Stanwood, cluster headaches and womenHealth Stuff TO KnowStanwood, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
KATU.com
Coast Guard rescues 2 from rowboat in Hood Canal
BREMERTON, Wash. — Two people had to be rescued Sunday evening after they were unable to maneuver their rowboat during bad weather conditions in the Hood Canal. The Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report around 6:15 p.m. of two people struggling to maneuver their rowboat for over two hours due to strong currents and 35-40 knot winds.
NBCMontana
String of illegal Seattle encampment fires worries neighbors
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle has seen a string of dangerous fires in illegal homeless encampments. The latest fire came Thursday in the Chinatown-International District, marking the second fire to break out in the area in just days. Investigators said the fire may have been started by a meth lab...
Over 20 horses seized from Pierce County property recovering, investigation continues
REDMOND, Wash. — After being rescued from a property in Graham in November, 27 horses are on the mend. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies seized the horses from the property as part of an animal cruelty investigation. Now, a majority of the horses found refuge in Redmond at Save...
Man critically hurt during Sammamish home invasion
One family member at the home was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their condition is not known.
Wayward Coyote Wanders Into WA Hospital, Receives Care & Released [VIDEO]
A lost coyote had quite a scary experience at a Washington Hospital earlier this week. It seems the wayward animal found her way into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center in Port Townsend on Tuesday. After the scared coyote entered the facility, she quickly realized she didn't belong there. She ran down...
q13fox.com
King County mother accused of mishandling nearly $30,000 from non-profit for band students
BURIEN, Wash. - A woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a non-profit supporting band students at Evergreen High School in South King County. Paula Brown faces one count of first degree theft for her time as treasurer of the Evergreen Band Booster club. "We raised...
Multiple women attacked in less than 2 days in Seattle
Police say these attacks happened over the weekend and into Monday. They have arrested two men in two of the attacks.
q13fox.com
Redmond neighbors on edge as break-ins continue
Residents in Redmond are on high alert as the number of break-ins are stacking up. Victims fear it's the same crew targeting different area and making off with more than just their valuables, their sense of security.
Seattle woman robbed walking from parked car to her house
A woman was robbed in Seattle while she was walking from her parked car to her house, the Seattle Police Department said on Thursday. At 4:24 a.m., a woman was done working her shift at a casino and drove home. She parked in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. She got out of her car and was walking to her house when she was poked in the back by a pistol, according to police. The robber demanded jewelry and stole the woman’s purse which had her phone, cash, and other items inside. The robber then walked away and might have gotten into a car. The woman wasn’t able to track her phone.
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
Chronicle
How Extreme Heat Scorched Pacific Northwest's Evergreen Trees
The tips of western red cedar, hemlock and Douglas fir limbs looked as if they were scorched by passing flames just a few days after the Pacific Northwest's 2021 extreme heat wave. On June 28 that year, Seattle reached 108 degrees and Portland topped out at 116 degrees, both records....
Seattle police find guns, drugs, cash after encampment fire in International District
Seattle police found guns, drugs, cash, and other evidence of criminal activity after a fire broke out in the International District, according to a report by the Seattle Police Department on Friday. Seattle police arrived just after 1 p.m., near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street, to assist the Seattle Fire Department as they extinguished an encampment fire in the Chinatown International District, Seattle police said. After the fire was controlled, police searched for injured people but didn’t find anyone. Officers were contacted by the SFD after they found burnt cash and two safes in the fire remains.
q13fox.com
3 women attacked in separate, random attacks in Seattle in less than 48 hours
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police responded to three separate random attacks on women in less than two days. The first incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. on the Howe Street stairs. "I definitely locked eye contact with this guy and realized his fist, his right fist, was coming at my...
KATU.com
Vigil held for mother of 3 killed in crash involving suspected DUI forklift driver
SEATTLE — A vigil is being held on Aurora Avenue Friday evening by family members of the 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. Jessica Valdez, a mother of three, was one of three people hurt Tuesday when a man accused of operating a forklift while intoxicated entered Aurora Avenue North at 96th Street and collided with an SUV, which then hit a landscape truck.
Washington State Patrol to have extra patrols looking for impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday
The Mobile Impaired Driving Unit — a 36-foot motorhome that serves as a “full service police station on wheels," according to WSP — will be used to help process suspected impaired drivers who are arrested.
knkx.org
UW, Eastern Washington researchers hunt down hidden racist history in property deeds
University of Washington students Erin Miller and Sam Cutts have spent all day in the library. We sit at a computer bank on the University’s Seattle campus, as a machine scans hundreds of documents on microfiche. Cutts pulls up a document she found on screen. A 1929 property deed...
fixhomelessness.org
Nearly 40 Homeless People Kicked Out of Seattle Hotel after Numerous Violations
It’s been a rough week for Clarence Thomas. After living in the Hotel Nexus for the past few months, he found a notice saying it was time to leave this establishment in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. I ask him, “You only have a few belongings, it should be pretty...
Missing man found in Everett, two weeks after mother began searching for him
A Redmond mother tells KIRO 7 her son has been found after he walked away from their home nearly two weeks ago.
OnlyInYourState
The Rubber Chicken Museum In Washington Just Might Be The Strangest Roadside Attraction Yet
Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.
West Seattle High School recommends masking starting Friday after COVID-19 outbreaks
West Seattle High School students should wear masks for the next 10 days, starting Friday, after positive COVID-19 cases, West Seattle High School principal Brian Vance said in an email to parents Thursday. “The precautions the principal is taking at the school are done with a focus on the health, safety, and welfare of all students and staff,” WSHS’s Media Relations Lead Tim Robinson said in an email to KIRO 7. “As a school district, Seattle Public Schools continues to follow mitigation strategies to minimize transmission of COVID.” Multiple COVID cases were identified from Jan. 30 to Feb 3., WSHS said in an email to parents. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that all students at West Seattle High School wear a well-fitting and high-quality mask, for the next 10 calendar days, starting Friday, Feb. 10, to help prevent further transmission of COVID-19,” Vance said. “This will include Friday and next week. Masking is recommended but voluntary.”
