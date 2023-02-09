Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Under U.S. pressure, Lula delays Brazil docking of Iran warships -sources
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil bowed to U.S. pressure and declined an Iranian request for two of its warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro at a time when Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was planning his trip to Washington to meet U.S. leader Joe Biden, sources said.
Thanks to China, the US-India partnership is finally coming to fruition
On balance, India could be the best bet for the U.S. in its competition with China.
U.S. sanctions 6 more Iranian companies, 3 from Singapore and Malaysia
The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned six Iranian entities and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore for allegedly helping in production and sale of hundreds of millions of dollars in Iranian oil products.
Xi Jinping fumes at US efforts to rally allies against China
Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping fumed at U.S. efforts to restrict Beijing’s access to advanced Western technology as a week of tensions over a downed Chinese balloon punctuated a wider diplomatic struggle for influence and cooperation.
With eye on China, U.S. Democrats want more resources for Indo-Pacific
WASHINGTON, Feb 9(Reuters) - Washington must commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific to push back against China as Beijing seeks to create a regional sphere of influence and become the world's most influential power, U.S. Senate Democrats said on Thursday.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
U.S. offers $5 million reward for MS-13 gang leader
The U.S. government is offering a $5 million reward for information to put MS-13 gang leader Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, also known as "El Porky," behind bars.Archaga Carías is the highest-ranking MS-13 gang member in Honduras and is responsible for importing large amounts of cocaine into the United States, along with directing the gang's other criminal activities, including money laundering, murder, kidnappings and other violent crimes, the State Department said in a press release announcing the reward."The arrest of such a prominent leader as El Porky creates suspicion, division, and instability within MS-13, particularly among the top leadership," said Robert...
'Little by little they are winning': Tide turns in key Ukraine city. Live updates as Russian offensive begins.
Russia has begun its anticipated offensive in Ukraine, sending in thousands of additional troops, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
OilPrice.com
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share
China’s oil demand is rising with the reopening from Covid restrictions after nearly three years. The initial demand trend suggests a reopening in fits and starts, but analysts say that it will be China that will account for half of this year’s global oil demand growth, with total world oil demand reaching a record.
France 24
‘We will be in danger if Russia wins’: Security concerns drive Poland’s support for Ukraine
The war in Ukraine has conferred a new importance to the Baltic States and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe geographically closest to Russia – particularly Poland. Warsaw is determined to learn from Poland's own history and help Ukraine win the war. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February...
Washington Examiner
The US should not help Pakistan
Pakistan is no longer a strategic partner of the United States. With the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan , the political relevance of Pakistan to the U.S. is significantly diminished. Pakistan continues to harbor Islamic terrorists who would bring death to India, an important strategic partner of the U.S.
Ex-Honduras president bribed by prominent family, U.S. prosecutors say
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was bribed by the country's prominent Rosenthal family, which owned a "massive" group of businesses in the Central American country, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.
US general to aggressors: Allies are battle-ready in Asia
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — American forces and their allies in Asia are ready for battle after years of joint combat exercises, a United States general said Wednesday, adding that Russia’s setbacks in Ukraine should serve as a warning to potential Asian aggressors like China and North Korea. U.S....
Sudan military finishes review of Russian Red Sea base deal
Sudan’s ruling military concluded a review of an agreement with Russia to build a navy base on the Red Sea in the African country, two Sudanese officials said Saturday.They said the deal was awaiting the formation of a civilian government and a legislative body to be ratified before it takes effect. The officials said Moscow met Sudan’s most recent demands, including providing more weapons and equipment.“They cleared all our concerns. The deal has become OK from the military side,” one official said.The officials did not provide further details and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. A...
Lavrov, back from Africa, says West has failed to 'isolate' Russia
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday the West's efforts to "isolate" his country had completely failed and Moscow was building stronger relations with countries in Africa, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific and elsewhere.
Frustration at UN ahead of likely row with Russia on Syria aid
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will next week discuss if it will allow the UN to deliver aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through more than one Turkish border crossing following Monday’s devastating earthquake - a move Russia does not think is needed.
Russia and China Consider Common Currency to Reduce Dependence on the US Dollar
Information is circulating that Russia and China are secretly working together to undermine the dominance of the US dollar in the global economy. This is believed to be achieved through the creation of a new currency that is backed by gold. The idea is that Russia and China have been hoarding gold for years, and they plan to use this to back a new currency that will rival the US dollar.
straightarrownews.com
Poland, a staunch Ukraine ally, is preparing for wider conflict
This week the head of the United Nations warned the war in Ukraine has a good chance of spilling over into other countries. Poland has been preparing for that possibility for months. Poland sits to the west of Ukraine and is one of its staunchest supporters. The Polish government led...
