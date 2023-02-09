SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 are now open after an overnight demolition of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge. After the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) inspected the bridge earlier this month and found the walkway unsafe for pedestrians. WSDOT announced the removal of the bridge to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe. As of Sunday morning, WSDOT says the bridge is gone, and I-90 is now fully open on Division and Freya Street.

