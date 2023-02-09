Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Twitter Reacts To Alabama Earning No. 1 Ranking
Monday, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) earned its first AP Top 25 ranking since the 2002-03 season and inaugural top spot in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Alabama jumped No. 2 Houston in the polls following an impressive thrashing of Florida and a road win over rival Auburn.
Alabama Baseball Opens Regular Season This Week
No baseball fan particularly enjoys the offseason. Fortunately, the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team will finally take the diamond for the first time in 2023 on Feb. 17. Alabama has played plenty of intrasquad scrimmages, but now it'll be a different team playing in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Richmond Spiders, fresh...
2023 Preseason Alabama Depth Chart Predictions (Defense)
The 2023-2024 Alabama defense will look quite different than the year prior, with tons of experience departing for the NFL. Alabama also loses its four-year defensive coordinator in Pete Golding, to be replaced by Kevin Steele who has vast experience in Nick Saban's defense. WARNING: This is not an official...
Yea Alabama unveiled as official University of Alabama NIL entity
Yea Alabama, the official name, image and likeness (NIL) entity of the University of Alabama, will serve as the gateway to link fans, donors and businesses with Crimson Tide student-athletes to facilitate NIL opportunities, university officials announced Thursday. “Yea Alabama’s approach is both cutting edge and sustainable in an ever-changing...
Tuscaloosa, February 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Tuscaloosa Academy soccer team will have a game with American Christian Academy on February 13, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Twitter Obliterates Auburn After Iron Bowl of Basketball
Saturday, the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) went into Neville Arena and defeated the Auburn Tigers (17-8, 7-5) by a score of 77-69. The Tide pulled away in the final minutes, knocking Auburn out of SEC contention and towards the bubble of NCAA Tournament consideration. Auburn fans, known...
Alabama Scenic Dinner Train Rides (2023)
There is currently only one excursion hosting dinner train experiences in Alabama, the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum located in Calera. More information about their trips may be found below. Historically, the state was served primarily by two railroads, the Southern Railway and Louisville & Nashville. Both were very well...
Alabama pledge Sterling Dixon on red-hot safety prospect Cameron Pruitt: 'I will bring him home'
Class of 2024 Mobile Christian (Alabama) edge-rusher Sterling Dixon can't officially sign with the Alabama Crimson Tide until next December. Rated a four-star prospect nation's No. 17 edge-rusher, Dixon committed to Nick Saban's program late last year, choosing the Crimson Tide over offers ...
Ashleigh Aldridge Believes “Alabama’s History IS Black History”
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Black History Makers Honors Antoine Pettway for his Role in UA Athletics
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Auburn fan’s sign on ESPN’s College Gameday makes apparent reference to Darius Miles
A sign being held up by an Auburn fan making an apparent reference to a capital murder charge against former Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was shown Saturday on ESPN. “Bama has more players in court than on the court!,” the sign read. The network’s “College Gameday”...
Craig wins a car, Alabama drops a crane on Auburn
An Auburn student named Craig sent the Neville Arena crowd into a frenzy Saturday afternoon. Plucked from the crowd, he drained a full-court, 94-foot putt to win a car and the good times were flowing. A house of horrors for Alabama when packed like this, a once-in-a-decade fluke was fitting...
Alabama to No. 1? Fans, media make the case for Crimson Tide after Purdue goes down
Alabama could be No. 1 in the next AP Poll following Purdue’s loss to Northwestern on Sunday night. The No. 3 Crimson Tide have won 4 in a row, including a pair of impressive victories this week against Florida and Auburn. Alabama nearly had enough votes to jump Houston last week, but another undefeated week vs. SEC opposition could put them into the No. 1 spot. It could also help Alabama’s case that it has a head-to-head win over the Cougars this season.
Chloe Vincente Leaving CBS 42: Where Is the Alabama Reporter Going?
Chloe Vincente has been an investigative reporter for Alabama residents for two years but is already a special part of the local community. But now, the skilled journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Chloe Vincente is leaving CBS 42 in February 2022 for a new opportunity. Naturally, WIAT-TV viewers want to know where she is heading next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will stay in Birmingham or is leaving the city. Find out what Chloe Vincente said about her departure from CBS 42 here.
No. 3 Alabama Silences Raucous Neville Arena for Just Third Time in 11 Years
The Crimson Tide walked into perhaps the toughest environment in the sport and won to remain unbeaten in the SEC.
Alabama Run Rules Georgia Southern to Secure Second Win of Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team beat the Georgia Southern Eagles 13-1. Alabama got on the board first with a sacrifice fly from Bailey Dowling in the first inning. The Tide extended its lead in the second inning, scoring three runs with a two runs batted in single from Ashley Prange and a run batted in single from Ally Shipman.
LOOK: Every Moment from Alabama Softball’s Season Opener
The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team went 1-1 in its season opening doubleheader on Friday. Lehigh pulled the 7-4 upset in Game 1 and Alabama beat Georgia Southern last night 8-2 in Game 2. Below is every moment from those games.
Former Boston College Offensive Coordinator Expected to Join Alabama Staff
Former Boston College offensive coordinator John McNulty is expected to join the Alabama staff as an analyst, according to senior national college football reporter for On3Sports Matt Zenitz. The Penn., native has gone back-and-forth between the NFL and college football. He has worked on the offensive side of the ball...
Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Headed to New Program
Former Alabama defensive lineman Antonio Alfano is headed to a new program. He will be playing for Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Penn. The N.J. native is a former five-star recruit from the class of 2019, who ranked No. 5 nationally, No, 1 in defensive ends, and No. 1 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
