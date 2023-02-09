Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Bucks Monday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo is dealign with right knee soreness. However, it's not expected to keep him sidelined on Tuesday, hence the probable tag. Expect him to play, but keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours just in case.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Daniel Theis starting in place of Myles Turner (back) Monday
The Indiana Pacers listed Daniel Theis as a starter for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Theis will make his first start of the season while Myles Turner takes the night off to rest his back. The veteran has appeared in just five games so far this season. Our models...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) probable for Tuesday
The Boston Celtics listed Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brogdon was initially listed as probable for the Celtics' Sunday game, but was eventually downgraded to out before tipoff. He is probable again for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, and seems likelier to play then.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (illness) doubtful for Tuesday
The Boston Celtics listed Jayson Tatum (non-COVID illness) as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics have two games remaining before the All-Star break, and will be playing them on back-to-back days. It's possible that the team rests their key players into the break, but we'll have to wait and see.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (ankle) out versus Thunder Monday
The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out C.J. McCollum (ankle sprain) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McCollum will rest tonight as the Pelicans take on the Thunder, meaning Jose Alvarado could find himself back in the starting lineup for the first time this month. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Lakers downgrade LeBron James (ankle) to out for Monday game
The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James will miss a third straight game while he recovers from his ankle injury, but did appear to be close to making a return earlier in the day. His absence should keep Rui Hachimura in the starting five against the Blazers tonight.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart available for Knicks on Saturday night
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is active for Saturday's game versus the Utah Jazz. Hart will make his first appearance for the Knicks after he was traded to New York on Wednesday. In 27.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Hart's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
John Collins (hip) ruled out Monday for Hawks versus Hornets
Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins (hip) has been ruled out Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Collins has been downgraded from questionable, but Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip) will be available. AJ Griffin or Jalen Johnson could enter the starting lineup in place of Collins. In addition to Bogdanovic, there will also be more minutes available for Saddiq Bey in his first game with the Hawks.
numberfire.com
Al Horford (knee) not listed on Celtics' Sunday injury report
Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with right knee swelling, Horford is on track to return on Sunday. In 31.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 27.5 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 10.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (Achilles) ruled out for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott will not play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. McDermott is dealing with right Achilles soreness, whihc is why he missed Saturday's contest. After entering the week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Luka Doncic (heel) on Saturday, Reggie Bullock to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (heel) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. After a four game absence, Doncic will make his 48th start this season on Saturday night. In 37.1 expected minutes versus a Kings' team ranked 20th (48.5) in FanDuel points allowed to his position, our models project Doncic to score 54.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard available for Memphis on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Luke Kennard is available for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. Kennard will be available to make his Grizzlies debut for Sunday's clash with the Celtics. Our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes against Boston. Kennard's Sunday projection includes 5.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists,...
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey making first start for Hawks in place of John Collins (hip) Monday
The Atlanta Hawks will start Saddiq in place of John Collins (hip) for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bey will make his first start of the season for his new team after the Pistons traded him to the Hawks earlier this week. He'll fill in for John Collins, who is dealing with a hip flexor injury.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) inactive for Denver's Saturday contest
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray will miss his fourth straight game with right knee inflammation. Expect Bruce Brown to see an increased role versus a Hornets' team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 476.1...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant placed in concussion protocol on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has been placed in concussion protocol. Grant could miss some time after Portland's forward was able to log 40 minutes on Friday despite leaving in the first half with a head injury. Expect Trendon Watford to see more time if Grant were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis (thigh) available on Saturday night
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (thigh) will play in Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Sabonis will be active for Saturday's rematch despite being listed as questionable with a thigh contusion. In 37.6 expected minutes, our models project Sabonis to score 48.2 FanDuel points. Sabonis' projection includes 19.6 points, 13.2...
numberfire.com
Heat list Tyler Herro (back) as probable on Saturday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (back) is probable to play in Saturday's game versus the Orlando Magic. Herro is expected to suit up against his intrastate rivals after he was listed as probable. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Herro to score 34.2 FanDuel points. Herro's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (foot) available on Saturday night
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (foot) is active for Saturday's contest versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso will play on Saturday night after Chicago's guard was labeled as probable. In 27.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Saturday projection includes 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting D'Angelo Russell at point guard on Saturday, Max Christie to bench
Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Golden State Warriors. Russell will start on Saturday after he was dealt to the Lakers on Wednesday. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Russell to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Russell's Saturday projection includes 18.4 points,...
