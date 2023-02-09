Read full article on original website
Business owner hopes to spark resurgence in Lloyd Center Mall after moving his store there
PORTLAND, Ore. — After several businesses have moved out of Portland because of crime, some are choosing to move into Lloyd Center Mall. The mall has seen a lot of stores leave in the past few years, but now there's starting to be a resurgence. David Jefferson is the...
Portland’s third Safe Rest Village aims to bring ‘future hope’
Portland’s Safe Rest Village program began in 2020 and has since opened two villages with a third -- the Sunderland RV Safe Park -- expected to open soon in Northeast Portland.
Man, woman injured in Oregon City parking lot shooting
A man and woman were injured in a shooting in an Oregon City parking lot Sunday night, authorities said.
kptv.com
Report: Downtown Portland Clean & Safe finds troubling trend of needles on streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A report from Downton Portland’s Clean & Safe program shows an alarming increase in the number of hypodermic needles found in parts of Old Town and Downtown. Downtown Portland confirmed Friday with FOX 12 that in 2022, cleaning crews in the Clean & Safe District...
kptv.com
Park at your own risk: A look at the security of Portland airport parking lots
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In a city that has been plagued with rampant property crime, Portland’s international airport has not been spared. Just last year, according to the Port of Portland, airport customers reported more than 100 cars and trucks stolen from airport parking lots. In September 2022, Vince...
Willamette River blaze tested Portland firefighters: ‘Like fighting a fire in an oven’
The alarm sounded in the grain elevator’s control room that Tuesday afternoon not long after dock workers loaded enough wheat to fill more than 2,000 semi-trucks onto the 636-foot cargo ship anchored at the east side of the Willamette River near the Broadway Bridge. All that remained was paperwork...
kptv.com
Two injured in downtown Oregon City shooting
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in downtown Oregon City on Sunday night. Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1220 Main Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found two people who were hurt in a parking lot.
kptv.com
Portland’s most dangerous streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Throughout January, the memorial for Amado Santos Tello grew almost daily, reflecting the love and support that was showered on his devastated family: dozens of flowers, candles, messages, photos and even the 24-year-old’s favorite snacks (Cheetos and REESE’S) and drinks (White Claws and beer).
City Observatory
Driving between Vancouver and Wilsonville at 5PM? ODOT plans to charge you $15
Under ODOT’s toll plans, A driving from Wilsonville to Vancouver will cost you as much as $15, each-way, at the peak hour. Drive from Vancouver to a job in Wilsonville? Get ready to shell out as much as $30 per day. Tolls don’t need to be nearly this high...
KGW
ODOT plans to shut down a list of Portland crosswalks, citing safety concerns
All Oregon intersections are considered crosswalks, whether marked or not. The agency said it wants to guide pedestrians toward safer, marked crossings.
People experiencing homelessness in Portland ready for change as city moves forward with large-scale camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless woman crawls out from underneath a pile of tarps and cardboard boxes. It’s what’s left of her shelter after her trailer was ruined in a fire earlier this week. "I lost everything. I’m literally living under a cardboard box," said Rose who’s...
tourcounsel.com
Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon
The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Room + Wheel: Rent a Portable Room to Expand Your Space
Need more space at your house? Room + Wheel has you covered. This unique local business delivers portable rooms right to your door for an affordable price. What’s a portable room? Think tiny house on wheels. Each furnished room is like adding more square footage to your home and it is a lot cheaper than a hotel room.
KGW
Portland’s broken window epidemic: Who’s behind the vandalism and what is going to stop it?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Every 42 minutes there is a report of vandalism in Portland — often involving broken windows. Some storefronts have been hit repeatedly. “We’ve seen a lot of it,” said landlord Matt Kaplan, as a repair crew worked to replace the broken glass outside of his Old Town building. It was the fifth time in three years vandals smashed the windows.
City of Portland drains ODOT funds intended for homeless camp cleanup
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the City of Portland have a deal where ODOT provides the city $2 million per year for homeless camp cleanup on ODOT Rights of Way. However, the city is already tapped out.
Readers respond: Cockamamie collection burdens taxpayers
I missed Shane Dixon Kavanaugh’s report on what Steve Duin called the “perverse collection effort underway” against those who did not pay their 2021 Preschool for All and Supportive Housing Services taxes. (“Portland area preschool taxes and predatory tactics: Steve Duin column,” Feb. 4 and “Thousands of high-income households failed to pay Portland area taxes to fund homeless services, preschool,” Feb. 1). I was glad to see Duin’s commentary. I knew I couldn’t be the only one baffled by the cockamamie, stealth scheme set up to collect these taxes.
Tolls are coming to Portland-area freeways, and even tolling fans worry they’ll stack up
In less than two years, the Oregon Department of Transportation will introduce the first highway tolls in the state. It will begin with two bridge tolls on Interstate 205. But planned within the next few years are per-mile tolls on all lanes of Interstates 5 and 205 and, if a replacement project gets underway, a toll to cross the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River.
NE Portland shooting leaves 1 dead in Eliot neighborhood
A man was shot and killed in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood Saturday. Gunnar Peterson, a nearby resident, said he heard a loud bang outside his home around 2 p.m. When he looked out his front window, he saw a man collapse onto the ground. He watched another person jump into an SUV and drive away, he said.
theregistryps.com
72-Unit Connery Place Apartments in Portland Purchased for $11.5MM
PORTLAND, Ore. (February 8, 2023) – HFO Investment Real Estate (HFO) is pleased to announce the sale of 72-unit Connery Place apartments for $11.5 million. The property was sold by a California family office and purchased by a local nonprofit. The property, built in 1977 in the highly desirable...
Want to take your Valentine for a soak or sauna in Portland? Here are 5 options for all types of sweethearts
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and what better way to show someone you care than by taking them to a spa or a sauna? We recently visited nine such places in the Portland area, but if you’re looking for specific recommendations based on who your Valentine is, we’ve got those, too!
