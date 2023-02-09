ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Two injured in downtown Oregon City shooting

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in downtown Oregon City on Sunday night. Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1220 Main Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found two people who were hurt in a parking lot.
Portland’s most dangerous streets

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Throughout January, the memorial for Amado Santos Tello grew almost daily, reflecting the love and support that was showered on his devastated family: dozens of flowers, candles, messages, photos and even the 24-year-old’s favorite snacks (Cheetos and REESE’S) and drinks (White Claws and beer).
Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon

The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
Room + Wheel: Rent a Portable Room to Expand Your Space

Need more space at your house? Room + Wheel has you covered. This unique local business delivers portable rooms right to your door for an affordable price. What’s a portable room? Think tiny house on wheels. Each furnished room is like adding more square footage to your home and it is a lot cheaper than a hotel room.
Readers respond: Cockamamie collection burdens taxpayers

I missed Shane Dixon Kavanaugh’s report on what Steve Duin called the “perverse collection effort underway” against those who did not pay their 2021 Preschool for All and Supportive Housing Services taxes. (“Portland area preschool taxes and predatory tactics: Steve Duin column,” Feb. 4 and “Thousands of high-income households failed to pay Portland area taxes to fund homeless services, preschool,” Feb. 1). I was glad to see Duin’s commentary. I knew I couldn’t be the only one baffled by the cockamamie, stealth scheme set up to collect these taxes.
Tolls are coming to Portland-area freeways, and even tolling fans worry they’ll stack up

In less than two years, the Oregon Department of Transportation will introduce the first highway tolls in the state. It will begin with two bridge tolls on Interstate 205. But planned within the next few years are per-mile tolls on all lanes of Interstates 5 and 205 and, if a replacement project gets underway, a toll to cross the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River.
NE Portland shooting leaves 1 dead in Eliot neighborhood

A man was shot and killed in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood Saturday. Gunnar Peterson, a nearby resident, said he heard a loud bang outside his home around 2 p.m. When he looked out his front window, he saw a man collapse onto the ground. He watched another person jump into an SUV and drive away, he said.
72-Unit Connery Place Apartments in Portland Purchased for $11.5MM

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 8, 2023) – HFO Investment Real Estate (HFO) is pleased to announce the sale of 72-unit Connery Place apartments for $11.5 million. The property was sold by a California family office and purchased by a local nonprofit. The property, built in 1977 in the highly desirable...
