SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two South Dakota men have been arrested for their part in a Montana homicide. The Montana DCI arrested Sterling Brown in Camp Cook, South Dakota, on Wednesday. He was charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of Isaac Carrier on January 23. Brown was also charged with arson for causing the structure fire where Carrier was residing. Jake Burdghuff, arrested Tuesday in Spearfish, was charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence. The Montana State Fire Marshal’s Office initially investigated the fire and turned the case over to the DCI after determining it to be arson.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO