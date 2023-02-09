Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins (hip) has been ruled out Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Collins has been downgraded from questionable, but Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip) will be available. AJ Griffin or Jalen Johnson could enter the starting lineup in place of Collins. In addition to Bogdanovic, there will also be more minutes available for Saddiq Bey in his first game with the Hawks.

