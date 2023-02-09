Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department honor officer killed on duty in 1939
SPOKANE, Wash. – The focus for the Spokane Police Department (SPD) on Sunday wasn’t on the Super Bowl, but on honoring one of their own whose end of watch was on Feb. 12, 1939, more than 80 years ago. Jeff Upham never got to meet his grandfather–Officer John...
Woman found dead after she didn’t pick up children from day care in Washington; suspect arrested
A man has been arrested after a woman was reportedly found dead after not picking up her children from daycare in Spokane, Washington, officials say.
KXLY
Woman found dead after not picking up kids from daycare, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police say a man arrested for killing his ex-girlfriend in North Spokane tried to break into her apartment just one day before. At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers went to check on Fatimah Alghazwi who lived in an apartment on W. Sinto Ave. and N. Howard St.
Police: Woman found dead during welfare check, ex-boyfriend arrested for murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her Spokane apartment Thursday after a welfare check was requested when she failed to pick up her children from daycare. The man arrested for her murder is her ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. 45-year-old Jean Kirkpatrick was arrested Thursday and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Search warrants obtained for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting on 2nd and Havana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Search warrants for three persons of interest were obtained Thursday as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street. Included in the court filings was testimony from what allegedly led up to the homicide. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a...
KXLY
Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District
SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
KXLY
One dead in shooting near East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home near 2nd and Havana Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 8:40 p.m. to report that a person was shot two hours prior, and a man was dead inside their home.
KHQ Right Now
Vandals steal dog tags from Vietnam veterans' memorial in Spokane Valley
A thief stole the dog tags of the Vietnam veterans' memorial in Spokane Valley Thursday evening. David Baird, the director of the Spokane Vet Center, said the theft was "another example of... spitting in the face of these Vietnam veterans."
KXLY
Law enforcement locate man who walked away from Eastern State Hospital
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -- Police have found and arrested the man who walked away from a Washington psychiatric hospital. Law enforcement was looking for 21-year-old Silas W. Finley, who walked away from Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake Tuesday night.
KXLY
WSDOT to close I-90 again next weekend for further demolition of Magnolia Street Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving along I-90 near Magnolia Street, you might notice a gap in the Magnolia Street Pedestrian Bridge. Washington Department of Transportation crews were working all night Saturday to safely demolish the bridge this weekend.
I-90 opened after Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge is taken down
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 are now open after an overnight demolition of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge. After the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) inspected the bridge earlier this month and found the walkway unsafe for pedestrians. WSDOT announced the removal of the bridge to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe. As of Sunday morning, WSDOT says the bridge is gone, and I-90 is now fully open on Division and Freya Street.
KHQ Right Now
Family raising money for dog found injured after hit-and -run
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - A GoFundMe page has raised over $1,400 to help local residents, Taylar and Hunter, pay for vets bills after they found a dog near Hayden Lake with injuries after being hit by a car. The GoFundMe page says the dog was struck by a car sometime...
'No effort has gone unnoticed': Community showing support for Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — When bad things happen in a community, Better Together Animal Alliance officials said two reactions are possible — outrage or positive action. When several dozen husky-type dogs were abandoned in Bonner County and adjacent areas, BTAA officials said the community chose the latter, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place warning issued for Kootenai County residents near Latour Creek, Buckner Road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place order has been issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the area near Latour Creek and Buckner Road while several law enforcement agencies search for two suspects who fled from pursuit on Wednesday. Two suspects were fleeing from Kootenai County deputies...
Full overnight closure of I-90 to remove pedestrian bridge in Spokane
SPOKANE - Travelers who use Interstate 90 just east of downtown Spokane will need to plan additional time for lengthy detours around a 10-hour closure of I-90. The emergency contract and removal of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge comes after an inspection of the structure uncovered hinges on the bridge that were significantly deteriorated and beginning to fail. The structure has been closed to the public since Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman
SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
Coeur d'Alene mother and son homeless after car drives through their home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For three years, Macaela Goolsby and her son shared laughs and made memories in their Coeur d'Alene home. But, in one moment, years of memories were gone. "Nobody goes to bed thinking their whole life is going to be destroyed," Goolsby said. A car had...
Spokane resident pleads guilty to stealing more than $50k in COVID-19 funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman pleaded guilty to felony charges for stealing more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Natasha Opsal, age 41, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in relation to her theft of more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. In the spring of 2021, Opsal obtained COVID-19 relief funds through three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for an alleged car detailing business.
KHQ Right Now
Truck spills barrels of motor oil near Adams and Sprague in Spokane Valley
A truck carrying motor oil spilled it along the road near the intersection of Adams Road and Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday evening. Traffic impacts weren't significant, and the Department of Ecology is cleaning up the spill.
KXLY
Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
Comments / 0