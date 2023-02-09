Open in App
Rocky Mount, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

4-year-old boy dies, Rocky Mount Police investigating; Mother also injured: Police

10 days ago

Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Police said that officers responded Thursday around 10:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive to assist EMS on an unresponsive child call.

The boy was taken to UNC Health Nash and was pronounced dead.

Friday, Rocky Mount police chief Robert Hassell said the child's mother was at home with the child when officers responded. The mother had injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Hassell said they're waiting on child's autopsy result before issuing any additional information.

It's the second child death investigation in the area this week. On Tuesday, a Nash County grandmother was charged with murder in the death of her 8-year-old granddaughter.

ALSO SEE: Rocky Mount officers shoot man during stolen car investigation

Roanoke Rapids mother charged after baby found dead in suitcase

The Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the case and asks that anyone with information call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637.
