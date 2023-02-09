ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Townsend, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KATU.com

Coast Guard rescues 2 from rowboat in Hood Canal

BREMERTON, Wash. — Two people had to be rescued Sunday evening after they were unable to maneuver their rowboat during bad weather conditions in the Hood Canal. The Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report around 6:15 p.m. of two people struggling to maneuver their rowboat for over two hours due to strong currents and 35-40 knot winds.
BREMERTON, WA
NBCMontana

String of illegal Seattle encampment fires worries neighbors

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle has seen a string of dangerous fires in illegal homeless encampments. The latest fire came Thursday in the Chinatown-International District, marking the second fire to break out in the area in just days. Investigators said the fire may have been started by a meth lab...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond neighbors on edge as break-ins continue

Residents in Redmond are on high alert as the number of break-ins are stacking up. Victims fear it's the same crew targeting different area and making off with more than just their valuables, their sense of security.
REDMOND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman robbed walking from parked car to her house

A woman was robbed in Seattle while she was walking from her parked car to her house, the Seattle Police Department said on Thursday. At 4:24 a.m., a woman was done working her shift at a casino and drove home. She parked in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. She got out of her car and was walking to her house when she was poked in the back by a pistol, according to police. The robber demanded jewelry and stole the woman’s purse which had her phone, cash, and other items inside. The robber then walked away and might have gotten into a car. The woman wasn’t able to track her phone.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Chronicle

How Extreme Heat Scorched Pacific Northwest's Evergreen Trees

The tips of western red cedar, hemlock and Douglas fir limbs looked as if they were scorched by passing flames just a few days after the Pacific Northwest's 2021 extreme heat wave. On June 28 that year, Seattle reached 108 degrees and Portland topped out at 116 degrees, both records....
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police find guns, drugs, cash after encampment fire in International District

Seattle police found guns, drugs, cash, and other evidence of criminal activity after a fire broke out in the International District, according to a report by the Seattle Police Department on Friday. Seattle police arrived just after 1 p.m., near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street, to assist the Seattle Fire Department as they extinguished an encampment fire in the Chinatown International District, Seattle police said. After the fire was controlled, police searched for injured people but didn’t find anyone. Officers were contacted by the SFD after they found burnt cash and two safes in the fire remains.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Vigil held for mother of 3 killed in crash involving suspected DUI forklift driver

SEATTLE — A vigil is being held on Aurora Avenue Friday evening by family members of the 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. Jessica Valdez, a mother of three, was one of three people hurt Tuesday when a man accused of operating a forklift while intoxicated entered Aurora Avenue North at 96th Street and collided with an SUV, which then hit a landscape truck.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyInYourState

The Rubber Chicken Museum In Washington Just Might Be The Strangest Roadside Attraction Yet

Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

West Seattle High School recommends masking starting Friday after COVID-19 outbreaks

West Seattle High School students should wear masks for the next 10 days, starting Friday, after positive COVID-19 cases, West Seattle High School principal Brian Vance said in an email to parents Thursday. “The precautions the principal is taking at the school are done with a focus on the health, safety, and welfare of all students and staff,” WSHS’s Media Relations Lead Tim Robinson said in an email to KIRO 7. “As a school district, Seattle Public Schools continues to follow mitigation strategies to minimize transmission of COVID.” Multiple COVID cases were identified from Jan. 30 to Feb 3., WSHS said in an email to parents. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that all students at West Seattle High School wear a well-fitting and high-quality mask, for the next 10 calendar days, starting Friday, Feb. 10, to help prevent further transmission of COVID-19,” Vance said. “This will include Friday and next week. Masking is recommended but voluntary.”
SEATTLE, WA

