Grant-Funded Program in North Dakota helps connect older, rural adults with resources
(Bismarck, ND) -- A grant-funded program is helping older adults in rural North Dakota communities get the resources they need. The Aging in the Community program helps address food security, medical needs, and other issues for older, rural adults. Officials say connecting them with resources is especially important in the...
Inspection indicates Winterkill above normal in North Dakota lakes
(Bismarck, ND) -- Fisheries biologists say winterkill at North Dakota lakes is expected to be above normal. Biologists are conducting inspections on water clarity, ice depths, water temperatures, conductivity, and pH levels at the state's lakes. Scientists say the amount of ice and snow is affecting the level of winterkill...
North Dakota coal executive: CO2 pipeline project would allow industry to "survive in the future"
(Fargo, ND) -- One coal industry leader in North Dakota is keeping a close eye on bills that could impact a CO2 pipeline project planned across 5 states. "Some of them are, you can live with and there's others that have the risk to completely shut down the plans we've been making for the past ten years," said Lignite Energy Council President and CEO Jason Bohrer.
Analysis shows North Dakota Economy is on the rise
(Bismarck, ND) -- There's some good news for North Dakotans when it comes to the state's economy. A study by the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows North Dakota's economy is on the rise. The analysis indicates that the state's economy grew by roughly 700-million dollars in the third quarter of...
NWS issues winter weather advisory for Montana as the weather is expected to impact commutes and livestock this week
Winter weather advisory in effect for Central and North Central Montana. Snow and wind expected to impact commutes in Montana" Hazardous road conditions anticipated during winter weather warning.
In Case You Missed It: 2/6 – 2/12
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Valentine’s Day is coming up, and there’s plenty of things to love around North Dakota — but also plenty of things to be concerned about. While we’ve seen some great news over the past week, particularly with a major basketball announcement, there’s also been saddening deaths, bomb threats, and the return […]
Walz: Minnesota National Guard Airmen shot down Lake Huron object
(Duluth, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota Airmen shot down a flying object over Lake Huron. The airmen took off from Madison, Wisconsin Sunday on the federal mission. Walz says the airmen are attached to the 148th Fighter Wing. The unit's Twitter feed says its airmen fly F-16C 50 Fighting Falcons.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Western Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for part of Minnesota. The Winter Storm Watch covers much of west central Minnesota and will be in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Heavy snow and blowing snow are possible in that area. Total...
New fishing record set in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
North Dakota ranked fourth most romantic state in country
(Fargo, ND) -- With Valentine’s Day around the corner, many have already planned out their perfect romantic date and bought a sweet gift for their partner. Although some of us are more romantically inclined than others, the Internet is brimming with ideas if you need some inspiration for surprising your partner and sweeping them off their feet.
STDs are spreading fast in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The recent years have seen a boom in cases of Sexually-Transmitted Diseases (STDs), believed to be due to a large number of rising cases following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when looking at the results from 2000-2020, evidence would suggest that this surge in STD cases is nothing new. […]
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
South Dakota men arrested for part in Montana homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two South Dakota men have been arrested for their part in a Montana homicide. The Montana DCI arrested Sterling Brown in Camp Cook, South Dakota, on Wednesday. He was charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of Isaac Carrier on January 23. Brown was also charged with arson for causing the structure fire where Carrier was residing. Jake Burdghuff, arrested Tuesday in Spearfish, was charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence. The Montana State Fire Marshal’s Office initially investigated the fire and turned the case over to the DCI after determining it to be arson.
FAA issues temporary flight restriction over part of Montana
The FAA has released very few details about the object but Montana's Congressional Delegation has released several statements about the sighting.
Montana Mountains: Prepare Thyself For Up To 20″ By Tuesday Night
Another powerful system is moving into Montana, affecting dozens of counties and popular mountain ranges - meaning powder days at the ski hill! Southwest Montana should be a large recipient of the snow, with up to 20" of snow at high elevations. It seems that Monday night and Tuesday could...
North Dakota Legislature: Bills on parental rights, transgender policies, co2 pipeline take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- Several hot-button issues continue to filter through Bismarck as the 68th legislative session moves into another week. The North Dakota Senate is advancing a bill that would restrict how public schools, agencies, and government entities treat transgender people. The proposal would bar districts from creating policies to...
Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States
South Dakota state lawmakers are taking aim at medical marijuana "pop up" clinics in the state. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE LAWMAKERS ARE TAKING AIM AT MEDICAL MARIJUANA "POP UP" CLINICS IN THE STATE. Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Governor Burgum proclaims February 14th League of Women Voters Day
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum has issued a proclamation declaring February 14th, 2023, League of Women Voters Day in North Dakota in honor of the League of Women Voters’ 103rd birthday. The proclamation notes the League’s tireless grassroots efforts over the last 103 years to empower voters and...
