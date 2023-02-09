ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police Department honor officer killed on duty in 1939

SPOKANE, Wash. – The focus for the Spokane Police Department (SPD) on Sunday wasn’t on the Super Bowl, but on honoring one of their own whose end of watch was on Feb. 12, 1939, more than 80 years ago. Jeff Upham never got to meet his grandfather–Officer John...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District

SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

One dead in shooting near East Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home near 2nd and Havana Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 8:40 p.m. to report that a person was shot two hours prior, and a man was dead inside their home.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

I-90 opened after Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge is taken down

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 are now open after an overnight demolition of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge. After the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) inspected the bridge earlier this month and found the walkway unsafe for pedestrians. WSDOT announced the removal of the bridge to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe. As of Sunday morning, WSDOT says the bridge is gone, and I-90 is now fully open on Division and Freya Street.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Family raising money for dog found injured after hit-and -run

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - A GoFundMe page has raised over $1,400 to help local residents, Taylar and Hunter, pay for vets bills after they found a dog near Hayden Lake with injuries after being hit by a car. The GoFundMe page says the dog was struck by a car sometime...
HAYDEN LAKE, ID
KREM2

'No effort has gone unnoticed': Community showing support for Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — When bad things happen in a community, Better Together Animal Alliance officials said two reactions are possible — outrage or positive action. When several dozen husky-type dogs were abandoned in Bonner County and adjacent areas, BTAA officials said the community chose the latter, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Full overnight closure of I-90 to remove pedestrian bridge in Spokane

SPOKANE - Travelers who use Interstate 90 just east of downtown Spokane will need to plan additional time for lengthy detours around a 10-hour closure of I-90. The emergency contract and removal of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge comes after an inspection of the structure uncovered hinges on the bridge that were significantly deteriorated and beginning to fail. The structure has been closed to the public since Wednesday, Feb. 1.
SPOKANE, WA
Mia Carlson

Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman

SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane resident pleads guilty to stealing more than $50k in COVID-19 funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman pleaded guilty to felony charges for stealing more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Natasha Opsal, age 41, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in relation to her theft of more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. In the spring of 2021, Opsal obtained COVID-19 relief funds through three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for an alleged car detailing business.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes

SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
SPOKANE, WA

