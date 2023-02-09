Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Asks Billionaire George Soros a Provocative Question
Tesla's CEO never shies from attacking his billionaire peers.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
The White House just said it agrees with Elon Musk’s point about Apple’s ‘secret 30% tax on everything.’ And don’t forget Google.
The U.S. Department of Commerce released a report on Wednesday examining Apple and Google's app store model. On Wednesday, the Biden administration argued that Apple and Google’s app store model, including how it forces developers to give a 30% cut on any in-app purchases, hurts users and developers. This...
Twitter went down because an employee accidentally deleted data, and there was nobody left on the team responsible due to Elon Musk's cuts, report says
Twitter's team responsible for tweet limits left in November, when Elon Musk sent a midnight ultimatum telling staff to work "extremely hardcore."
Tesla owners reveal the best and worst features of their cars, and what they really think of Elon Musk
More than a dozen Tesla owners revealed the things they like and dislike most about their cars and their thoughts on the divisive CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla stock will soar 44% as Elon Musk is the new Steve Jobs, veteran Wall Street analyst says
Elon Musk is the new Steve Jobs, according to Wall Street vet Keith Fitz-Gerald. Fitz-Gerald said Musk was capable of "incredible transformation," predicting Tesla stock to soar 44%. The EV maker has rebounded 95% since the start of the year, despite hefty losses in 2022. Investors should be bullish on...
Elon Musk hits 100 days in charge, continues to fix social media platform for improved Twitter experience
Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced several fixes to the social media platform that were implemented on Saturday after what he called a "long day at Twitter HQ."
Elon Musk has reasons for Super Bowl Sunday jitters as CEO of Twitter and Tesla
Musk will watch Twitter’s stability after a recent glitch, and a Super Bowl ad will slam Tesla’s full self-driving mode.
Bill Gates Reveals the Next Big Thing
The co-founder of Microsoft is convinced that artificial intelligence like ChatGPT will radically change our world.
Elon Musk Offers Another Brazen Prediction After Photo of Cybertruck Goes Viral
The Tesla CEO says the Cybertruck is very close to production.
The truth behind the ‘He Gets Us’ ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
CNN — In between star-studded advertisements and a whole lot of football, this year’s Super Bowl watchers are being taken to church. “He Gets Us,” a campaign to promote Jesus and Christianity, is running two ads during the game as part of a staggering $100 million media investment. To many, the spots will be nothing new: “He Gets Us” content has been peppering TV screens, billboards and social media feeds since a national launch in 2022.
Elon Musk says Washington Post needs a 'thorough housecleaning,' Twitter users suggest he purchase the paper
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said The Washington Post "needs a thorough housecleaning after one of its reporters claimed some scientists had a "covid denialist agenda."
Twitter is stumbling. Some ex-employees are launching rivals
After Sarah Oh lost her job as a human rights advisor at Twitter late last year in the first round of layoffs following Elon Musk's chaotic acquisition of the company, she decided to join a friend in building a rival service.
Mark Cuban issues dire warning over ChatGPT
Mark Cuban predicted the tech sector's next big battle will be against AI tools like ChatGPT when they "start taking on a life of their own," on Jon Stewart's podcast.
Google's CEO Under Fire From Employees After 'Botched' AI Product Demo
Google employees are reportedly not holding back their feelings as they blast CEO Sundar Pichai over the Bard launch and company's recent layoffs.
Companies are using layoffs to cut new-hire salaries and win back the power they held before the pandemic, some recruiters say
Recruiters lowering pay for new hires could erode salary-negotiation power for longer-tenured employees.
Elon Musk Hangs Out With a Powerful New Friend
Tesla's billionaire CEO attended the Super Bowl alongside media mogul Rupert Murdoch.
Why the government suddenly started detecting mysterious aerial objects
Apparently the lesson the military is learning is that if you look for unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, you will find them floating in US skies. The military recently adjusted its protocols and began noticing additional objects.
Elon Musk said Twitter engineers fixed 2 'significant' problems that meant most of his tweets were 'not getting delivered'
Elon Musk said he spent a "long day" at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Saturday with the site's engineering team to work on the issues.
