why Biden will be waving goodbye in 2024
The real reasons why Biden will be waving goodbye to his job in 2024 are tied to the president’s failed leadership that made Americans poorer and less safe.
President Joe Biden 'Furious' Wife Jill Doesn't 'Believe In Him' To Win 2024 Election, Insider Claims: 'His Time Has Come & Gone'
Even though President Joe Biden hasn't announced he is running for president again in 2024, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is against the idea, an insider claimed. “Joe thinks he’s doing a good job!” a source spilled. “He’s furious with Jill for not believing in him! But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It’s just his time has come and gone. Jill can read the lack of support among Democratic leaders and the public and urged Joe to let it go — for the sake of his health AND his reputation!”“Jill wants Joe to leave the White...
“This is why church pews are emptying”: Boebert called out for seemingly “praying” for Biden’s death
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Speaking to a church audience, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told the crowd to pray for Joe Biden: "May his days be...
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
Lauren Boebert Mocked After Making Biden Plane Jibe
Boebert's criticism of President Biden was quickly turned against her as many brought up the president's long history of traveling by train.
Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble
There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
