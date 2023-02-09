ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marconews.com

New College hires Richard Corcoran as interim president for $699,000 annually

The New College of Florida Board of Trustees hired former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran Monday to serve as the school's interim president at an annual salary of $699,000, more than double the previous president's compensation and an amount that drew concerns from trustees and the public. Corcoran will hold...
SARASOTA, FL

